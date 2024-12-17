Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Cole Adee, South Medford
The senior guard scored a game-high 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting while also having four rebounds and three steals for the Panthers in their 60-58 win over McKinleyville, Calif., at the Arcata Tournament.
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior forward had a huge game for the Pirates with 26 points and 17 rebounds in their 71-43 win over Yreka, Calif., in a nonleague game played at Phoenix High School.
Khaled Artharee, Gresham
The senior wing turned in a double-double for the Gophers with 10 points and 12 rebounds in their 61-56 win over Lakeridge in a nonleague tilt played at Gresham High School.
RJ Barhoum, Clackamas
The sophomore guard had 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in limited minutes for the Cavaliers in their 89-48 victory at Glencoe in a nonleague contest.
Brayden Barron, Barlow
The senior forward had 22 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Bruins to a 75-50 win over Grants Pass in a first round game at the Barlow Trail Boys Tournament, held at Barlow High School. He then had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 93-87 triple-overtime win over Tualatin in the tourney title tilt.
Jesse Bechtel, North Salem
The senior forward had a double-double for the Vikings with 15 points and 10 rebounds, as well as a pair of steals, in a 64-52 win over McMinnville. He also had 20 points and four rebounds in a 66-52 victory against Hillsboro.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow
The senior forward scored a team-high 35 points and added 11 rebounds for the Bruins in their 93-87 triple-overtime win over Tualatin in the championship game of the Barlow Trail Boys Tournament, played at Barlow High School.
Peyton Bruner, Grants Pass
The senior forward had 19 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Cavemen in a 70-46 win over Crater in a nonleague game played at Grants Pass High School.
Steel Carpenter, Marshfield
The senior guard scored a game-high 31 points, including 22 in the first half, sinking seven 3-pointers in the process in leading the Pirates to a 66-55 win over Hidden Valley in a nonleague game played at Hidden Valley High School.
Colin Cordle, South Albany
The senior guard had an impressive performance for the RedHawks with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals while going 7 for 7 from the free throw line in a 63-52 win over Forest Grove in a nonleague game played at South Albany High School.
Easton Curtis, North Medford
The senior guard tallied 31 points on 11 of 19 shooting while also having four steals for the Black Tornado in a 93-75 win over Lincoln in play at the Shamrock Slam, held at Sheldon High School.
Javier Diaz, Tualatin
The senior post turned in a double-double for the Timberwolves with 14 points and 10 rebounds while also having three assists in a 95-54 win over Seton Catholic, Wash., in a nonleague game played at Tualatin High School. He then had 21 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in an 86-77 win over Grant.
Valentin Faucher, Lakeridge
The senior guard has been a model of consistency for the Pacers, leading the team with 17 points against Gresham, 18 points in a 58-51 win over Sprague and 13 points against Mountainside while also helping out the team with strong passing.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior guard started his season by scoring 45 points in a 75-56 win at Amity and then he scored 40 in an 84-63 victory at Cottage Grove. In the Cougars’ first three games of the season, all wins, he’s averaging 38 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists a game.
Jaren Fronckowiak, Cascade Christian
The senior guard had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Challengers in a 57-51 loss to Marshfield in a nonleague game played at Marshfield High School.
Braylon Gaines, Nelson
The junior guard had another big game for the Hawks, scoring 29 points and dishing off six assists in a 78-57 nonleague victory at Lake Oswego.
AJ Garcia, Hillsboro
The junior center/forward recorded a double-double for the Spartans with 21 points and 12 rebounds in their 53-40 win over Newberg in a nonleague game played at Hillsboro High School.
Jordan Gray, North Eugene
The junior guard had 24 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Hilanders in a 68-59 victory at South Eugene in a nonleague contest.
Wyatt Horner, Redmond
The junior wing scored 28 points, including 14 in the third quarter, while also adding six rebounds for the Panthers in their 75-59 win over Silverton in a nonleague game played at Redmond High School.
Maverick Huynh, North Salem
The senior had a big week for the Vikings, having totals of 57 points, 20 assists, 14 rebounds and nine steals in nonleague games against McMinnville, Hillsboro and Centennial.
Gavin Inglish, Pleasant Hill
The senior turned in a solid performance for the Billies with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in their 56-44 victory against Douglas at the Dayton Holiday Tournament.
Jayden Kaae, South Umpqua
The junior post/forward had another big game for the Lancers with 18 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks in their 59-50 home win over Waldport in a nonleague clash.
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit
The senior guard had 33 points and five assists for the Crusaders in their 84-76 win over Cathedral Catholic, Calif., in action at the Jesuit Sacramento Tournament.
Isaiah Koehnke, Regis
The senior guard had another big scoring game for the Rams, tallying 32 points in their 74-72 overtime win over De La Salle North Catholic during play at the Dayton Holiday Tournament.
Shea McKenzie, Franklin
The senior forward scored 22 points, sinking three 3-pointers, for the Lighting in a 73-48 win over Milwaukie in a nonleague contest played at Franklin High School.
Jax North, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior forward recorded a double-double for the Crusaders with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 63-52 home win over Bonanza in a nonleague game.
Brody Rygh, Sherwood
The junior guard/wing stepped up for the Bowmen in wins over Woodburn and Sunset, having totals of 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while also shining on defense in the two victories.
Dylan Scott, North Medford
The senior guard scored 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting while also dishing off six assists to help the Black Tornado run to a 93-75 win over Lincoln in a first round game at the Shamrock Slam, held at Sheldon High School.
Jarod Stanley, Sprague
The senior guard poured in a game-high 30 points to pace the Olympians in their 84-51 win against Roseburg in a nonleague game played at Sprague High School.
Keegan Stufflebeam, Days Creek
The junior forward stepped up with 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Wolves to a 58-54 home victory against Illinois Valley in a nonleague contest.
Ahmad Surur, Wells
The junior guard, who leads the Guardians in scoring and assists while running the offense, had 21 points in a 70-57 win over Portland Interscholastic League rival Jefferson during play at the Oregon City Tournament.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help lead the Bulldogs to a 59-57 win over Gresham in a nonleague tilt played at Woodburn High School.
Pat Vialva Jr., Tualatin
The sophomore guard/wing scored a team-high 34 points while also having five rebounds and two assists for the Timberwolves in a 93-87 triple-overtime loss to Barlow in the title game of the Barlow Trail Boys Tournament, held at Barlow High School.
Lucas Wihtol, Phoenix
The senior forward had a strong all-around performance for the Pirates with 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals in their 71-43 win over Yreka, Calif., in a nonleague tilt played at Phoenix High School.
