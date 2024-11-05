Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
Raymond Alcarez, South Umpqua
The freshman forward scored a pair of goals for the Lancers in 3-2 loss at Santiam Christian in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first round contest.
Will Barsotti, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder, who had never scored a goal in a high school match before, had three in two games for the Spartans, helping them get wins over Marshfield and Junction City to finish their Sky Em League schedule.
Hezekiah Castellanos, Umpqua Valley Christian
The freshman scored three goals to help the Monarchs record an 8-0 win over Douglas in a Special District 4 finale played at Winston Middle School.
Hugo Ceron, Riverside
The junior scored two second-half goals for the Pirates in their 5-1 home win over Brookings-Harbor in a Class 3A/2A/1A first round state playoff match.
Maddox Contreras, Nelson
The junior defender, who has shined all season for the Hawks, capped off his season with the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference finale.
Hansel De Leon, Glencoe
The senior forward scored the opening goal of the match for the Crimson Tide in its 2-0 win over North Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Hare Field.
Cameron Dierdorff, Scappoose
The junior midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Indians in a 2-2 (6-5 pks) loss to Philomath in a Class 4A play-in match played at Crescent Valley High School.
Jay R Flores, McNary
The senior midfielder scored two goals for the Celtics, giving him 28 for the season, in a 3-0 win over Southridge in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at McNary High School.
Zavier Lara, Lakeridge
The sophomore midfielder scored a pair of goals to help the Pacers sprint to an 8-0 win over West Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Lakeridge High School.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior forward scored the game-winning goal with a header shot in the final minutes of the Roughriders’ 3-2 win over David Douglas in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Roosevelt High School.
Harlan Novy-Marx, Lincoln
The junior forward/midfielder scored two second-half goals to help propel the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over Barlow in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Lincoln High School.
Dreyton Nuno, Philomath
The freshman converted the game-winning penalty kick for the Warriors in a 2-2 (6-5 pks) win over Scappoose in a Class 4A play-in match played at Crescent Valley High School.
Aaron O’Byrne, Westview
The junior, who is a team captain, boasts strong technical skills and a voice of encouragement for the Wildcats, as well as helping them get a 2-1 win over Central Catholic in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Centennial High School.
Tristan Peia, West Linn
The junior midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Lions in their 3-1 win over Liberty in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at West Linn High School.
Hector Ramos, Phoenix
The senior midfielder had two goals and an assist for the Pirates in a 5-0 win over North Bend in a Class 4A play-in match held at Phoenix High School.
Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe
The senior midfielder scored a second-half goal for the Crimson Tide in a 2-0 victory over North Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest played at Hare Field.
Gabe Rudisill, Wells
The junior forward scored a key goal for the Guardians in their 2-1 overtime win against Grants Pass in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Grants Pass High School.
Addison Samuell, Stayton
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Eagles in their 4-0 win over North Marion in an Oregon West Conference finale played at Stayton High School.
Xavi Sandino-Taylor, Lakeridge
The junior forward scored the Pacers’ final two goals in their 8-0 win over West Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Lakeridge High School.
Jack Thompson, Canby
The senior midfielder had a goal and two assists for the Cougars in their 6-2 win over Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference finale played at Hillsboro High School.
Kaden To, Wells
The junior forward scored a goal to help the Guardians post a 2-1 overtime win over Grants Pass in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Grants Pass High School.
Jonas Witt, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior stepped up to score three goals for the Monarchs in their 8-0 victory against Douglas in a Special District 4 match played at Winston Middle School.
