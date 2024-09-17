Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
James Cure, Tigard
The junior forward had six goals for the Tigers in their 8-0 win over Central in a nonleague match at Tigard High School. He has seven goals and an assist this season.
Pablo Curiel, Oregon City
The senior defender has shined on defense and had two goals and an assist for the Pioneers in their 5-2 win over Hillsboro in a nonleague tilt at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Liam DeLeon, Westview
The sophomore not only has been a top scorer for the Wildcats, helping them get wins over Roosevelt and Putnam, but he has demonstrated continued improvement throughout the early portion of the season.
Grant Deuel, Oregon City
The senior had three goals to help the Pioneers get a 5-2 win over Hillsboro in a nonleague match at Pioneer Memorial Stadium. He had two goals in a 4-3 victory at Barlow.
Aaron Familio, Roseburg
The sophomore had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory against North Medford in a Southwest Conference opener at Roseburg High School.
Lucas Johnson, McDaniel
The senior center back, with his quick movement, passing precision and sharp tackles, helped lead the Mountain Lions to their first win of the season, a 2-1 victory over Aloha. He also shined in a match at Jesuit.
Oscar Johnson, Cleveland
The sophomore midfielder dominated play in the middle of the field, at one time dribbling the ball 30 yards past seven opposing players, helping the Warriors notch a 2-0 win at Lake Oswego.
Ian Landeros, Roseburg
The junior scored his team’s first two goals and added an assist in a 4-1 win over North Medford in a Southwest Conference opener at Roseburg High School.
Julian Lara, Hood River Valley
The senior midfielder had three goals in 13 minutes to help the Eagles rally from a 2-0 deficit to record a 4-2 nonleague win at Mountainside. He had an assist in a 2-1 home loss against Roosevelt.
Jonah Lasselle, West Albany
The junior forward tallied a goal and two assists for the Bulldogs in their 5-0 win over Thurston in a nonleague match at West Albany High School.
Nemo Matthews, Grant
The junior forward had a strong week for the Generals, scoring a goal and helping create a corner kick opportunity that led to the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Reynolds and having a goal to help seal a 3-1 win over McKay.
Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass
The senior forward and a team captain scored both goals for the Cavemen in their 2-1 win over South Medford in a Southwest Conference contest at Providence Park. He has five goals this season.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior forward totaled three goals for the Roughriders in nonleague wins against Hood River Valley and Liberty. He has five goals this season.
Grady Orton, Willamette Valley Christian
The junior had two goals to help the Warriors come away with a 4-2 home win over Damascus Christian in a Special District 7 contest.
Eddie Pazos, Forest Grove
The senior forward/midfielder scored for the Vikings in a 2-0 home win over North Salem, and he had two goals in a 5-1 victory at Gresham. He had six goals in the team’s first three matches.
Victor Peral, Phoenix
The senior midfielder had two goals and two assists for the Pirates in their come-from-behind 6-2 win at Crater in a nonleague match.
Bradly Velasquez Roblero, Springfield
The junior forward stepped up with three goals for the Millers in their 4-1 home win over Sprague in nonleague action.
Addison Samuell, Stayton
The senior forward, who played in the midfield last season, scored all three of the Eagles' goals in their 3-1 victory at Tillamook in a nonleague contest.
Xavi Sandino-Taylor, Lakeridge
The junior forward had two second-half goals for the Pacers in their 3-0 victory at Liberty in a nonleague contest.
Angelo Sanchez, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The senior striker had three goals to help the Crusaders run to a 6-0 road win against Cascade Christian in a Special District 5 contest.
Brayden Shaver, Sutherlin
The senior forward had three goals to lead the way for the Bulldogs in their 4-0 win against Pacific/Bandon in a Special District 4 match at Sutherlin High School.
Vicente Spindola, Glencoe
The senior forward had two goals and an assist to help the unbeaten Crimson Tide notch a 4-3 nonleague victory at La Salle Prep.
Matt Tamini, Canby
The senior midfielder had an assist for the Cougars in their nonleague match at Southridge and scored in a 3-0 victory at Thurston.
Olander Tangkjaer, Lakeridge
The junior goalkeeper, from Aarhus, Denmark, made several crucial saves, including an upper-90 free kick save in the final five minutes, helping preserve the Pacers’ 2-1 home win against McNary.
Brady Tuter, Glide
The senior forward had three goals for the Wildcats in their 7-2 home victory against Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.
Ruben Velasquez, Wilsonville
The senior has anchored the Wildcats’ midfield unit, helping the team grind out wins in its first three matches. He’s led the midfield with his tireless work rate and ability to snuff out counter attacks.
Jonas Witt, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior had two second-half goals to help lead the Monarchs to a 2-1 win over South Umpqua in a Special District 4 match at Fir Grove Soccer Fields in Roseburg.
Michael Wolden, McLoughlin
The senior forward scored both goals for the Pioneers in their 2-1 home win over Ontario in nonleague action.
Layne Worrell, Henley
The junior forward had three goals to help lead the Hornets to a 3-1 victory against Madras in a nonleague match at Henley High School.
