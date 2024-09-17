Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Sept. 9-15 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Barlow girls soccer
The Bruins earned a 1-0 home win over Forest Grove and triumphed 2-1 at Cleveland in nonleague matches to improve to 3-0. Senior forward Katya Tercek scored the goal against Forest Grove and had the winning goal at Cleveland.
Bend football
The Lava Bears notched a 27-14 home victory over Canby in nonleague play to improve to 3-0. Sophomore running back Lewis Knapp had 107 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Canby boys soccer
The Cougars recorded a 3-0 nonleague win at Thurston to improve to 3-1, giving them their best start since 2001, according to coach Ryan McCormack.
Cascade football
The Cougars posted a 36-0 win at Scappoose in a 4A nonleague showdown. Cascade, which improved to 2-0, got 190 rushing yards and four touchdowns from junior running back Bryce Kuenzi.
Central Catholic girls cross country
The Rams, with 32 points, edged second-place Nelson, which had 37, to claim victory at the Mt. Hood Conference Preview Meet at Blue Lake Park. Junior Marilyn Phelps triumphed in the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 5.5 seconds, and senior Mira Danish was second in 19:26.4.
Clackamas boys cross country
The Cavaliers took first place at the Mt. Hood Conference Preview Meet at Blue Lake Park. Clackamas had 32 points. Central Catholic was second with 51. Sophomore Lucius Case ran to third place in the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 47.7 seconds.
Corvallis boys cross country
The Spartans ran away with the team title at the Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational at Silver Falls State Park. Corvallis topped the 20-team field with 23 points. Silverton was second with 65. Senior Cole Fiegener won the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes, 25.9 seconds, and senior Dylan Fiegener was second in 15:47.9.
Coquille volleyball
The Red Devils notched a 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 win at Harrisburg and bested Oakland 25-12, 25-14, 25-7 in nonleague matches to improve to 5-0.
Crater boys cross country
The Comets turned in a dominant performance in winning the team title at the West Orthodontics Max King Invitational at the Jackson County Expo in Medford. Crater had 16 points. North Medford was second with 67. The Comets had seven of the top eight finishers in the 5,000-meter race, including senior Tayvon Kitchen, who won the event in 15 minutes, 29.54 seconds.
Crater girls cross country
The Comets, with an impressive score of 17 points, soared to victory at the West Orthodontics Max King Invitational at the Jackson County Expo in Medford. Klamath Union was second with 92 points. Senior Emma West, one of five Crater runners to finish in the top six, won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 28.72 seconds.
Crosshill Christian volleyball
The Eagles went 7-0 at the East West Classic at Powder Valley. Crosshill Christian didn’t lose a set, getting 2-0 wins over Joseph, Adrian, Powder Valley, Heppner, Imbler, Union and Grant Union. The Eagles improved to 12-2.
Douglas football
The Trojans picked up two big victories, winning 41-0 at Harrisburg on Monday and getting a 48-7 home win over St. Mary’s of Medford on Friday. Junior quarterback Ryder Sawyer had seven touchdown passes.
Forest Grove boys soccer
The Vikings recorded a 2-0 home win against North Salem and triumphed 5-1 at Gresham in nonleague matches to improve to 3-0. Senior Eddie Pazos has six goals.
Franklin boys cross country
The Lightning triumphed with 53 points at the Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School. Oregon City was second with 97. Junior Jasper Buskirk ran to seventh place in the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 15.2 seconds.
Glencoe boys soccer
The Crimson Tide earned a 1-0 win at Centennial and triumphed 4-3 at La Salle Prep to improve to 4-0. Senior forward Vicente Spindola had two goals and an assist against La Salle Prep.
Lakeridge girls cross country
The Pacers ran to victory at the Three Rivers League Preview Meet at Clackamas Community College. Lakeridge had 31 points. Tigard was second with 60. Senior Chloe Huyler was the winner of the 5,000-meter race in 17:21.06, and senior Hannah Huyler was second in 18:13.50. The Pacers, with Chloe Huyler winning again, also triumphed at the Meriwether CC Classic.
La Salle Prep football
The Falcons, who moved up from 4A to 5A this season, picked up their second consecutive win against 6A competition, besting Westview 34-13 at La Salle Prep. Senior quarterback Paul Skoro completed 15 of 22 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and a score.
Nelson volleyball
The Hawks posted 3-0 wins over Gresham and Barlow in Mt. Hood Conference matches, and they went 4-0 at the Grant Tournament, getting 2-0 wins over Glencoe, Parkrose, St. Mary’s Academy and Redmond. Nelson (10-1) has been led by junior Madi Andrews, who has 103 kills, 21 aces, 37 digs and two blocks.
Oregon City boys soccer
The Pioneers beat Hillsboro 5-2 and tipped Barlow 4-3 in a wild nonleague match at Barlow High School to improve to 3-0. Senior Grant Deuel had five goals in the two victories.
Phoenix boys soccer
The Pirates rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring six consecutive second-half goals, to get a 6-2 win over Crater in a nonleague match at Dutch Meyer Field in Central Point. Senior midfielder Victor Peral had two goals and two assists. Phoenix improved to 3-0-1 with its third consecutive victory.
Silverton girls soccer
The Foxes notched a 7-0 win over South Salem and bested McNary 4-0 to improve to 3-0. Junior forward Allie Mansur had two goals against the Celtics.
St. Mary’s (Medford) girls soccer
The Crusaders earned a 9-0 win at Glide and followed with an 8-0 home victory against Illinois Valley to improve to 3-0. They have outscored opponents 21-0. Freshman Ainsley Javarone had four goals in each of the past two victories.
Tigard boys cross country
The Tigers, with 43 points, edged Oregon City, which had 49, to take first place at the Three Rivers League Preview Meet at Clackamas Community College. Tigard sophomore Paul Hretcanu triumphed in the 5,000-meter event in 16 minutes, 35.10 seconds, and senior Jack McLean was second in 16:39.81.
Valley Catholic volleyball
The Valiants bounced back from their only loss to go 3-0 at the Sisters Tournament. Valley Catholic swept Burns, Melba (Idaho) and Crook County by 2-0 scores to improve to 10-1.
Westview girls cross country
The Wildcats ran to first place at the Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School. Westview won the title at the 13-team event with 50 points. Franklin was second with 57. Senior Olivia Gaugel won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 47.8 seconds.
Willamette football
The Wolverines, who went 0-9 last season, downed Corvallis 31-27 in a nonleague game at Willamette to improve to 2-0. Junior running back Maveryck Akers had 180 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
Wilsonville volleyball
The Wildcats recorded 3-0 sweeps against La Salle Prep, Parkrose and Putnam in Northwest Oregon Conference play to improve to 4-0 in conference matches and 5-1 overall. Junior libero Liv Clark had 26 digs, and senior outside hitter Emma Fauth had 41 kills.
