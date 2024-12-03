Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (12/2/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Adrian football
The Antelopes turned in an impressive performance in winning the Class 1A 8-man state championship, downing North Douglas 66-12 in the title game, played at Summit High School. Senior Colten Bayes ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns and senior Rance Jordan added 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Adrian, which finished the season at 12-0.
Burns football
The 11th-seeded Hilanders picked up their fourth straight postseason win over a higher-seeded team, topping Vale 42-16 in the Class 3A state championship game, played at Summit High School. Senior quarterback/defensive back Jack Wright ran for four touchdowns, threw two TD passes and had an interception on defense in the contest for Burns, which finished its season at 11-2.
Marist Catholic football
The Spartans avenged a loss to Henley in last year’s Class 4A state championship game by topping the Hornets 30-6 in this year’s title contest, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford. Senior quarterback Nick Hudson threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the victory for Marist Catholic, which finished its season at 12-1.
North Medford football
The Black Tornado scored a 31-13 win over rival South Medford in the Class 6A championship game, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford. Senior running back Cameron Nix ran for 233 yards and scored two touchdowns for North Medford, which finished its season at 9-4.
Powers football
The Cruisers completed a perfect 12-0 season by scoring a 32-13 win over Harper Charter in the Class 1A 6-man state championship game, played at Caldera High School. Powers, which scored the final 32 points of the contest, got a combined 324 rushing yards and five total touchdowns from seniors Rene Sears and Jayce Shorb in the victory.
St. Paul football
The Buckaroos claimed their first state championship since 2010 by scoring a 28-20 win over previously unbeaten Oakland in the Class 2A title tilt, played at Cottage Grove High School. Senior Clay Smith ran for 77 yards and a touchdown while also having a team-high nine total tackles in the victory for St. Paul, which finished its season at 13-0.
West Linn football
The Lions bested Three Rivers League rival Lake Oswego 44-30 in the Class 6A Open championship game, played at Hillsboro Stadium. West Linn senior quarterback Baird Gilroy threw three touchdown passes to senior Danny Wideman, and senior Viggo Anderson ran for 204 yards and a pair of scores for the Lions, who finished their season at 11-1.
Wilsonville football
The Wildcats won their second straight Class 5A state championship game, besting Mountain View 56-35 in the title tilt, played at Hillsboro Stadium. Wilsonville, which finished the season at 11-2, got an amazing performance from senior quarterback Mark Wiepert in the victory. Wiepert ran for 169 yards and five touchdowns while passing for 271 yards and three more scores.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App