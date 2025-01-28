Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Steven Adams, McNary
The senior guard tallied a game-high 25 points to help lead the Celtics to a 58-51 win over Liberty in a nonleague contest at Liberty High School.
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior forward pulled down 19 rebounds and added 11 points for the Pirates in their 53-37 victory at Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference contest.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard had another big game for the Bruins, having 30 points and six assists in their 83-52 victory at Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Naoli Besha, Centennial
The senior guard recorded a very impressive triple-double for the Eagles with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in their 95-30 victory at Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference clash.
Jayden Churchwell, Yoncalla
The junior wing/forward had a huge double-double for the Eagles with 36 points and 14 rebounds in their 52-49 win at New Hope Christian in a Skyline League tilt.
Colin Cordle, South Albany
The senior guard had an incredible performance for the RedHawks with a school-record 48 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 98-94 five-overtime win at Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior guard had another big game for the Cougars, scoring 31 points in their 57-51 win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference game at Cascade High School.
Joseph Fusco, Oakland
The senior guard had 32 points, five assists and five steals to lead the Oakers to a 69-50 home win over Regis in a nonleague contest.
Keone Gates, Grant
The sophomore guard scored 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, with four 3-pointers, in leading the Generals to an 89-71 win over Lake Oswego at the MLK Showcase at Lincoln High School. He scored 20 points and had four steals in three quarters in a 71-45 win at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League clash.
Julien Grant, Crater
The junior guard had 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Comets in their 80-54 victory at Eagle Point in a Midwestern League contest.
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior guard had a game-high 23 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats in a 68-57 win over Canby in a Northwest Oregon Conference clash at Wilsonville High School.
Ryan Hayden, Mazama
The senior forward had a double-double for the Vikings with 14 points and 10 rebounds and added three assists and three blocks in a 76-59 nonleague win at La Pine.
Traeger Healy, North Medford
The senior wing recorded a double-double for the Black Tornado with 14 points and 10 rebounds and added three assists and two steals in a 62-60 win at rival South Medford in a Southwest Conference contest. He had 15 points in a 56-48 win over Willamette.
Jaylen Hill, De La Salle North Catholic
The senior forward had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help lead the Knights to a 61-52 win at Valley Catholic in a key Lewis & Clark League contest.
Josiah Jackson, St. Stephens Academy
The junior wing scored a game-high 26 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Archers in their 60-49 win at Trinity Academy in Valley 10 League play.
William Jenson, Caldera
The senior center had a big double-double for the Wolfpack with 19 points and 16 rebounds and added four assists and a block in a 73-64 victory at Ridgeview in an Intermountain Conference opener.
Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley
The senior wing/guard scored a game-high 21 points in addition to playing standout defense for the Mustangs in their 55-37 win over Mazama in a key Skyline Conference game at Hidden Valley High School.
Caden Moritz, Crosspoint Christian
The sophomore wing recorded a double-double for the Warriors with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds and added five steals and three assists in a 67-51 nonleague win at Tulelake, Calif.
Njenga Mungai, Beaverton
The junior guard stepped up to score a game-high 27 points, helping the Beavers edge Sunset 54-51 in a Metro League contest at Beaverton High School.
Connor Neyt, Eagle Point
The senior tallied a game-high 32 points for the Eagles in an 80-54 loss to Crater in a Midwestern League tilt at Eagle Point High School.
Syrius Owens, Roosevelt
The junior forward had a big week for the Roughriders, first having a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds and a block in a 68-57 win over Westview during play at the MLK Showcase at Lincoln High School. He had 31 points, five rebounds and three blocks in a 75-37 victory against Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League game at Roosevelt High School.
Duce Paschal, Central Catholic
The senior guard had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Rams to a 72-62 win over Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Central Catholic High School.
Zak Poole, Hood River Valley
The senior wing/guard tallied a game-high 33 points for the Eagles in a 74-62 loss at Centennial in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Sincere Powe, Centennial
The junior guard scored a team-high 27 points to help the Eagles post a 74-62 win over Hood River Valley in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Centennial High School.
Brody Rygh, Sherwood
The junior wing had totals of 40 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in helping the Bowmen get victories against Century and Liberty in Pacific Conference contests.
Tatum Sexton, Camas Valley
The junior recorded a double-double for the Hornets with 24 points and 10 rebounds in their 50-49 overtime victory at Yoncalla in a Skyline League clash.
Nathan Sheley, Sheldon
The senior guard sank eight 3-point baskets on his way to scoring 26 points for the Irish in their 71-46 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference contest at Sheldon High School.
Tyler Sommer, West Salem
The senior turned in a double-double for the Titans with 18 points and 14 rebounds in an 83-78 win over South Salem in a Central Valley Conference tilt at South Salem High School.
Jaxson Spafford, Putnam
The senior guard scored 38 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, sinking six 3-pointers in the process for the Kingsmen in a 57-51 loss to Canby in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Putnam High School. He had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 55-52 win over Hood River Valley.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App