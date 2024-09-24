Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (9/23/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Sept. 16-22 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Estacada girls cross country
The Rangers emerged with the title at the Catlin Gabel XC Invitational at Catlin Gabel School. Estacada had 31 points, edging second-place Catlin Gabel by one point. Senior Jackie Gehred ran to second place in the 5,000-meter race in 24 minutes, 20.1 seconds.
Enterprise girls cross country
The Outlaws, with 55 points, edged Imbler, which had 63, to take first place at the Wallowa County Invitational at Wallowa Lake State Park. Freshman Lilly Weer ran to fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 14.8 seconds.
Grant girls soccer
The defending Class 6A state champion Generals earned a 5-1 win over traditional powerhouse Jesuit in a nonleague match at the Grant Bowl. Junior forward Nailani Soloman had two goals for Grant, which improved to 5-0.
Grants Pass girls cross country
The Cavers ran to victory at the Prefontaine Memorial Run at Marshfield High School. Grants Pass had 56 points. Coquille was second with 71. Senior Nettle Gray ran to second place in the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 11.5 seconds.
Heppner football
The Mustangs rode to a 44-6 win at Irrigon in a Class 2A Special District 6 opener to improve to 4-0. Hayden McMahon and Alakae Rodriguez each ran for two touchdowns.
Jesuit football
The Crusaders triumphed 38-15 at home against Oregon City in a nonleague contest. The victory was win No. 353 for Jesuit head coach Ken Potter, making him Oregon’s all-time leader in coaching victories.
Jesuit girls cross country
The Crusaders triumphed at The Mook XC Invite at Alderbrook Golf Course. Jesuit had 82 points. Lakeridge was second with 110. Senior Emma Bennett ran to fifth place in the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 39.5 seconds.
Klamath Union girls cross country
The Pelicans ran to victory in the Class 1A/2A/3A/4A division at the Northwest Classic at Lane Community College. Klamath Union took first place in the 20-team field with 104 points, edging second-place Oregon Episcopal School, which had 109. Sophomore Hallie Pyfer led a balanced Klamath Union squad, finishing in 14th place in the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 51.4 seconds.
Marist Catholic girls soccer
The Spartans notched a 1-0 home win against Hidden Valley and a 5-1 victory at Gladstone, running their win streak to four while improving to 5-1. The defense has been a key for Marist Catholic, as the group, including junior co-captain Piper Paslay, senior Emma Hart, senior Kate Firth, junior Gina Schroffner, junior Sadey Woodrum, sophomore Tori Sherman, junior goalkeeper Emily Meigs and sophomore goalkeeper Nev Ficek, has two shutouts and is limiting opponents to fewer than five shots per game.
McDaniel volleyball
The Mountain Lions, behind strong play from Lily Mae Buerkle, Anna Gladsin, Laney Ivester and Piper Glass, roared to a 25-20, 25-15, 16-25, 25-22 win over Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League match at McDaniel High School. According to McDaniel coach Kyla Henry, it was the first time McDaniel defeated Wells.
McLoughlin football
The Pioneers earned a 38-0 win over the La Grande JV team at McLoughlin High School to snap their losing streak at 24 games. Sophomore quarterback Randall Montgomery and junior receiver Judah Elliot combined for four touchdowns.
Milwaukie volleyball
The Mustangs notched the program’s first win against La Salle Prep, besting the Falcons 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 in a Northwest Oregon Conference match at Milwaukie High School. Senior middle blocker Harry Barry had 14 kills, five aces, four blocks and two digs.
Mountain View football
The Cougars posted a 41-14 victory at Canby to finish the nonleague part of their schedule 4-0. Senior quarterback Mason Chambers completed 19 of 25 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and senior receiver Jack Foley had seven catches for 217 yards and a touchdown.
Roosevelt boys soccer
The Roughriders notched a 2-0 win over Centennial and a 7-5 victory against McNary in nonleague matches at Roosevelt High School, giving the team a five-game win streak and a 5-1 record. Senior Owen Nathan had four goals in the win over the Celtics, making him Roosevelt’s all-time leader in goals.
South Eugene boys soccer
The Axe recorded a 2-1 win at Sheldon and a 6-0 home victory over North Medford in Southwest Conference play to improve to 4-0 in conference matches and 4-0-2 overall. Sophomore Mason Allenbaugh had the winning goal at Sheldon, coming with South Eugene a man down with three minutes left.
South Salem volleyball
The Saxons earned two three-set sweeps in Central Valley Conference matches, winning 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 at home against West Salem and posting a 25-18, 25-12, 25-21 victory at McNary. South Salem improved to 4-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall. Junior Briella Mathis totaled 38 kills in the two matches.
St. Mary’s Academy girls soccer
The Blues notched a 7-0 nonleague victory at South Salem and posted a 3-1 win over Forest Grove at Buckman Field to improve to 3-0-1. Senior Nora LeBlanc has four goals and four assists this season.
Summit girls cross country
The Storm triumphed in the Class 5A/6A division at the Northwest Classic at Lane Community College. Summit had 36 points. Caldera was second with 42. Junior Sophia Capozzi won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 1.2 seconds.
Sweet Home football
The Huskies, who went 0-9 in 2023, improved to 3-0 by notching a 27-7 nonleague victory at Milwaukie. Senior running back Kayo Ebbs scored two touchdowns.
The Dalles boys soccer
The Riverhawks earned a 6-2 win at Tillamook and bested Seaside 5-1 in nonleague matches to improve to 4-0. Sophomore Ivan Santana scored three goals in the win over the Seagulls.
Union boys cross country
The Bobcats ran to victory at the Wallowa County Invitational at Wallowa Lake State Park. Union took first place with 37 points. Enterprise was second with 48. Sophomore Ian Garlitz ran to third place in the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 54.4 seconds.
West Linn volleyball
The Lions earned 3-0 sweeps against Tigard and Tualatin in Three Rivers League matches, with senior Allie Hawk totaling 41 assists, 14 aces and 17 kills in the two wins. West Linn improved to 3-0 in league play and 6-2 overall.
Wilsonville volleyball
The Wildcats notched wins over Putnam and Centennial in Northwest Oregon Conference matches to run their win streak to five while improving to 6-0 in conference play and 7-1 overall. Senior opposite Lana Gillas totaled 24 kills in the two victories.
Woodburn boys cross country
The Bulldogs, with 82 points, edged St. Helens, which had 84, to take first place at the Catlin Gabel XC Invitational at Catlin Gabel School. Junior David Villanueva won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 9.5 seconds.
