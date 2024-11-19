Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/18/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Luke Balzotti, Henley
The sophomore forward assisted on the tying goal for the Hornets in their 3-2 win over North Marion in the Class 4A state title match, played at Liberty High School.
Dominic Bolouri, Jesuit
The sophomore midfielder had a goal and an assist to help the Crusaders rally for a 3-2 win over McMinnville in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Abraham Cuevas-George, McMinnville
The junior midfielder scored the first goal of the match for the Grizzlies in their 3-2 loss to Jesuit in the Class 6A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Edwin Cuevas-George, McMinnville
The sophomore midfielder assisted on both of the Grizzlies’ goals in their 3-2 loss against Jesuit in the Class 6A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Juruen Delgado, North Marion
The sophomore forward scored off a corner kick near the midway mark of the second half to give the Huskies a 2-1 win over Crook County in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal match played at Legion Park in Woodburn.
Shay Doshi, Oregon Episcopal School
The junior scored a first-half goal to help the Aardvarks edge Westside Christian 1-0 in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff semifinal contest played at OES.
Jose Farias, McMinnville
The junior forward scored both of the Grizzlies’ goals in their 2-1 win against Grant in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal match played at McMinnville High School.
Jay R Flores, McNary
The senior midfielder scored his 33rd goal of the season, coming in a 2-1 loss to Jesuit in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal contest played at Jesuit High School.
Jesus Flores, Henley
The senior forward scored the Hornets’ first goal of the match in their come-from-behind 3-2 win over North Marion in the Class 4A state title contest, played at Liberty High School.
Carlos Ivan Garcia, Henley
The sophomore goalkeeper made an amazing four saves during the penalty-kick shootout for the Hornets in their 3-2 win over North Marion in the Class 4A state title match, played at Liberty High School.
Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep
The senior defender scored both of the Falcons’ goals, both coming on penalty kicks, in their 2-1 win over Summit in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Ben Korngold, Oregon Episcopal School
The senior goalkeeper made four key saves for the Aardvarks in a 1-0 loss against Catlin Gabel in the Class 3A/2A/1A state championship match, played at Liberty High School.
Leon Liu, Catlin Gabel
The senior forward scored the only goal of the match, coming in the second half of the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Oregon Episcopal School in the Class 3A/2A/1A state title match, played at Liberty High School.
Damien Vallejo Lopez, North Marion
The sophomore forward had a goal and an assist for the Huskies in a 3-2 loss against Henley in the Class 4A state championship match, played at Liberty High School.
Sebastian Lopez, McMinnville
The junior forward scored the Grizzlies' second goal in their 3-2 loss to Jesuit in the Class 6A state title contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Will Newton, Summit
The sophomore midfielder scored the go-ahead goal, coming late in the first half of the Storms’ 3-1 win over Woodburn in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal match played at Summit High School.
Diego Nieves, Jesuit
The senior forward had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders in their 2-1 victory against McNary in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal match played at Jesuit High School.
Johnny Ramos-Reyes, North Marion
The sophomore tallied the opening goal of the match for the Huskies in their 3-2 loss against Henley in the Class 4A state championship contest, played at Liberty High School.
Kaden Roskowski, Summit
The senior midfielder scored the opening goal of the match for the Storm in a 2-1 loss to La Salle Prep in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Michael Ruelas, Henley
The junior midfielder scored the game-winning goal for the Hornets, coming near the midway mark of the second half, in a 2-1 win over Stayton in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal contest played at Stayton High School.
Vala Saghafi, Jesuit
The sophomore midfielder continued his strong postseason showing for the Crusaders, scoring a goal while also having an assist in their 2-1 win over McNary in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal contest played at Jesuit High School. He then had the tying goal, coming in the final minute of the second half, in a 3-2 win over McMinnville in the state championship match.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
The senior forward scored the game-winning goal, coming near the midway point of the second half, in the Falcons’ 2-1 win over Wilsonville in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal match played at La Salle Prep.
Levi Whalen-Stewart, Catlin Gabel
The junior had a pair of assists for the Eagles in their 3-0 win over Blanchet Catholic in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff semifinal match played at Catlin Gabel. He then had the assist on the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win over Oregon Episcopal School in the state championship match.
Ethan Wheeler, Summit
The senior forward assisted on the opening goal of the contest for the Storm in a 2-1 loss against La Salle Prep in the Class 5A state playoff title match, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Layne Worrell, Henley
The junior forward had a goal, and assist and successfully converted the first shot in the penalty-kick shootout to help the Hornets top North Marion 3-2 in the Class 4A state championship contest, played at Liberty High School.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App