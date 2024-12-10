Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (12/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Bend boys basketball
The Lava Bears opened their season with a 73-44 win over Scappoose in a first round game at the Central Oregon Tip-Off Classic, played at Crook County High School. With the victory, Bend snapped a 28-game losing streak. It was the first victory for the Lava Bears since they topped Ridgeview 57-52 in a game played Feb. 17, 2023.
Caldera wrestling
The Wolfpack took the top spot at the 2024 Mens Adrian Irwin/COWO Tournament, held at Bend High School. Caldera triumphed at the event with a score of 269 points, edging second-place Bend, which scored 259. The Wolfpack had three individual champions at the tournament in Griffin Miller (120 pounds), Denny Dean Jr. (144) and Masin Sanchez (157).
Clackamas boys basketball
The Cavaliers claimed the title at the Clackamas Tournament, held at Clackamas High School. The host squad opened the tournament with a 74-46 win over McDaniel before topping Beaverton 67-62 in the championship game. Senior Nathan Marcoe led Clackamas with 15 points in the title tilt.
Cleveland girls basketball
The Warriors triumphed at the Tigard Memorial Tournament, held at Tigard High School. Cleveland opened the tournament with a 72-43 win over David Douglas before topping Sunset 47-38 in the championship game. Junior forward/post Cate Kelly scored a total of 28 points in the two wins for the Warriors.
Crater girls basketball
The Comets had impressive start to the season, going 3-0 to claim the crown at the Central Oregon Tip-Off Classic, held at Crook County High School. Crater opened the tournament with an 87-20 win over Bend. They they topped Redmond 61-43 before besting Crook County 80-26 in the final contest.
Crook County girls wrestling
The Cowgirls turned in an impressive performance as they triumphed at the Lady Ranger Classic, held at Estacada High School. Crook County topped the 12-team field with a score of 274 points. St. Helens was second with 177. The Cowgirls had six individual champions at the tournament in Malibu Chevelle (97-106 pounds), Emerie Cox (111-118), Maylee Yancey (112-121), Gretchen Fewell (122-128), Taylor Echeverria (128-137) and Jayde Paseuzzi (132-136).
Days Creek boys basketball
The Wolves topped C.S. Lewis Academy 64-33 in the championship game of the Paul Humphreys Memorial Tournament, held at Wheeler High School. Days Creek opened the tournament with a 68-47 win over Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler. Senior forward Keegan Stufflebeam had totals of 30 points and 22 rebounds for the Wolves in the two victories.
Echo girls basketball
The Cougars won the championship at the Ione Basketball Bonanza, held at Ione High School. Echo opened the tournament with a 57-39 win over Ione/Arlington before edging North Lake/Paisley 54-53 in the championship game. With the two tournament victories, Echo improved to 3-0 on the season.
Elgin girls wrestling
The Huskies, with 66 points, triumphed at the Central Linn Girls Invitational. Amity was second with a score of 54. Elgin had three individual champions at the tournament in Amber George (120/125 pounds), Bailey Hasbell (140/145) and Jacie Lathrop (155/158).
Grant Union/Prairie City wrestling
The Prospectors claimed the top spot at the Enterprise Kick Off tournament, held at Enterprise High School. Grant Union/Prairie City took first place with a score of 174 points. Heppner/Ione was second at 138.5. The Prospectors had five individual champions at the tournament in Cody Weseman (113 pounds), Taylor Parsons (132), Jerett Waddel (138), Bryan Camacho (144) and Owen Parsons (157).
Harrisburg wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Deven Dawson Memorial tournament, held at Harrisburg High School. Harrisburg took first place at the 16-team event with a score of 197.5 points. Santaim Christian was second with 154. Harrisburg boasted five individual champions at the tournament in Brandon Henderson (106 pounds), Andrei Donayri (120), John Henderson (126), Luke Cheek (132), Trayson Truesdell (138) and Levi Conley (144).
Harrisburg girls wrestling
The Eagles claimed first place at the Deven Dawson Memorial tournament, held at Harrisburg High School. The host team triumphed at the event with a score of 120 points. Siuslaw was second at 96. Eden Ridgley won an individual crown at 110 pounds and Lily Ridgley won at 140 to help lead the Eagles to the team title.
