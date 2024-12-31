Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/30/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard scored a game-high 19 points while also having three assists and a pair of rebounds for the Bulldogs in a 64-39 win over South Salem in a consolation game at the Capitol City Classic, played at Willamette University.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard had 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals for the Bruins in their 68-53 win over Mountainside in a consolation game at the Les Schwab Invitational, held at Portland State University.
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic
The senior guard had 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Rams in a 77-56 win over Mountainside in a first round game at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Jayden Churchwell, Yoncalla
The junior wing/forward had 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the Eagles soar to a 55-47 home win over Mohawk in nonleague action.
Jack Clarke, Lakeridge
The senior turned in a double-double for the Pacers with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while also having six blocks, two steals and an assist in a 68-36 setback against Gonzaga, Washington D.C., in an opening round game at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University. He also had 15 points, 15 rebounds two blocks and two steals in a tournament game against Grant.
Derek Farmer, Cascade Christian
The junior wing had a strong all-around performance for the Challengers with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 60-46 win over Creswell in a first round game at the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School. He then had 29 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in a 73-71 win over Ashland in the tournament championship contest.
Braylon Gaines, Nelson
The sophomore guard had a game-high 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Hawks in a 65-20 win over Baker in a consolation game at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Jojo Harrower, Ashland
The senior tallied a game-high 31 points for the Grizzlies in a 73-71 loss against Cascade Christian in the championship game of the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School.
Traeger Healy, North Medford
The junior wing had a game-high 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Black Tornado in an 86-43 win over Milwaukie in an opening game at the Abby’s Holiday Classic, held at North Medford High School.
Brady Hix, Sherwood
The senior guard tallied 31 points, shooting at a 7-for-12 clip from 3-point range, while also having four rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Bowmen in a 68-59 loss to Chatsworth, Calif., in the consolation final of the Capitol City Classic, held at Willamette University.
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge
The senior guard/forward had a solid performance for the Skyhawks with 17 points, tying him for team-high honors, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in a 68-64 win over Roosevelt in a first-round game at the Les Schwab Invitational, held at Portland State University.
Eli Hopkins, Oregon City
The sophomore had a game-high 26 points and four rebounds for the Pioneers in their 67-43 win over North Medford in a semifinal game at the Abby’s Holiday Classic, held at North Medford High School.
James Kefgen, Westview
The senior scored a game-high 25 points while also having seven rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats in a 50-44 loss to Wright, Wash., in a quarterfinal contest at the Les Schwab Invitational, held at Portland State University.
Pat Kilfoil, Jesuit
The senior guard scored a game-high 26 points while also having five assists and four steals for the Crusaders in a 68-59 loss to Central Catholic in a quarterfinal game at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Landon Knox, Cascade
The senior guard stepped up for the Cougars, scoring 30 points to help them tip Molalla 69-66 in an opening contest at the SCTC Holiday Tournament, held at Stayton High School.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior guard had 22 points and eight assists for the Cougars in a 75-60 win over University, Wash., in play at the Cactus Jam Tournament, held at Cicero Prep (Ariz.) High School.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior scored a team-high 22 points on 8 for 13 shooting while also having four assists, three rebounds and a steal for the Roughriders in a 73-55 loss to Camas, Wash., at the Les Schwab Invitational, played at Portland State University.
Syrus Owens, Roosevelt
The junior had a double-double for the Roughriders with a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds in their 67-45 win over Baker in consolation play at the Les Schwab Invitational, held at Portland State University.
Duce Paschal, Central Catholic
The senior guard had a huge double-double for the Rams with 18 points and 17 rebounds in their 68-59 win over Jesuit in a quarterfinal game at the Les Schwab Invitational, held at Portland State University.
Gylan Payne, Oregon City
The senior poured in 29 points to help lead the Pioneers to an 81-33 win over Roseburg in an opening game at the Abby’s Holiday Classic, held at North Medford High School. He then had 23 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 67-43 tournament semifinal win over North Medford.
Clyde Rosenberg, Dayton
The senior center had another big game for the Pirates, scoring 30 points in an 80-45 win over North Valley in an opening game at the Cascade Christmas Classic, played at Cascade Christian High School.
Tatum Sexton, Camas Valley
The junior turned in a double-double for the Hornets with 19 points and 14 rebounds in their 54-48 win at Oakridge in a nonleague contest.
Jalen Snook, West Linn
The senior poured in 34 points for the Lions, shooting at a 7-for-12 clip from 3-point range, in a 71-53 win over Northern Nash, N.C., in the third-place game at the Capitol City Classic, held at Willamette University.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior had a game-high 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal for the Bulldogs in a 57-52 win over Jefferson in a consolation game at the Capitol City Classic, held at Willamette University.
Pat Vialva Jr., Tualatin
The sophomore guard recorded a game-high 24 points for the Timberwolves in their 76-56 win over Oregon City in the championship game of the Capitol City Classic, held at Willamette University.
Hudson Whipple, West Salem
The senior scored a team-high 24 points on 12 of 15 shooting while also having five rebounds for the Titans in a 98-80 loss to Inglewood, Calif., in a consolation game at the Capitol City Classic, played at Willamette University.
