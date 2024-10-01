Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/30/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Edgar Bastida Acosta, Liberty
The senior center midfielder scored a pair of goals to help the Falcons edge McDaniel 3-2 in a nonleague match played at McDaniel High School.
Logan Anderson, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior recorded a goal and an assist for the Monarchs in their 4-1 win over Glide in a Special District 4 match held at the Fir Grove Soccer Fields.
Markis Boehm, Sutherlin
The senior midfielder, and a team captain, stepped up with a goal and three assists for the Bulldogs in their 5-0 win at Coquille/Myrtle Point in a Special District 4 contest.
Matty Callison, Barlow
The junior forward scored a pair of goals for the Bruins in a 3-2 nonleague win over West Salem, and then he added another goal in a 2-1 victory at Cleveland.
Steven Calvillo, South Medford
The senior midfielder tallied a pair of goals for the Panthers in their 4-0 victory against rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference match played at South Medford High School.
Maddox Contreras, Nelson
With the Hawks down a man, and trailing Aloha 3-0, the junior midfielder scored a pair of goals to close the final gap to 3-2. He also scored a goal in a 2-2 tie with North Eugene.
Rigo Cuevas, Riverside
The senior recorded a hat trick to help lead the Pirates to an 8-0 victory at Four Rivers in a Special District 6 contest.
Hansel De Leon, Glencoe
The junior forward had both a goal and an assist for the Crimson Tide in a 6-2 victory against Oregon City in a nonleague match played at Hare Field.
Caden Druliner, Silverton
The sophomore forward scored a pair of second-half goals, including a header off a cross to the top corner, for the Foxes in their 2-1 win over Tualatin in a nonleague contest played at Silverton High School.
Alexander Garcia, Dayton
The sophomore recorded a pair of first-half goals to lead the way for the Pirates in their 4-0 win at Western Christian/Amity in a Special District 2 contest.
Tristen Gembala, Grants Pass
The senior midfielder put in a pair of goals for the Cavemen in their 6-1 home win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference contest. He then had two goals and two assists in an 8-0 nonleague victory at Crater.
Danny Gonzalez, McLoughlin
The senior tallied three first-half goals for the Pioneers in their 8-0 victory at Irrigon in a Special District 6 tilt.
Pablo Guevara, Lincoln
The senior midfielder scored two goals for the Cardinals in a 2-0 win at McKay and he had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Woodburn. He now has seven goals and three assists for the season.
Mason Harshfield, McLoughlin
The sophomore midfielder scored three goals to help the Pioneers roll to a 9-0 victory at Nyssa in a Special District 2 contest.
Ryan Hendrickson, Lincoln
The senior goalkeeper, and a team captain, helped lead the Cardinals to 2-0 shutout victories over McKay and Woodburn. He now has five shutouts in eight matches for the season.
Josiah Hernandez, Glencoe
The junior midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Crimson Tide in a 6-2 victory over Oregon City in a nonleague match played at Hare Field.
Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass
The senior forward had two goals and an assist for the Cavemen in their 6-1 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference match. He then again had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory at Crater.
Charlie Moss, Grant
The senior midfielder scored a second-half goal to give the Generals a 1-0 win over Lake Oswego in a nonleague match played at Lake Oswego High School.
Arturo Murguia, Riverside
The senior midfielder scored four goals to help the Pirates roll to an 8-0 home win over La Grande in a nonleague contest.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior forward continued his big season for the Roughriders, scoring a pair of goals in a 4-4 tie with West Linn, upping his season total to 11 goals.
Judah Ostrand, McDaniel
The sophomore had a spectacular header flick goal for the Mountain Lions in their 4-2 nonleague victory at Reynolds. He also added a goal in a 3-2 loss against Liberty.
Ricardo Rossi, La Grande
The senior midfielder scored a pair of first half goals to help lead the Tigers to a 3-2 home win over Nyssa in a nonleague tilt.
Tyler Raven, Thurston
The senior right back had a big week for the Colts, having assists on all three of their goals in a 3-0 nonleague win over Cascade and then having another assist, passing to a teammate for a tap-in goal instead of taking a shot of his own, in a 2-0 victory against Lebanon.
Addison Samuell, Stayton
The senior forward tallied five goals to lead the way for the unbeaten Eagles in their 8-0 victory at Cascade in an Oregon West Conference opener.
Francisco Sanchez, Canby
The senior forward scored three goals for the Cougars in a 7-0 home win over Central and he scored another goal in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener with La Salle Prep, giving him nine goals for the season.
