Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/13/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
—
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard had a double-double for the Bulldogs with 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals in a 67-58 win at Silverton in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Brayden Barron, Barlow
The senior forward had a huge performance for the Bruins with 21 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in their 79-72 victory at Tualatin in nonleague action.
Aaidyn Bokuro, Newport
The junior guard recorded a triple-double for the Cubs with 15 points, 14 steals, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 72-50 win over Estacada in a nonleague game at Newport High School.
Cole Canty, Riddle
The sophomore guard sank four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 31 points for the Irish in a 65-57 nonleague victory at Rogue River.
Colin Cordle, South Albany
The senior guard had another big performance for the RedHawks with 31 points, making four 3-pointers, and five assists in a 59-54 win over Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at South Albany High School. He had 22 points and four assists in a 56-55 victory at rival West Albany.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior guard scored 33 points to lead the way for the Cougars in their 81-45 victory against Springfield in a nonleague contest at Cascade High School.
AJ Garcia, Hillsboro
The junior center/forward had a double-double for the Spartans with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 71-57 loss at Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-61 win over Hood River Valley, and he had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in a 51-50 victory against Milwaukie.
Jason Grady, Westview
The senior had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats in a 69-51 win over Lakeridge in a nonleague game at Westview High School.
Cash Hattenhauer, Bend
The senior guard tallied a game-high 28 points in leading the Lava Bears to an 80-50 win over La Grande in a nonleague contest at Bend High School.
Jacob Harper-Grant, Grant
The freshman guard/forward poured in a game-high 32 points, connecting on six 3-pointers, in leading the Generals to an 88-47 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League opener at Grant High School.
Josh Hickox, De La Salle North Catholic
The junior guard had a huge game for the Knights with 27 points, going 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and had four assists, three rebounds and four steals in a 65-45 home win over Oregon Episcopal School in a Lewis & Clark League opener.
Kai Hunt, Mazama
The senior guard tallied 27 points, shooting 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and had four rebounds and two assists for the Vikings in an 87-69 loss at Redmond in a nonleague game.
Gavin Inglish, Pleasant Hill
The senior scored a game-high 26 points in leading the Billies to a 61-59 win over Oakland in a nonleague contest at Pleasant Hill High School.
Damon Keith, North Eugene
The freshman guard had 24 points, four 3-pointers, four steals, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Highlanders’ 85-66 nonleague win at Roseburg.
Rigdhen Khyungra, La Salle Prep
The sophomore had 34 points and six steals for the Falcons in a 65-64 loss to Ridgeview in a nonleague contest at La Salle Prep. He had 30 points in a 64-49 win over Canby.
Lucas LaBounty, Thurston
The junior posted a game-high 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting for the Colts in their 74-56 win at Eagle Point in a Midwestern League opener.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior guard poured in a game-high 38 points for the Timberwolves in a 79-72 loss to Barlow in a nonleague contest at Tualatin High School.
Braxton Long, Sprague
The senior guard had 19 points to help the Olympians triumph 67-51 against McNary in a Central Valley Conference opener at Sprague High School.
Daylen McKelvey, Benson
The sophomore wing had a double-double for the Astros with 20 points and 12 rebounds in their 80-64 win over Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League game at Benson High School.
Shea McKenzie, Franklin
The senior had a double-double for the Lightning with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists in a 65-64 loss at Jefferson in a Portland Interscholastic League opener.
Fuzzy Montague, Roosevelt
The junior guard had 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Roughriders in a 75-70 win over Grant at the PIL Showcase at Franklin High School. He had 15 points, two rebounds, four assists and four steals in 20 minutes in a 92-45 win over Jefferson.
Brady Muilenburg, Ridgeview
The senior forward sank seven 3-pointers on his way to tallying a game-high 29 points for the Ravens in an 83-38 win over Eagle Point in a nonleague game at Ridgeview High School.
Islam Muzaffarov, Century
The senior guard/wing had an impressive performance for the Jaguars with 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in an 81-65 nonleague victory at Aloha.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior guard had another solid all-around performance for the Roughriders with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 20 minutes in a 92-45 win over Jefferson in a Portland Interscholastic League clash at Roosevelt High School. He had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 68-41 victory against Cleveland.
Jax North, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior forward had a double-double for the Crusaders with 25 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a 61-55 nonleague win at South Umpqua.
Martin Ortega, Phoenix
The senior guard scored a game-high 26 points, sinking three 3-pointers, to help lead the Pirates to a 71-54 win over Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference game at Phoenix High School.
Ian Pearson, Redmond
The senior guard had a double-double for the Panthers with 19 points and 11 assists and added three steals, two rebounds and two blocks in an 87-69 win over Mazama in a nonleague contest at Redmond High School.
Dane Petersen, Portland Adventist Academy
The senior guard/forward poured in 36 points to help the Cougars come away with an 83-79 overtime win at Horizon Christian of Tualatin in a Lewis & Clark League opener.
Ty Read, Churchill
The junior post had an impressive double-double for the Lancers with 16 points and 10 rebounds in their 65-47 win over Ashland in a Midwestern League opener at Churchill High School.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
The senior guard scored 27 points, including the tying 3-point basket at the fourth-quarter buzzer, and iced the game with two clutch free throws in overtime in the Skyhawks’ 69-64 nonleague win at Gresham. He went 12 for 12 from the free throw line and had four rebounds.
Jayden Robinson, North Eugene
The junior guard scored a game-high 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting and had four steals and two assists for the Highlanders in their 85-66 nonleague win at Roseburg.
Nathan Sheley, Sheldon
The senior guard scored a game-high 29 points for the Irish with five 3-pointers, eight rebounds, two assists and a block in a 66-62 nonleague victory at Lake Oswego. He had 23 points in a 57-54 win over South Medford.
Eli Silbernagel, Regis
The senior post had a huge double-double for the Rams with 23 points and 23 rebounds in their 87-34 victory at Kennedy in a Tri-River Conference game.
Jarod Stanley, Sprague
The senior guard scored 25 points for the Olympians in their 76-62 win over Clackamas in a nonleague game at Sprague High School. He had 19 points and seven rebounds in a 67-51 victory against McNary in a Central Valley Conference opener.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior guard poured in 38 points in leading the Bulldogs to an 82-74 win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Woodburn High School. He had 17 points and 12 assists in a 74-42 victory over Central.
Tko Westbrook, South Salem
The junior wing had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Saxons in a 68-63 win over Caldera in a nonleague contest at South Salem High School.
