Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (9/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Sept. 2-8 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Beaverton girls soccer
The Beavers opened their season with a 5-0 home win over Franklin and followed by posting a 3-0 victory at McKay in nonleague matches. Junior Malin Deckert scored three goals in the season-opening win over the Lightning.
Blanchet Catholic boys soccer
The Cavaliers started their season by posting a 6-1win at Portland Adventist Academy, followed by an 8-1 home victory against Taft in nonleague play. Senior Geovanny Escobar scored two goals against the Tigers.
Canby boys soccer
The Cougars got off to a high-scoring start to the season, getting an 8-1 road win over Benson followed by an 8-0 home win against Dallas in nonleague matches. Junior Jordan Lopez totaled three goals and four assists in the two victories.
Cascade Christian volleyball
The Class 3A Challengers rallied to post a 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-17 win over Class 6A North Medford in a nonleague match at Cascade Christian High School. Senior outside hitter Poppy Freeman helped lead the Challengers to the victory with 10 kills and 10 digs.
Douglas volleyball
The Trojans notched a 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23 nonleague win at North Valley to move to 2-0. Sophomore Ataleia Spicer had 13 kills and 11 digs in the victory, and junior Maddison Walker added 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks.
Grant girls soccer
The defending Class 6A state champions opened their season by downing Southridge 8-0 and edging Canby 1-0. Juniors Nailani Soloman and Willa Stockton each scored two goals in the victory over the Skyhawks.
Jesuit volleyball
The Crusaders went 3-0 at the Central Catholic tournament, getting wins over West Linn (25-10, 25-13), Sprague (25-12, 25-21) and Central Catholic (25-13, 25-11). Jesuit, which has yet to lose a set, improved to 6-0.
Klamath Union girls soccer
The Pelicans earned a 2-0 win at Marshfield and a 2-0 victory at North Bend to improve to 3-0. Freshman Allie Nelson had two goals and an assist in the two wins.
La Salle Prep boys soccer
The Falcons soared to a 3-0 win over defending Class 6A state champion Lakeridge in a nonleague match at La Salle Prep. Senior Vance Sheffield had two goals and an assist.
Lincoln girls cross country
The Cardinals, with 37 points, tipped Franklin, which scored 39, to take first place at the PIL Preview meet at Lents Park. Lincoln sophomore Ellery Lincoln triumphed in the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 24.8 seconds, and senior teammate Sophia Malinoski was second at 19:44.2.
Mazama football
The Vikings posted a 55-24 win over Klamath Union in Canal Bowl 46, played at Klamath Union High School. Senior running back Kris Baldwin ran for 342 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Mazama volleyball
The Vikings claimed the championship at the Basin Invite Volleyball Tournament at Klamath Union High School. In pool play, Mazama bested Klamath Union JV and Lost River by 2-0 scores and split 1-1 with Henley. In bracket play, the Vikings notched a 26-24, 25-19 win over Klamath Union and rallied to get a 15-25, 25-15, 15-5 win over Henley in the championship match. Senior middle blocker Cali Bitzer had 30 kills, 13 aces, 12 digs, seven blocks, two assists and a serving average of 94.9 percent at the tournament.
McNary boys cross country
The Celtics won the team title at the Saxon Invite at Bush Park in Salem. McNary had 36 points. Valley Catholic was second with 67. Sophomore Jaxsen Herring finished in fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes 58.80 seconds.
North Eugene volleyball
The Highlanders claimed their first tournament championship since 2017 by taking the top spot at the South Eugene tournament. North Eugene, behind the leadership and strong play of senior setter/opposite Cameron Pierce, bested Eagle Point, Corvallis and Mountain View to claim the title.
Phoenix volleyball
The Pirates snapped their losing streak at 23 matches by notching a 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 25-19 win over North Valley in a nonleague match at Phoenix High School. Senior outside hitter Ariah Potts had 19 digs and nine kills.
Prairie City/Burnt River football
The Panthers notched their second shutout of the season, topping Wallowa 54-0. The team has outscored its first two opponents 122-0. Junior running back Maison Teel had 134 yards and three touchdowns to go with four sacks and a fumble recovery in the latest victory.
Sheridan football
The Spartans ended their losing streak at 23 games by recording a 28-16 win over Jefferson (3A) in a nonleague game at Sheridan High School. Junior Jayden O’Reilly ran for 209 yards and scored on an 83-yard run to help seal the victory for Sheridan.
Sherwood girls cross country
The Bowmen turned in an impressive performance in taking first place at the Saxon Invite at Bush Park in Salem. Sherwood had 40 points. Dallas was second with 78. Bowmen sophomore Tyler Thomas ran to victory in the 5,000-meter race with her mark of 19 minutes, 4.59 seconds.
Roseburg boys cross country
Roseburg ran to victory at the Umpqua Opener at Stewart Park. Roseburg had 43 points. Bandon was second with 54. Junior Joseph Latham finished in second place in the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 26.27 seconds.
South Salem volleyball
The Saxons, after dropping the first two sets, rallied to earn a 19-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11 win over West Salem in a Central Valley Conference opener at West Salem High School. Junior Briella Mathis had 26 digs, 16 kills, seven blocks and three aces. Senior Nadiah Luna added 19 kills, and junior Kamree Orizotti had 42 assists.
St. Mary’s (Medford) girls cross country
The Crusaders tied Roseburg for first place, with each team scoring 57 points, at the Umpqua Opener at Stewart Park. Senior Bella Fortino finished in second place in the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 57.22 seconds.
Tualatin football
The Timberwolves opened their season by running to a 54-19 win over Jesuit in a nonleague game at Tualatin High School. Senior quarterback Nolan Keeney passed for 233 yards and five touchdowns, and senior receiver Zhaiel Smith had four catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns and a 97-yard kickoff return for another score.
Wells boys cross country
The Guardians claimed victory at the PIL Preview at Lents Park. Wells, with 40 points, edged second-place Lincoln, which scored 44. Senior Max Borgmeier finished in fourth place in the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 18.3 seconds.
West Salem girls cross country
The Titans, with 37 points, edged second-place South Eugene by one point to claim the championship at the Marist Invite at Marist Catholic High School. Junior Avery Miller ran to victory in the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 24.17 seconds.