Hillsboro girls wrestling
The Spartans stepped up to win gold at the Jaguar Girls Invite, held at Century High School. Hillsboro claimed the top spot at the tournament with 184.5 points. Southridge was second with 165. Maria Siquina Can (105 pounds) and Amarie Medina (135) each won individual tournament titles to help lead the Spartans to the team crown.
Jefferson (3A) girls basketball
The Lions scored a 62-52 win over Corbett in a nonleague game played at Jefferson High School to snap the Cardinals’ 27-game winning streak. Gretchen Orton and Aziza Saad each scored 25 points for the Lions in the victory.
McNary girls wrestling
The Celtics triumphed at the Tyrone S. Woods Women’s Tournament, held at Oregon City High School. McNary took first place at the 13-team tournament with 125.5 points. Centennial was second at 88.5. The Celtics had four individual champions in Marlina Martinez (115 pounds), Sole Bartlemay (120), Cadence Fineran (135) and McKenna Unger (145).
Pendleton girls wrestling
The Buckaroos claimed the team title at the Enterprise Kick Off tournament, held at Enterprise High School. Pendleton triumphed at the event with a score of 59 points. Joseph was second with 41. Gabrielle Kennedy took individual gold at 190-215 pounds to help lead the Buckaroos to the team title.
Redmond wrestling
The Panthers triumphed at the Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Tournament, held at Oregon City High School. Redmond took first place at the 17-team event with a score of 271.5 points. Newberg was second at 225. The Panthers had four individual champions at the tournament in Ryder Lee (126 pounds), Billy Jackson (138), Mason Thynes (150) and Oinn Hubbard (215).
Sandy boys basketball
The Pioneers won the title at the Hood River Mid Columbia Classic, held at Hood River Valley High School. Sandy beat Heritage, Wash., 67-52 to open the tournament before beating Hood River Valley 68-55 in the championship game behind junior Hayden Harding’s 20 points. With the two tournament wins, the Pioneers are off to a 3-0 start to the season.
South Medford girls basketball
The defending Class 6A state champion opened its season by winning the title at the Barlow Trail Girls Basketball Tournament, held at Barlow High School. The Panthers beat Beaverton 67-32 in a tournament opener before topping West Salem 63-49 in the championship contest. Junior Mayenabasi Akpan had totals of 27 points and 20 rebounds in the two victories.
Southridge boys basketball
The Skyhawks claimed the title at the Southridge Tournament. The host team opened the event with a 69-50 win over Wells, and then topped Sherwood 89-72 in the tournament title game behind Keenan Reckamp’s 22 points and seven steals.
Thurston wrestling
The Colts turned in a dominating performance in triumphing at the Kenny Cox Memorial Tournament, held at Churchill High School. Thurston won the 15-team tournament with a score of 537.5 points. Elmira was second with 156.5. The Colts boasted 10 individual varsity champions at the event in Lukas Salas-Sanchez (106 pounds), Michael Salas-Sanchez (113), Ivan Henderson (120), Mason Hakki (126), Ethan Regas (132), Sean Regas (138), Jaxon Harrada (144), Jasen Ellis (150), Colton Annis (157) and Bryce Johnson (175).
West Linn wrestling
The Lions took first place at the Crater Duals, held at Crater High School. West Linn defeated Eagle Point 45-33, Canby 47-32 and Ashland 69-12 before getting a 39-33 win over Crater in what turned out to be the championship match. Darion Johnson (113 pounds), David Wheeler (126), Oscar Doces (157), Maclain Cul and Michael Smith (175) all won their matches by fall for the Lions in the win over the Comets.
Wilsonville boys basketball
The Wildcats won the championship at the Holiday Inn WIT, held at Wilsonville High School. The Wildcats opened the tournament with an 80-53 win over Springfield. They then bested Lebanon 69-44 in the semifinals before getting a 75-55 victory over Ashland in the tournament title tilt. Senior guard Cole Hammack scored 30 points to lead Wilsonville in the championship game.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App