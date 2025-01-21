Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Cole Adee, South Medford
The senior guard scored 20 points, had six steals and scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds for the Panthers in their 52-51 win at Willamette in a Southwest Conference contest.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard stepped up with 22 points and six assists for the Bruins in their 58-52 win at David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Sean Baker, Clackamas
The senior wing had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers in a 68-63 loss to Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Clackamas High School.
RJ Barhoum, Clackamas
The sophomore guard scored 30 points, sinking eight 3-pointers in the process, while also having four assists in the Cavaliers’ 68-63 setback against Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Clackamas High School. He also had 20 points and five assists in a 61-58 loss to West Linn.
Owen Bentea, Roseburg
The senior scored 27 points, putting him at more than 1,000 for his high school career, while also having eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Indians in a 62-57 nonleague win at Century.
Jayden Churchwell, Yoncalla
The junior post had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles in their 57-40 victory at Pacific in a Skyline League contest.
Colin Cordle, South Albany
The senior guard had another strong performance for the RedHawks, scoring 31 points in a 73-66 victory at McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Easton Curtis, North Medford
The senior guard had a double-double for the Black Tornado with 24 points and 10 rebounds in their 66-51 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference tilt played at Roseburg High School.
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian
The junior wing had 20 points, six steals and five assists in the Challengers’ 73-43 home win over North Valley in Southern Oregon Conference play.
Valentin Faucher, Lakeridge
The senior scored a game-high 28 points, going 10 for 10 from the foul line, while also having four rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Pacers in their 65-56 win over Tigard in a Three Rivers League opener played at Lakeridge High School.
Ter’Rae Foster, Gresham
The freshman guard stepped up for the Gophers, having 20 points and seven assists in a 69-64 nonleague loss to Southridge and 16 points (including 13 in the fourth quarter) and five assists in a 64-61 loss to Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference opener.
Kaeden Garcia, Elmira
The junior guard scored 26 points, going 9 for 9 from the foul line, while also having four rebounds for the Falcons in a 54-49 loss to Pleasant Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference opener played at Elmira High School.
Jason Grady, Westview
The senior had a double-double for the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds in their 53-38 win over Beaverton in a Metro League tilt played at Beaverton High School.
Cade Hartenstein, North Marion
The junior guard stepped up to score 33 points for the Huskies in their 68-61 win over Molalla in a nonleague game played at North Marion High School.
Jaylen Hill, De La Salle North Catholic
The senior forward had a huge double-double for the Knights with 31 points and 25 rebounds while also having seven assists, two blocks and a steal in a 67-59 home win over Horizon Christian of Tualatin in a Lewis & Clark League contest.
Kai Holmes, Marist Catholic
The junior guard had team-high totals of 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Spartans in a 60-53 win over Stayton in a nonleague game played at Marist Catholic.
Kai Hunt, Mazama
The senior guard scored a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and added eight assists, eight assists and five steals in the Vikings’ 62-56 win over Henley in a Skyline Conference game played at Mazama High School.
Dylan Johnson, Burns
The junior, a team captain, tallied a game-high 27 points to help lead the Hilanders to a 62-41 victory at Vale in an Eastern Oregon League contest.
Isaiah Koehnke, Regis
The senior guard stepped up with a triple-double for the Rams, having 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 78-57 win over Santiam in a Tri-River Conference game played at Regis High School.
Lucas LaBounty, Thurston
The junior had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Colts in a 70-52 win over North Eugene in a Midwestern League tilt played at North Eugene High School.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior guard turned in a double-double for the Cougars with 21 points and 10 rebounds in their 59-48 win over Hood River Valley in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Canby High School.
Jack Leland, Westside Christian
The junior tallied a team-high 22 points for the Eagles in their 76-50 win at Horizon Christian of Tualatin in a Lewis & Clark League contest.
Miles Macomber, Caldera
The senior guard had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Wolfpack in a 78-76 win over West Linn in a nonleague game played at Caldera High School. He scored the final seven points, including the game-winning basket with 1.6 seconds left to play.
Max Martinov, Clackamas
The sophomore guard had 15 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers in a 61-58 loss to West Linn in a nonleague contest played at Clackamas High School.
Jayden Montgomery, North Douglas
The senior guard poured in 42 points, sinking five 3-pointers in the process, for the Warriors in a 103-74 home win against Triangle Lake in a nonleague tilt.
Duce Paschal, Central Catholic
The senior guard stepped up with 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams in their 64-61 victory at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference opener.
Luke Read, Churchill
The freshman had 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Lancers in their 64-36 victory at Springfield in Midwestern League play.
Clyde Rosenberg, Dayton
The senior center had another huge performance for the Pirates, scoring 32 points in an 81-58 win over Jefferson (3A) in a PacWest Conference game played at Dayton High School.
Jaxson Spafford, Putnam
The senior had a double-double for the Kingsmen with 16 points and 10 assists while also having four steals in a 54-44 win at Hillsboro in Northwest Oregon Conference action. He then scored 33 points in a 60-54 win over La Salle Prep.
Tko Westbrook, South Salem
The junior guard wing had totals of 56 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Saxons in wins against Sprague and North Salem in Central Valley Conference contests.
