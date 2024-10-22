Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Raymond Alcaraz, South Umpqua
The freshman midfielder/forward had two goals and two assists to help power the Lancers to a 6-0 home victory over Gold Beach in a Special District 4 match.
Logan Anderson, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior had both a goal and an assist for the Monarchs in their 3-3 tie at Gold Beach in a Special District 4 contest.
Matty Callison, Barlow
The junior forward had another big week for the Bruins, scoring five goals in a 10-3 home win over Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference match and then adding another goal in a 3-3 draw with Clackamas.
Steven Calvillo, South Medford
The senior midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Panthers in their 5-1 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference match played at South Medford High School.
Hugo Ceron, Riverside
The junior forward scored a pair of goals to help the Pirates record a 6-0 victory at Nyssa in a Special District 6 contest.
Levi Ennis-Haro, Cascade Christian
The sophomore midfielder had a goal and two assists to help the Challengers post a 4-2 home win over Lakeview/Paisley in Special District 5 play.
Noah Flores, Cascade Christian
The sophomore forward, and a team captain, had three goals and an assist for the Challengers in their 4-2 home win over Lakeview/Paisley in a Special District 5 match.
Diego Hernandez Garibay, Central
The freshman had a big week for the Panthers, scoring a pair of goals in a 4-1 win at Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference match and then scoring two more times in a 2-0 victory over Silverton.
Zeyden Castro Garcia, West Salem
The sophomore forward scored the only goal of the match, coming in the 78th minute, giving the Titans a 1-0 win at North Salem in Central Valley Conference play.
Danny Gonzalez, McLoughlin
The senior midfielder had two goals and three assists for the Pioneers in their 8-0 home win over Pendleton in a nonleague match.
Braxton Hamilton, South Umpqua
The sophomore forward/midfielder had three goals and an assist for the Lancers in their 6-0 home victory against Gold Beach in a Special District 4 match.
Jonah Lasselle, West Albany
The junior forward scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs in their 2-1 win at Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference match. He then scored three goals in a 4-2 victory over McKay.
Armando Legorreta, Cottage Grove
The senior forward scored all three of the Lions’ goals in their 3-0 win over Marist Catholic in a Sky Em League match played at Cottage Grove High School.
Milo Leiserson, Ashland
The junior goalkeeper helped the Grizzlies get their second straight shutout, making a key save early in the team’s 2-0 win over Eagle Point in a Midwestern League match held at Ashland High School.
Adrian Lopez, Crosshill Christian/Jefferson (2A)
The senior tallied a pair of goals for the Eagles in their 5-1 win over Pleasant Hill in a Special District 3 match held at Jefferson High School.
Jonathan Lopez, Riverside
The junior midfielder tallied a pair of goals for the Pirates in their 6-0 win at Nyssa in a Special District 6 match.
Jose Mondesi, North Medford
The junior midfielder scored both of the Black Tornado’s goals in a 7-2 loss to Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match played at Grants Pass High School.
Victor Peral, Phoenix
The senior midfielder had two goals and an assist for the Pirates in their 8-0 victory at Mazama in a Skyline Conference contest.
Zack Radmer, Sutherlin
The senior midfielder had both a goal and a pair of assists for the Bulldogs in their 4-0 home win over Coquille/Myrtle Point in a Special District 4 tilt.
Danny Reynaga, McMinnville
The senior forward scored all three of the Grizzlies’ goals in their 3-1 win at Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference contest.
Bradly Velasquez Roblero, Springfield
The junior forward had a big week for the Millers, scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win at Churchill and then adding two more goals in a 3-2 win against Ashland in Midwestern League matches.
Addison Samuell, Stayton
The senior forward continued his big season for the Eagles, scoring six goals in a 9-1 win over Cascade and three goals in a 6-1 win at Philomath in Oregon West Conference matches, giving him 27 goals so far on the season.
Frankie Sanchez, Canby
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Cougars in a 2-0 home win over Milwaukie in a key Northwest Oregon Conference contest. He now has 14 goals on the season.
Omar Serrano, South Medford
The junior midfielder had both a goal and an assist to help the Panthers score a 5-1 win against Roseburg in a Southwest Conference match played at South Medford High School.
Brayden Shaver, Sutherlin
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs in their 4-0 home win over Coquille/Myrtle Point in a Special District 4 contest.
Larry Soriano, Umatilla
The junior forward/midfielder scored three second-half goals to help the Vikings score a 4-1 win at Four Rivers in a Special District 6 contest.
Braulio Valenzuela, South Medford
The sophomore midfielder had a goal and an assist to help the Panthers record a 3-1 win at rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference contest.
Jonas Witt, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior scored a pair of goals to help the Monarchs rally to get a 3-3 draw at Gold Beach in a Special District 4 match.
