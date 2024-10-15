Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Tony Arellano, West Albany
The sophomore forward scored three goals to power the Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Josue Arredondo, Irrigon
The senior recorded a pair of goals for the Knights in their 4-2 win over Four Rivers in a Special District 6 contest.
Kason Carson, La Grande
The senior midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Tigers in their 5-2 win over Pendleton in a Greater Oregon League match held at La Grande High School.
Edwin Cuevas-George, McMinnville
The sophomore midfielder scored all four of the Grizzlies’ goals in their 4-1 win over Glencoe in a Pacific Conference opener played at McMinnville High School.
Jesus Curiel, Oregon City
The senior goalkeeper made many key plays for the Pioneers in their 2-0 win over Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League opener played at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Johnny Garcia, Stayton
The junior midfielder scored the only goal of the match for the Eagles in their 1-0 win at North Marion in an Oregon West Conference contest. He now has four goals for the season.
Danny Gonzalez, McLoughlin
The senior midfielder had two goals and two assists for the Pioneers in their 8-0 home win against Umatilla in Special District 6 action.
Braxton Hamilton, South Umpqua
The sophomore forward/midfielder scored five goals to lead the way for the Lancers in their 6-2 win at Pacific/Bandon in a Special District 4 match.
Dane Hayase, South Salem
The senior forward scored the game-winning penalty kick and helped set up two other goals for the Saxons in their 3-2 win over West Salem in a Central Valley Conference match played at West Salem High School.
Gabriel Lopez, Crook County
The junior midfielder had both a goal and an assist for the Cowboys in their 4-2 home win against The Dalles in Tri-Valley Conference action.
Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Cavemen in a 3-3 draw against South Medford in a Southwest Conference match played at South Medford.
Jose Mondesi, North Medford
The junior midfielder scored all three of the Black Tornado’s goals in a 3-0 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford.
Shuto Nishiyori, Oregon City
The sophomore midfielder, an exchange student from Japan, scored both of the Pioneers’ goals in their 2-0 victory against Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League opener played at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Tristan Peia, West Linn
The junior midfielder assisted on both of the Lions’ goals in their 2-1 victory at Tualatin in a Three Rivers League contest.
Hector Ramos, Phoenix
The senior midfielder scored the only goal of the match, coming in the opening 20 minutes, for the Pirates in their 1-0 win over Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference match held at Phoenix High School.
Giovanny Sandoval, McLoughlin
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Pioneers in their 2-0 victory at Riverside in a Special District 6 match.
Owen Smith, Oregon City
The senior defender helped lead the way for the Pioneers’ defense, helping them get a 2-0 win over Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League opener played at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Ethan Wheeler, Summit
The senior has been a standout for the Storm throughout the season from his forward spot, as well as helping the team win its fourth straight Intermountain Conference match, an 8-0 win at Mountain View.
Max Winters, Valley Catholic
The sophomore forward had a huge performance for the Valiants with three goals and two assists in their 6-2 victory at Corbett in a Special District 1 contest.
Michael Wolden, McLoughlin
The senior forward stepped up with four goals for the Pioneers in their 8-0 home victory over Umatilla in a Special District 6 contest.
Facundo Zaror, Blanchet Catholic
The senior midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Cavaliers in a 4-0 home win over Western Christian/Amity in a Special District 2 contest.
