Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
—
Raymond Alcaraz, South Umpqua
The freshman midfielder/forward had two goals and an assist to help lead the Lancers to a 4-0 home victory against Glide in a Special District 4 contest.
Matty Callison, Barlow
The junior forward scored two goals for the Bruins in a 2-0 nonleague win over Tualatin and he also had a goal against West Linn, giving him 11 goals for the season.
Christopher Castillejo, Oregon City
The senior midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Pioneers, giving him three for the season, in helping them post a 3-0 win at Nelson in a nonleague contest.
Tucker Darland, Sheldon
The senior midfielder scored a pair of goals to help the Irish score a 3-0 victory over North Medford in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford High School.
Jona Dossinger, Molalla
The sophomore scored the Indians’ first and last goal in their 3-1 win at Gladstone in a Tri-Valley Conference contest.
Danny Duran-Puente, Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle
The sophomore forward/midfielder scored a pair of goals to help the Bulldogs edge La Grande 4-3 in a home Greater Oregon League contest.
Cohen Elrod, South Umpqua
The senior forward/midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Lancers in their 4-0 home win over Glide in Special District 4 play.
Alex Escamilla, Reynolds
The senior midfielder scored both of the Raiders’ goals in their 3-2 loss against Lakeridge in a nonleague match played at Reynolds High School.
Jesus Garrido, McKay
The junior forward scored seven goals for the Royal Scots, including four in the first half, in their 9-1 home win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference match.
Jess Harwood, Beaverton
The junior forward/midfielder scored the only goal of the contest, coming on a breakaway with about seven minutes left to play, in the Beavers’ 1-0 win at Southridge in a Metro League opener.
Diego Hernandez Garibay, Central
The freshman forward scored a pair of goals for the Panthers in a Mid-Willamette Conference match with South Albany and then he added another goal in a match with McKay.
Abraham Hernandez, Sprague
The junior goalkeeper stepped up to make 16 saves for the Olympians in their 0-0 draw with South Salem in a Central Valley Conference match played at Sprague High School.
Matthew Jenkins, Creswell
The junior forward/midfielder tallied a total of five goals for the Bulldogs in their wins against Western Christian and Central Linn in Special District 3 play.
Alejandro Fulgencio, Centennial
The sophomore forward scored five goals to lead the Eagles to a 5-0 victory at Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Jonathan Lopez, Riverside
The senior midfielder scored three goals to lead the way for the Pirates in their 8-0 home win over Irrigon in a Special District 6 match.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior forward continued his big season for the Roughriders, scoring a total of three goals in matches with Grant and Lincoln, giving him 13 goals for the season so far.
Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder scored the only goal of the match to give the Spartans a 1-0 win over Cottage Grove in a Sky Em League match played at Marist Catholic.
Jared Rojas, Canby
The senior goalkeeper made many key saves, including a pair of highlight-worthy stops, in helping the Cougars get a 3-2 win over Centennial in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Addison Samuell, Stayton
The senior forward scored three goals to help the Eagles soar to a 4-0 win over Philomath in an Oregon West Conference match played at Stayton High School. He then scored three more in a 4-0 victory at Newport, giving him 16 goals so far on the season.
Owen Smith, Oregon City
The senior moved from fullback to center back and has played a pivotal role in marshaling the team from the back, helping the Pioneers score a 3-0 win over Nelson in a nonleague match played at Nelson High School.
Sawyer Stewart, Silverton
The senior goalkeeper had some crucial saves for the Foxes in both a 6-0 win at Dallas in Mid-Willamette play and a 0-0 tie with West Albany while also commanding the box and clearing a number of crosses and corner kicks.
Adrian Valdovinos, South Medford
The freshman forward stepped up to score three goals for the Panthers in their 8-0 victory at Crater in a nonleague contest.
Juan Vargas, Phoenix
The senior defender has stepped up his role at center back while also being a leader on and off the field. He helped the Pirates get a pair of shutout victories in Skyline Conference play, beating Mazama 8-0 and Klamath Union 1-0 during the week.
Facundo Zaror, Blanchet Catholic
The senior midfielder scored three first-half goals to help lead the Cavaliers to an 8-0 home win against Taft in a Special District 2 contest.
