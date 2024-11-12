Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Maddox Ayala, Westside Christian
The sophomore scored the game-winning goal in overtime in the Eagles’ 1-0 victory against McLoughlin in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal match played at Westside Christian.
Ruben Bell, Stayton
The sophomore defender was a standout player for the Eagles’ defense, which allowed a Class 4A low five goals during the regular season. He also helped the team score an 8-0 win over La Grande to open the state playoffs.
Giancarlo Reardon Benitez, Catlin Gabel
The sophomore converted a pair of penalty kicks in the Eagles’ 3-2 home win over Valley Catholic in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal match.
Reese Christensen, Crescent Valley
The junior forward scored all three of the Raiders’ goals in their 3-0 victory against Caldera in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Crescent Valley High School.
Edwin Cuevas-George, McMinnville
The sophomore midfielder scored twice for the Grizzlies in their 3-1 win over Roosevelt in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at McMinnville High School.
Jay R Flores, McNary
The senior midfielder continued his big season, scoring three times for the Celtics in their 5-1 win over Glencoe in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at McNary High School. He also had the only goal of the contest in a 1-0 quarterfinal victory at Beaverton.
Alejandro Fulgencio, Centennial
The sophomore forward scored all three of the Eagles’ goals in their 3-0 victory at Corvallis in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest.
Alexander Garcia, Dayton
The sophomore recorded a pair of goals for the Pirates in their 4-2 win against Siuslaw in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round contest played at Dayton High School.
Jorge Garcia, Woodburn
The senior forward had both a goal and an assist in the Bulldogs’ 2-0 win over Canby in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Woodburn High School.
Cristian Gonzalez, Blanchet Catholic
The freshman midfielder scored a goal in overtime to help the Cavaliers come away with a 1-0 win at Dayton in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal contest.
Gabe Lachman, Summit
The senior had both a goal and an assist to help the Storm post a 7-0 win over Springfield in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Summit High School.
Jonah Lasselle, West Albany
The junior forward recorded a pair of goals, including one in overtime, in the Bulldogs’ 4-2 win over Ashland in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at West Albany High School.
Jaycob Miller, Crook County
The senior forward tallied a pair of goals to help the Cowboys edge Cottage Grove 3-2 in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal match played at Crook County High School.
Hulises Najera, The Dalles
The senior midfielder had two goals for the Riverhawks in their 4-1 home win over Marist Catholic in a Class 4A state playoff first round match.
Jose Navarro, Stayton
The sophomore defender was a key player for the Eagles’ defense, which allowed a Class 4A low five goals during the regular season. He also helped the team open the state playoffs with an 8-0 win over La Grande.
Noah Oelkers, Crook County
The sophomore forward scored twice for the Cowboys in their 3-1 win over Phoenix in a Class 4A state playoff first round match played at Crook County High School.
Jared Rojas, Canby
The senior goalkeeper, who finished his season with five shutouts, had 15 saves for the Cougars in their 2-0 setback at Woodburn in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest.
KP Roskowski, Summit
The senior midfielder stepped up with three goals for the Storm in a 7-0 win over Springfield in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Summit High School.
Vala Saghafi, Jesuit
The sophomore midfielder scored four goals, including three in the second half, to help lead the Crusaders to a 6-1 win over Westview in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at Jesuit High School. He then had a goal in a 2-0 quarterfinal win against Lincoln.
Addison Samuell, Stayton
The senior forward scored three goals to help lead the Eagles to an 8-0 win over La Grande in a Class 4A state playoff first round match played at Stayton High School.
Ryder Sendecke, Oregon Episcopal School
The junior scored four goals for the Aardvarks in their 6-0 win over Santiam Christian in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round match played at OES.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
The senior striker tallied four goals for the Falcons in their 9-2 victory against Churchill in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at La Salle Prep.
Ethan Wheeler, Summit
The senior forward scored two of the Storm’s three goals in a 3-1 win over Centennial in a Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal match played at Summit High School.
Henry Wines, Grant
The junior midfielder had a goal and a steal to set up another goal for the Generals in their 3-1 win over defending Class 6A state champion Lakeridge in a state playoff quarterfinal match played at Lakeridge High School.
Michael Wolden, McLoughlin
The senior forward had a pair of goals for the Pioneers in their 4-1 home win against Riverdale in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round contest.
