Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/23/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
RJ Barhoum, Clackamas
The sophomore guard poured in 36 points to help the Cavaliers rally for a 67-61 win over Tigard in a nonleague tilt played at Tigard High School.
Kyle Bittle, Crater
The senior guard/forward had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Comets in their 73-47 nonleague victory at Phoenix. He then had 28 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 59-55 win over Pleasant Valley, Calif., at the Red Bluff Holiday Classic.
Jacob Brown, Sandy
The senior turned in a double-double for the Pioneers with 24 points and 11 rebounds in their 61-50 win over Centennial in a nonleague contest played at Sandy High School.
Jessley Bukeyeneza, Century
The senior guard/wing had 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals to help the Jaguars tip Clackamas 64-62 in a nonleague game played at Clackamas High School.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior guard sank six 3-point baskets and scored 24 points, tying him for game-high honors, in leading the Cougars to a 65-59 win over Philomath in the third-place game at the South Coast Les Schwab Holiday Tournament, played at Marshfield High School.
Jayden Churchill, Yoncalla
The junior wing/forward had a huge game for the Eagles, scoring 33 points while also pulling down 11 rebounds in a 68-58 win over Oakridge during play at the McKenzie Winter Classic.
Corbin Cichy, Tigard
The senior scored 17 points, sinking five 3-pointers, for the Tigers in an 83-59 nonleague win at Dallas. He also had 20 points, going 6 for 10 from 3-point range, in a 68-48 victory against Century.
Andrew Darrington, Glencoe
The sophomore wing had a double-double for the Crimson Tide with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 67-63 win over Beaverton in a nonleague game played at Glencoe High School.
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian
The junior wing stepped up with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Challengers in their 84-71 win over The Dalles in the consolation final of the Seaside Holiday Classic, played at Seaside High School.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior guard had yet another big game for the Cougars, scoring 37 points in their 87-65 win over Regis in a nonleague game played at Regis High School.
Eli Forsha, Sheldon
The senior forward shot at a 63-percent clip from the field while averaging 17 points and eight rebounds a game for the Irish in wins over Lincoln, Gresham and Corvallis.
Wyatt Horner, Redmond
The junior wing scored 30 points to lead the way for the Panthers in their 57-43 win over Marshfield in the championship game of the South Coast Les Schwab Holiday Tournament, held at Marshfield High School.
Josh Iwamizu, Hidden Valley
The senior forward/guard poured in 37 points for the Mustangs in a 58-55 loss to Marist Catholic in a first round game at the Battle of I-5 tournament, held at Marist Catholic.
William Jenson, Caldera
The senior forward/center has averaged 21 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2 steals a game over the Wolfpack’s past three contests.
Jayden Kaae, South Umpqua
The junior post had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds while also having five blocks for the Monarchs in a 54-45 home win over Gold Beach in nonleague play. He then had 24 points and 14 rebounds in a 53-31 win over Rainier.
Blake Karman, Wells
The sophomore guard scored 15 points on five 3-point baskets for the Guardians in their 59-54 win over Forest Grove in a nonleague contest played at Wells High School.
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin
The senior wing/post had 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to help lead the Timberwolves to an 82-54 win over Sprague in a quarterfinal game at the Capitol City Classic, played at Willamette University.
Rigdhen Khyunga, La Salle Prep
The sophomore scored a game-high 28 points to help the Falcons post a 62-51 win over Summit in a nonleague contest played at La Salle Prep.
Caden Moritz, Crosspoint Christian
The sophomore wing had an impressive performance for the Warriors with 12 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in a 51-33 win over Elkton in the final game of the Tall Timbers Tournament, played at Elkton High School.
Brady Muilenburg, Ridgeview
The senior forward tallied 41 points for the Ravens in a 72-63 win over South Albany during play at the McNary Holiday Tournament. He also had 28 points in a 74-64 setback at Hood River Valley in a nonleague contest.
Colt Ness, Tigard
The senior turned in a strong performance for the Tigers with 23 points, seven assists and seven steals in their 62-48 win at Beaverton in a nonleague tilt.
Connor Neyt, Eagle Point
The senior had a double-double for the Eagles with 16 points and 12 rebounds in their 55-44 win over Mazama in a nonleague contest played at Mazama High School.
Malu Niko, Benson
The freshman wing had another big game for the Astros with 21 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds in their 66-45 win over Liberty in a nonleague game played at Benson High School.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
The senior guard had a strong performance for the Skyhawks with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in their 73-53 win over Canby in a nonleague game played at Canby High School.
Clyde Rosenberg, Dayton
The senior center poured in 38 points to lead the way for the Pirates in their 71-65 victory at Scio in a PacWest Conference opener.
Brody Rygh, Sherwood
The junior guard/wing had another solid performance for the Bowmen with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in their 76-42 win over Grants Pass in a nonleague game played at Sherwood High School.
Kevin Semm, South Salem
The senior forward has averaged 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals a game during the Saxons’ first three contests at the Capitol City Classic, held at Willamette University.
Jalen Snook, West Linn
The senior scored a game-high 21 points, shooting at a 4-for-5 clip from 3-point range, in leading the Lions to a 64-61 win over Sherwood in a first round game at the Capitol City Classic, held at Willamette University.
Terrence Townsend, Glencoe
The junior guard scored a team-high 22 points and added six rebounds for the Crimson Tide in a 67-63 win over Beaverton in a nonleague contest played at Glencoe High School.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior had a huge performance for the Bulldogs in a 63-61 overtime loss to Churchill during play at the Capitol City Classic. In the contest, he scored 42 points while also having five rebounds, three assists and six steals.
Grafton Watah, Klamath Union
The senior had 24 points, four blocks, three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals to help lead the Pelicans to a 75-68 win at North Valley in a nonleague contest.
Tyler Whitson, Creswell
The senior guard sank four 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 26 points for the Bulldogs in their 62-51 win over Douglas during play at the Battle of I-5 tournament, held at Marist Catholic.
