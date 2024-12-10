Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Dache Acelar, Benson
The junior guard sank six 3-pointers on his way to scoring 33 points for the Astros in their 67-56 win over Grants Pass in a nonleague game played at Benson High School.
Kyle Bittle, Crater
The senior guard/forward had a double-double for the Comets with 24 points and 10 rebounds while also having three steals for the Comets in a 73-56 win at Roseburg in a nonleague contest.
Talon Britt, Hood River Valley
The junior wing/guard scored 21 points, going 3 for 3 from 3-point range, while also having five rebounds and six steals to help the Eagles score a 57-55 win over Summit in a first round game at the Hood River Mid Columbia Classic.
Jayden Churchwell, Yoncalla
The junior wing/forward had a double-double for the Eagles with 19 points and 11 rebounds in their nonleague season-opening 63-40 loss at Prospect Charter.
Droiy Comstock, North Salem
The senior had 22 points, nine rebounds and a pair of steals for the Vikings in a season-opening 61-57 loss to McKay in a nonleague game played at North Salem High School.
Luke Cox, Prospect Charter
The junior poured in a game-high 38 points, including 26 in the first half, to help lead the Cougars to a 63-40 home win over Yoncalla in a nonleague season-opening contest.
Parker Crowe, Eddyville Charter
The senior forward sank four 3-pointers on his way to tallying a game-high 31 points for the Eagles in their 66-47 nonleague victory at Camas Valley.
Michael Fischer, South Umpqua
The junior forward/post tallied a game-high 18 points for the Lancers in their 55-38 win at Myrtle Point in a nonleague season-opener.
Braylon Gaines, Nelson
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 30 points and added eight assists to lead the way for the Hawks in their 72-47 win over North Medford in a nonleague season-opener played at Nelson High School.
Jacob Hall, Willamette
The senior poured in 35 points to help the Wolverines come away with a 61-59 overtime win over Dallas in a nonleague contest played at Dallas High School.
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior guard scored 30 points and dished off five assists for the Wildcats in their 75-55 win over Ashland in the championship game of the Wilsonville Invitational.
Jojo Harrower, Ashland
The senior tallied a game-high 26 points to help lead the Grizzlies to a 66-58 win over McKay in a first round contest at the Wilsonville Invitational. He then scored 25 points in a 67-54 victory against Redmond.
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge
The senior wing scored 16 points for the Skyhawks in a 69-50 win over Wells in a first round game at the Southridge Tournament, and then he scored 20 points in an 89-72 victory against Sherwood in the championship contest.
Owen Hopkins, West Albany
The senior forward scored 19 points on 9 of 14 shooting while also having six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs in a 65-58 win over Sheldon in a nonleague season-opener played at West Albany High School.
D’Mariyae Ireland, North Eugene
The sophomore guard scored a team-high 19 points, going 4 for 5 from 3-point range, while also having four assists and three steals for the Highlanders in their 69-32 win over Willamette in a nonleague season-opener played at North Eugene High School.
Jayden Kaae, South Umpqua
The junior post/forward had an impressive double-double for the Lancers with 13 points and 21 rebounds, as well as four blocks in a 59-46 win over Oakridge in play at the La Pine Invitational.
Keaton Kalmbach, La Pine
The senior guard poured in 36 points, sinking six 3-pointers in the process, in helping the Eagles soar to a 68-53 win over South Umpqua in a first round game at the La Pine Invitational.
Isaiah Koehnke, Regis
The senior got his season off to a blazing start, scoring 36 points in the Rams’ 82-62 home victory over Crosshill Christian in nonleague season-opener.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior guard had a big performance for the Cougars with 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds, a block and a steal in a 67-41 nonleague victory at Corvallis.
Jonah Lasselle, West Albany
The junior guard turned in a double-double for the Bulldogs with 13 points and 10 rebounds in their 65-58 win over Sheldon in a nonleague contest played at West Albany High School.
Brayden Mix, McMinnville
The senior guard, who is a team leader and defensive standout for the Grizzlies, had totals of 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the team’s season-opening wins over Roseburg and North Eugene.
Islam Muzaffarov, Century
The senior guard/wing had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Jaguars in a 60-59 loss to Caldera in a nonleague game played at Century High School.
Dreison Niko, Benson
The freshman wing had quite a debut for the Astros, having 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in their 73-63 win over South Medford in a nonleague game played at Benson.
Dane Petersen, Portland Adventist Academy
The senior guard/forward scored 26 points, sinking four 3-pointers in the process, for the Cougars in their 65-26 win at Sheridan in a nonleague contest.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
The senior wing scored a team-high 22 points and also had seven steals for the Skyhawks in their 89-72 win over Sherwood in the championship game of the Southridge Tournament.
Caleb Saylor, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore sank three 3-point baskets on his way to scoring a game-high 21 points to help the Monarchs post a 49-26 home win over Glide in a nonleague season-opener.
Teagan Scott, South Salem
The junior guard scored a game-high 36 points on a 15-for-21 shooting night from the field while also having three rebounds and three steals the Saxons in an 83-61 win over Roseburg in a nonleague game played at Roseburg High School.
Keegan Stufflebeam, Days Creek
The senior forward recorded a double-double for the Wolves with 19 points and 10 rebounds in their 68-47 win over Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler in a first round game at the Paul Humphreys Memorial Tournament, held at Wheeler High School. He then had 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-33 victory against C.S. Lewis Academy.
Calvin Yoder, South Eugene
The junior forward tallied a game-high 20 points as well as having nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Axe in a 63-54 win over Churchill in a nonleague game played at South Eugene High School.
