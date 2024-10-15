Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Maveryck Akers, Willamette
The junior running back rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines in their 41-21 win at Roseburg in a Special District 4 contest.
Kris Baldwin, Mazama
The senior running back had another big game for the Vikings, rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 34-7 win at Hidden Valley in Special District 4 play.
Noah Blair, Thurston
The senior quarterback threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to help lead the Colts to a 52-31 win at Crater in a Midwestern League game.
Sovann Chab, La Grande
The junior running back had 179 rushing yards on 13 carries and he scored a touchdown for the Tigers in their 43-6 home win over Baker in a Special District 5 tilt.
Finn Chambers, Ridgeview
The sophomore receiver had six catches for 144 yards for the Ravens in their 29-26 win over Caldera in an Intermountain Conference game played at Caldera High School.
Cope Christensen, Harper Charter
The junior had 21 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns for the Hornets in a 48-7 win at Joseph in a Special District 1 contest.
Tauj Flora, Sutherlin
The senior quarterback/linebacker had a big performance for the Bulldogs in a 37-13 win at Brookings-Harbor, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and completing six of 10 passes for 131 yards on offense while having 11 tackles, one sack and two batted balls on defense.
Gabe Hayden, Clackamas
The senior offensive lineman, called “Gub” by his teammates, and known for his hard work, kindness and respect, has had a big season for the Cavaliers, helping them get a 21-13 win at Barlow in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe
The junior running back had another big performance for the Crimson Tide, running for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in a 35-20 win at Forest Grove in a Northwest Oregon Conference tilt.
Ezra James, Taft
The senior quarterback had a huge night for the Tigers, completing 19 of 20 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns, going to five different receivers in their 42-0 win over Willamina. For the season, he now has completed 102 of 132 passes for 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception.
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic
The senior receiver/safety returned two interceptions for touchdowns, covering 35 and 95 yards, and also had a 47-yard run on a fake punt in the Rams’ 37-12 win over Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Cash Landau, Franklin
The senior receiver had four catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns for the Lightning in its 47-28 win at Cleveland in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Colton Kowalski, Gladstone
The senior running back rushed for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries for the Gladiators in their 35-6 win at The Dalles in a Tri-Valley Conference game.
Asher Maxwell, Dayton
The junior running back had 13 carries for 206 yards, two touchdowns and a conversion for the Pirates in their 45-8 win at Scio in a Special District 2 game.
Caden McMahon, Sandy
The junior running back/linebacker had an impressive all-around performance for the Pioneers in their 61-21 win over Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference play. On offense, he had five carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns and a 20-yard reception. On defense, he had 10 solo tackles, four assisted tackles and a tackle for a loss.
Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep
The senior had another huge all-around game for the Falcons, running for 131 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, having two catches for 32 yards and a TD, making four unassisted tackles on defense and having a 40-yard kickoff return.
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
The senior quarterback had a super efficient performance for the Indians, completing all 11 of his passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-0 win over rival St. Helens in a Special District 1 game played at St. Helens High School.
Ceville Pasi, Churchill
The senior running back had another big game for the Lancers, rushing for 159 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in their 34-0 home win over North Eugene in a Special District 4 tilt.
Sawyer Quinton, Prairie City/Burnt River
The junior quarterback passed for 227 yards and five touchdowns for the Panthers in their 80-0 win at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler in a Special District 1 game.
Alakae Rodriguez, Heppner
The sophomore defensive lineman had 10 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Mustangs’ 20-0 home win over Weston-McEwen/Griswold in a Special District 6 contest.
Valentin Rodriguez, Crater
The senior running back had 37 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Comets in a 52-31 loss to Thurston in a Midwestern League game played at Crater High School.
Ritter Rookstool, Prairie City/Burnt River
The sophomore had 14 total tackles, including five tackles for losses and two pass breakups as well as having three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 80-0 win at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass
The sophomore quarterback had another big game for the Cavemen, completing 23 of 40 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-28 win over Liberty in a nonleague game played at Grants Pass High School. He now has 1,429 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions for the season.
Caleb Scaglione, Cascade Christian
The junior running back had four receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Challengers’ 42-7 win at Phoenix in a Special District 5 contest.
Chris Sickles, Falls City
The senior running back/linebacker had 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, completed six of seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns and had a conversion catch for the Mountaineers in their 58-0 home win over Siletz Valley in a Special District 2-North contest.
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton
The senior quarterback completed 14 of 16 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 62 yards and two more scores on eight carries in the Foxes’ 48-6 win at Central.
Blake Timothy, Lincoln
The junior corner back/receiver had two key interceptions on defense and a 65-yard touchdown reception on offense for the Cardinals in their 44-0 home win over McDaniel in Portland Interscholastic League play.
Heath Thompson, Westview
The junior running back had 20 carries for 154 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats in their 35-28 overtime win over Sunset in a Metro League game played at Westview High School.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back continued his amazing season for the Trojans, running for 201 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries, becoming the school’s all-time rushing leader in the process, while also scoring on an interception return, a fumble return and a kickoff return in an 88-21 win at Yoncalla.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior quarterback/defensive back had a solid all-around game for the Bulldogs in their Special District 2 game at McKay. In the contest, he ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, completed 8 of 18 passes for 100 yards and another score, kicked an extra point, had a 2-point conversion run, returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble, which he recovered, had another interception, one solo tackle, four assisted tackles, averaged 51 yards on four kickoffs and 32.7 yards on three punts.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior quarterback had another huge game for the Wildcats, completing 25 of 31 passes for 340 yards and six touchdowns in their 42-6 win over Canby in a Special District 2 game played at Wilsonville High School.
