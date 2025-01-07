Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/6/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard had a strong all-around performance for the Bulldogs with 20 points, seven assists and five steals in their 54-53 win at Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference opener.
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior forward had a huge double-double for the Pirates with 33 points and 18 rebounds in their 73-54 win over Cottage Grove in a nonleague game played at Phoenix High School.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard had a solid showning for the Bruins with 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a block in their 63-49 win over Camas, Wash., in the consolation final at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Khaled Artharee, Gresham
The senior wing recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the Gophers, having 19 points and 12 rebounds in an 87-72 win over Lincoln and 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 77-65 victory at Jefferson.
Owen Bentea, Roseburg
The senior poured in 41 points while also having eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for the Indians in an 85-74 double-overtime loss to West Salem in the fifth place game at the Abby’s Holiday Classic, played at North Medford High School.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow
The senior forward scored a game-high 31 points on a 14-for-20 shooting night from the field while also having six rebounds and three assists in the Bruins’ 63-49 win against Camas, Wash., in the consolation final at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Jessley Bukeyeneza, Century
The senior guard/wing stepped up with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in helping the Jaguars post a 56-52 win over Wells in a nonleague contest played at Century High School. He then had 28 points in a 78-52 victory against Ridgeview.
Mo Carter, Wells
The sophomore forward had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Guardians in a 56-52 loss to Century in a nonleague clash played at Century High School.
Colin Cordle, South Albany
The senior guard stepped up for the RedHawks with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 57-47 win at Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference opener.
Keone Gates, Grant
The sophomore guard had a strong all-around performance for the Generals with 13 points, five assists, four steals, three rebounds and a pair of blocks in their 67-60 win over Roosevelt in a consolation contest at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview
The senior wing sank seven 3-pointers on his way to scoring 23 points for the Ravens in their 81-69 win against Woodburn in a nonleague game played at Ridgeview High School.
Josh Hickox, De La Salle North Catholic
The junior guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game while shooting at a 53.3 percentage from 3-point range for the Knights in a pair of games in British Columbia, Canada.
Maverick Huynh, North Salem
The senior turned in a double-double for the Vikings with 21 points and 10 assists in their 57-40 win over Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, in play at the Cactus Jam, held in Phoenix, Ariz.
James Kefgen, Westview
The senior averaged 21 points and six rebounds a game for the Wildcats in wins over Jesuit and Roseburg while also topping 1,000 career points.
Desmond Mitchell, McKay
The senior wing had a solid all-around performance for the Royal Scots with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals in an 87-47 win at Eagle Point in a nonleague contest.
Brady Muilenburg, Ridgeview
The senior forward had another big game for the Ravens, scoring 31 points in an 81-69 win over Woodburn in a nonleague game played at Ridgeview High School.
Islam Muzaffarov, Century
The senior guard/wing recorded a double-double for the Jaguars with 18 points and 10 rebounds while also having two assists and a pair of steals in a 56-52 win over Wells in a nonleague tilt played at Century High School.
Gabe Nanni, Mazama
The senior forward had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks to help the Vikings notch a 66-60 win over Ashland in a nonleague game played at Mazama High School.
Gylan Payne, Oregon City
The senior scored a game-high 24 points for the Pioneers in their 58-47 win over Thurston in the championship game of the Abby’s Holiday Classic, held at North Medford High School.
Zak Poole, Hood River Valley
The senior wing had an impressive outing for the Eagles with 33 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists in a 75-60 win at Aloha in a nonleague contest.
Antoine Roberson, McDaniel
The junior forward had a huge double-double for the Mountain Lions with 27 points and 22 rebounds in their 60-48 win over Hillsboro in a nonleague game played at McDaniel High School.
Joe Schwalbach, Oregon Episcopal School
The senior guard/forward recorded a double-double for the Aardvarks with 25 points and 12 rebounds in their 66-49 win over St. Mary’s of Medford in a nonleague game played at OES.
Dylan Scott, North Medford
The senior wing scored 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added four assists for the Black Tornado in a 58-52 win over rival South Medford in the third place game at the Abby’s Holiday Classic, held at North Medford High School. He then scored 22 points in a 64-54 win over Crater.
Kaden Shafer, Junction City
The junior forward scored a game-high 26 points, sinking four 3-pointers in the process, in leading the Tigers to a 53-42 win over Henley during play at the Sisters Tournament, held at Sisters High School.
Kollin Tacchini, Lakeview
The junior guard sank five 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 24 points for the Honkers in a 50-49 overtime loss at Henley in a nonleague contest.
Brock Throne, Crosspoint Christian
The junior post had an impressive double-double for the Warriors with 19 points and 19 rebounds in their 60-53 home win over New Hope Christian in nonleague play.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior recorded a game-high 32 points for the Bulldogs in an 81-69 setback to Ridgeview in a nonleague game played at Ridgeview High School.
Eli Vizconde, Mountainside
The junior tallied a game-high 24 points on 10 of 14 shooting for the Mavericks in an 82-61 loss to Nelson in a consolation contest at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Grafton Watah, Klamath Union
The senior scored 35 points on 13 of 23 shooting while also having five rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Pelicans in an 81-61 nonleague setback at Bend.
Josh Zander, Crane
The senior forward/guard had a double-double for the Mustangs, with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while also having seven assists and four blocks in a 67-42 win over Blanchet Catholic in an opening game at the Crusader Classic, played at Salem Academy High School.
