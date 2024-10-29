Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville
The senior forward/midfielder scored both of the Wildcats’ goals in their 3-2 setback at Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Hudson Akines, Barlow
The junior midfielder recorded a pair of assists to help the Bruins come away with a 3-0 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference match played at Barlow High School.
Faisal Alsharif, Corvallis
The junior forward scored four goals for the Spartans in an 8-1 win at Lebanon in Mid-Willamette Conference play while also having a goal in a 2-1 loss against West Albany, putting him at 14 goals for the team’s first 10 matches of the season.
Markis Boehm, Sutherlin
The senior midfielder tallied a pair of goals to help lead the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win at Douglas in a Special District 4 finale.
Kason Carlson, La Grande
The senior midfielder assisted on both of the Tigers’ goals in their 2-0 win over Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle in a Greater Oregon League match played at La Grande High School.
Matty Callison, Barlow
The junior forward had both a goal and an assist for the Bruins in their 3-0 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference match played at Barlow High School.
Riley Corona, Dayton
The sophomore scored a pair of goals to help the Pirates run to a 7-1 win over Western Christian/Amity in a Special District 2 playoff match played at Dayton High School.
Hansel De Leon, Glencoe
The junior forward had both a goal and an assist for the Crimson Tide in a 2-0 win over Newberg in a Pacific Conference match played at Newberg High School.
Diego Hernandez Garibay, Central
The freshman scored all three of the Panthers’ goals in their 3-1 home win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference match. He also scored a goal in a 4-1 loss at Corvallis.
Ben Gilbert, Gresham
The sophomore striker/winger scored a key goal for the Gophers in their 2-2 tie with Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference match played at Gresham High School.
Levi Ennis-Haro, Cascade Christian
The sophomore midfielder converted a second-half penalty kick to give the Challengers a 1-0 home win over Lost River/Bonanza in a Special District 5 contest.
Jay R Flores, McNary
The senior midfielder, and a team captain, scored six goals for the Celtics in their 8-0 win at West Salem in a Central Valley Conference contest. He now has 24 goals and six assists on the season.
Jonathan Hernandez, Gresham
The junior center back scored on a great header shot for the Gophers, evening the score with Reynolds at 1-1 in a Mt Hood Conference match that finished in a 2-2 draw.
Hutson Horvath, Ashland
The junior midfielder had a big performance for the Grizzlies with two goals and an assist in their 7-0 win at Crater in a Midwestern League match.
Bakarr Kargbo, Gresham
The junior center defensive midfielder was crucial in the Gophers’ ties with Reynolds and Clackamas, putting in a number of tackles and winning balls in the midfield.
Natnaiel Kindie, Parkrose
The senior midfielder had both a goal and an assist for the Broncos in their 3-2 win over Wilsonville in a Northwest Oregon Conference match played at Parkrose High School.
Sebastian King-Widdall, South Salem
The freshman goalkeeper came up with 12 saves to help the Saxons get a 0-0 draw in a match at North Salem in Central Valley Conference action.
Devyn Kinzie, Canby
The junior defender has shined at center back for the Cougars, helping them get five shutouts on the season, including a 5-0 win at Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference match.
Burkeley Knight-Sheen, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder has scored four goals in the Spartans’ last five matches, including a pair of goals in a 5-0 home win over Marshfield in a Sky Em League contest.
Hunter Myhre, South Umpqua
The senior goalie came up with seven saves to help the Lancers post a 1-0 home win over previously unbeaten Sutherin in a Special District 4 contest.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior forward, who finished regular season play with 20 goals and six assists, helped the Roughriders wrap up their Portland Interscholastic League slate with a 6-1 win at Franklin and a 2-2 draw at McDaniel.
Ricardo Rossi, La Grande
The senior midfielder scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 win over Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle in a Greater Oregon League contest played at La Grande High School.
Marco Torres, Sandy
The senior midfielder earned a penalty and scored a goal in the Pioneers’ 2-2 draw with Central Catholic in Mt. Hood Conference play. He now has four of the team’s 15 goals for the season.
Quillian Tourzan, Ashland
The junior forward, and a team captain, stepped up with two goals and two assists for the Grizzlies in their 7-0 win at Crater in a Midwestern League contest.
Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Lions in their 5-0 win at Junction City in a Sky Em League contest.
Michael Wolden, McLoughlin
The senior forward had four goals and an assist for the Pioneers in their 9-1 win over Irrigon in a Special District 6 finale played at McLoughlin High School.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App