Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (9/30/2024)?

Banks boys cross county
The Braves triumphed at the Champs Invite, held at Cheadle Lake Park. Banks took first place at the 28-team event with a score of 65 points. Valley Catholic was second at 87. Junior Alejandro Abnal helped lead the way for the Braves, as he finished in third place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 28.5 seconds.
Canby girls soccer
The Cougars scored a 3-2 home win over Oregon City in a nonleague tilt and then won 3-0 against La Salle Prep, behind the play of junior Abella Leder, among others, in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener to improve to 6-1-1 on the season.
Central girls soccer
The Panthers ended a 12-match winless streak, picking up their first victory since Sept. 26, 2023 by scoring an 8-0 win over Reynolds in a nonleague match played at Central High School. Junior Jamylin Martinez and freshman Violetta Statsenko each scored a pair of goals for the Panthers in the victory.
Crater girls cross country
The Comets continued their strong season, running to victory at the Grizzly Invitational, held at Oak Knoll Golf Course. Crater triumphed at the event with a score of 27 points. Grants Pass placed second at 67. Junior Hannah Pygman led a strong pace of Comet runners, placing fifth in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 21 minutes, 16.42 seconds.
Crescent Valley girls cross country
The Raiders ran to victory at the MWC Preview Meet, held at Western Oregon University. Crescent Valley topped the field with a score of 43 points. Dallas was second at 54. Sophomore Zoe Montgomery finished in second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19 minutes, 2.06 seconds to pace the Raiders.
Enterprise girls cross country
The Outlaws continued their fast start to the season, running to victory at the Baker Invitational, held at Baker City Golf Course. Enterprise triumphed at the meet with a score of 27 points. Union was second at 45. Freshman Lilly Weer won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20 minutes, 7.13 seconds in helping lead the Outlaws to the win.
Glencoe football
The Crimson Tide picked up its second straight impressive win, besting previously unbeaten La Salle Prep 27-20 in a Class 5A Special District 1 game played at La Salle Prep. With the victory, Glencoe moved to 2-0 in district play and to 2-2 on the season. Junior running back Daniel Heninger ran for 255 yards on 41 carries and he scored three touchdowns, including a 43-yard TD run with 45 seconds left to play to help the Crimson Tide wrap up the win.
Grants Pass boys soccer
The Cavemen scored a 6-1 home win against Roseburg in Southwest Conference play and then triumphed 8-0 at Crater in a nonleague contest to push then winning streak to four matches and to improve to 6-1 on the season. Seniors Tristen Gembala and Tyler McIntosh each had totals of four goals and two assists in the two victories.
Hood River Valley football
The Eagles soared to a 46-6 win over Centennial in a Class 5A Special District 1 opener played at Hood River Valley High School, making them 2-0 in district play and 4-0 for the season. Senior running back Bam Layna had 177 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns to help lead the Eagles to the victory.
Horizon Christian (Tualatin) volleyball
The Hawks enjoyed a big week on the court. First, they topped De La Salle North Catholic (3-0) and Portland Adventist Academy (3-1) in Lewis & Clark League matches. Then they won both of their matches at the Creswell Tournament, beating Oakland 2-0 and Monroe 2-1.
Lincoln boys soccer
The Cardinals, behind the play of senior goalkeeper Ryan Henderson, picked up a pair of shutout victories during the week, winning 2-0 at McKay and 2-0 at home against Woodburn.
Mountainside boys cross country
The Mavericks ran to victory at the Jack & Jill Invitational, held at Lake Sacajawea, Wash. Mountainside took first place at the event with a score of 42 points. R.A. Long, Wash., was second at 80. Senior Lucas Satterlee won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes, 46.8 seconds to lead the way for the Mavericks.
Mountainside girls soccer
The Mavericks scored a 1-0 nonleague win at Nelson and then they bested Sandy 2-0 at home in nonleague play to improve to 7-0-1. But, maybe more impressively, Mountainside still has yet to allow a goal on the season, outscoring their opponents by a total margin of 30-0.
Sandy girls cross country
The Pioneers came away victorious at the closely contested Bridget Nelson meet, held at Sorosis Park. Sandy and Crook County each had a score of 57 points, but the Pioneers took the top spot due to having the faster No. 6 runner. The Dalles finished in third place with 59 points. Senior Lilley Wedell finished in fifth place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 21 minutes, 55.7 seconds to help Sandy get the win.
Silverton boys cross country
The Foxes turned in a strong performance in winning the MWC Preview Meet, held at Western Oregon University. Silverton triumphed with a score of 41 points. Crescent Valley was second at 66. Senior JD Arthur finished in second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes, 16.09 seconds to help lead the way for the Wolves.
Siuslaw girls cross country
The Vikings topped a 19-team field to take first place at the Champs Invite, held at Cheadle Lake Park. Siuslaw had a winning team score of 104 points. Central Linn was second at 127. Senior Addison McNeill led the way for the Vikings, finishing in 17th place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 21 minutes, 10.4 seconds.
South Albany volleyball
The RedHawks soared to a huge week on the court. First, they swept both Woodburn and Dallas in Mid-Willamette League matches, then they went 3-0, beating Crater, Bend and Oregon City, each by 2-0 scores, at the South Albany State Preview Tournament.
South Eugene boys soccer
The Axe scored a 1-0 home win over West Linn in a nonleague tilt and got another 1-0 victory, coming at South Medford in a Southwest Conference match, to up its winning streak to six matches while improving to 5-0 in conference play and to 6-0-2 on the season.
Stayton boys soccer
The Eagles scored an 8-0 win at Cascade to improve to a perfect 8-0 on the season. Senior forward Addison Samuell scored five goals in the victory.
St. Paul football
The Buckaroos rolled to a 48-12 home win over Salem Academy in nonleague play to move to 4-0 on the season. Senior Clay Smith ran for 200 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in the victory.
Sutherlin football
The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on the season by powering their way to a 49-35 win at Klamath Union in a nonleague contest. Tucker Mack ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Sutherlin to the victory.
The Dalles boys cross country
The Riverhawks soared to victory at the Bridget Nelson meet, held at Sorosis Park. The Dalles triumphed with a score of 30 points, edging out Crook County, which was second at 35. Senior Caleb Caldwell ran to second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18 minutes, 4.4 seconds to lead the way for the Riverhawks.
Tigard girls soccer
The Tigers posted a 4-0 win at Franklin and then they bested Sunset 2-1 at home in nonleague matches to push their winning streak to four games and up their record to 5-2. Senior forward Claire Masters had three goals and two assists in the two victories.
Union boys cross country
The Bobcats, with a score of 30 points, edged Enterprise, which scored 37, to claim the top spot at the Baker Invitational, held at Baker City Golf Course. Senior Nathanael O’Reilly ran to third place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17 minutes, 29.78 seconds, leading five Bobcat racers who finished in the top nine.
Vale football
The Vikings moved to 5-0 on the season by posting a 34-0 shutout victory at Lakeview in a nonleague contest. Senior running back Kase Schaffeld rushed for 181 yards on 21 carries and he scored three touchdowns in the victory.
