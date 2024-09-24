Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)?
Mason Allenbaugh, South Eugene
The sophomore winger, with his team down a player because of a red card ejection, scored the winning goal with three minutes left for the Axe in a 2-1 win at Sheldon in Southern Oregon Conference play.
Luke Brons, Westview
The junior, a newcomer to the Wildcats varsity team, with his skill, ability to steal the ball and speed and quickness, helped the team pick up nonleague road victories against Century and Gresham.
Matty Callison, Barlow
The junior forward had a big week for the Bruins. He had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 nonleague victory at Central, and he had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win against Silverton.
Steven Calvillo, South Medford
The junior midfielder had a goal and an assist to help lead the Panthers to a 4-1 home win against Willamette in a Southwest Conference contest.
Rigo Cuevas, Riverside
The senior had two goals for the Pirates in their 9-1 home victory against Nyssa in a Special District 6 contest.
Jona Dossinger, Molalla
The sophomore winger scored three first-half goals in an 8-0 home win against Junction City in a nonleague contest.
Cohen Elrod, South Umpqua
The senior forward/midfielder had three goals and two assists for the Lancers in their 11-0 road win against Douglas in Special District 4 play.
Geovanny Escobar, Blanchet Catholic
The senior forward tallied three goals for the Cavaliers in their 7-1 win at Salem Academy in a Special District 2 opener.
Noah Flores, Cascade Christian
The sophomore forward had two goals for the Challengers in their 3-0 home victory over Rogue River in a nonleague contest.
Cooper Gilbo, West Linn
The junior midfielder tallied three first-half goals for the Lions in their 5-2 win over Wilsonville in a nonleague match at Wilsonville High School.
Jonah Lasselle, West Albany
The junior forward had a goal and an assist to help the Bulldogs rally to earn a 2-1 victory at Summit in a nonleague contest. He had a goal in a 4-1 victory at Summit.
Lucas Lee, South Salem
The freshman forward tallied the first two goals for the Saxons in their 3-0 win at Hidden Valley in a nonleague contest.
Jonathan Lopez, Riverside
The senior midfielder, a team captain, had two goals for the Pirates in their 9-1 home win over Nyssa in a Special District 2 tilt.
Charlie Moss, Grant
The senior midfielder scored for the Generals in a 3-1 win over Aloha, and he had a goal in a 1-1 tie with Sherwood, giving him four goals this season.
Hulises Najera, The Dalles
The senior forward had two goals to help the Riverhawks run to a 6-2 win over Tillamook in a nonleague match at Tillamook High School.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior forward had four goals for the Roughriders in their 7-5 home win against McNary, giving him nine goals this season and making him the leader in goals in school history.
Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego
The senior midfielder, a team co-captain, scored on a penalty kick, scored on a free kick and had an assist for the Lakers in a 6-3 win over South Albany. He had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory against Franklin.
Ulises Sanchez, Roseburg
The senior goalkeeper came up with some key saves to help Roseburg come away with a 0-0 tie with South Medford in a Southwest Conference match at Roseburg High School.
Ivan Santana, The Dalles
The sophomore midfielder had two goals to help the Riverhawks post a 6-2 victory at Tillamook in nonleague play. He had three goals in a 5-1 win over Seaside.
Aiden Wallace, Pacific/Bandon
The sophomore midfielder/forward had two goals for the Pirates in their 3-1 victory at South Umpqua in a Special District 4 contest.
Jonas Witt, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior had two goals, including the winner, for the Monarchs in a 3-2 win over Gold Beach in a Special District 4 match at the Fir Grove Soccer Fields.
Michael Wolden, McLoughlin
The senior forward, a team captain, tallied two goals for the Pioneers in their 4-0 home win over Riverside in a Special District 6 contest.
