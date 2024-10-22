Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Wyatt Andler, Wells
The senior running back had 125 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries to help lead the Guardians to a 46-16 win over Lincoln in a key Portland Interscholastic League game played at Wells High School.
Jesus Arellano, Stanfield
The senior running back ran for 270 yards and three touchdowns to help power the Tigers to a 42-33 home win against Grant Union in a Special District 6 contest.
Kaden Austin, Roseburg
The senior receiver had four catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a 19-yard run for the Indians in their 35-6 win at South Eugene in a Special District 4 game.
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
The senior running back ran for 197 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to help the Lakers score a 21-17 win over Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League showdown played at West Linn High School.
Micah Blankenship, Siuslaw
The junior quarterback threw four touchdown passes to help lead the Vikings to a 30-14 home win over Sutherlin in a Special District 4 contest.
Derek Corder, Phoenix
The senior running back/linebacker had 14 carries for 150 yards and a 12-yard reception on offense and seven tackles and an interception on defense in the Pirates’ 35-0 win over Klamath Union in a District 5 contest.
Riley Donahue, McMinnville
The senior running back had 14 carries for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 62-34 loss to Sherwood in a Pacific Conference game played at McMinnville High School.
Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego
The junior defensive back had two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown, eight tackles and three pass break-ups to help the Lakers get a 21-17 win at West Linn in a Three Rivers League showdown.
JT Girod, Central
The sophomore quarterback had a very efficient performance for the Panthers, completing 15 of 17 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in their 51-32 win at Woodburn in a Special District 2 game.
Jordan Hicks, Mountainside
The junior running back ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Mavericks’ 58-35 win at Jesuit in a Metro League showdown.
Kai Otee Hunt, Mazama
The senior receiver had seven catches for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Vikings’ 55-32 victory at North Bend in a Special District 4 game.
Joe Janney, Henley
The junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to help lead the Hornets to a 56-20 win at Ashland in a Special District 4 contest.
Mitchell Johnson, Oregon City
The senior running back had 23 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown for the Pioneers in a 35-19 setback to Tigard in a Three Rivers League game played at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Kerek Kato, Sheldon
The senior receiver had six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Irish in a 45-10 win over South Medford in a Special District 1 contest played at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Bam Layna, Hood River Valley
The junior running back had 31 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in their 20-3 win at La Salle Prep in a Special District 1 game.
David Logan, South Umpqua
The senior running back had a big game for the Lancers with 242 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in their 42-0 home victory over Brookings-Harbor in a Special District 4 tilt.
Joel Lombard, Putnam
The junior quarterback threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns for the Kingsmen in their Special Distict 1 contest against Aloha.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had another huge game for the Bowmen, running for 234 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries while also having a TD catch in their 62-34 win at McMinnville in a Pacific Conference tilt.
Caleb Meyer, Barlow
The senior running back had 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, including a 68-yard run to help seal the Bruins’ 35-18 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Barlow High School. He also had one solo tackle and three assists on defense in the win.
Julian Morehouse, The Dalles
The senior running back had 36 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns for the Riverhawks in their 34-29 home win over Parkrose in a Special District 2 tilt.
Hunter Mustin, Creswell
The junior running back/middle linebacker shined on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs in their 49-0 home win over Harrisburg in Special District 3 play. On offense, he had 13 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns and a 20-yard TD reception. On defense, he had four tackles, one tackle for a loss, a sack and an interception.
Ceville Pasi, Churchill
The senior running back had another big performance for the Lancers, running for 271 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in their 42-21 win at Willamette in a Special District 4 showdown.
Valentin Rodriguez, Crater
The senior running back had another huge game for the Comets with 39 carries for 328 yards, four touchdowns and three 2-point conversion runs in their 32-29 win at South Eugene in a Special District 4 contest.
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass
The sophomore quarterback completed 34 of 57 passes for 453 yards and four touchdowns while also running for another score in the Cavemen’s 41-40 loss to Sprague in a Special District 1 game played at Grants Pass High School.
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton
The senior quarterback completed 18 of 26 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns for the Foxes in their 45-27 win over Silverton in a Class 5A showdown played at Silverton High School.
Brody Van Gastel, Mazama
The junior quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings in their 55-32 win at North Bend in a Special District 4 contest.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back had another big game for the Warriors, running for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 11 caries and also having a receiving touchdown in their 66-6 home win over Prospect Charter/Butte Falls in a Special District 1 contest.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior quarterback/defensive back had another big performance for the Bulldogs, completing 19 of 37 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 97 yards and two more scores, having four solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in a 51-32 loss to Central.
Mason Vella, Central
The junior defensive lineman had an impressive showing for the Panthers, getting six solo tackles, four assists, one tackle for a loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries, one quarterback knock down and a safety in a 51-32 win at Woodburn in a Special District 2 contest.
Sean Ward, Dallas
The senior running back/defensive back had a strong all-around performance for the Dragons, running for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries while also having two receptions for 27 yards on offense, and three tackles and two pass break-ups on defense in their 47-3 home win over Corvallis in a Special District 3 contest.
Gabe Williamson, Oakland
The junior running back had 18 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns for the Oakers in their 38-14 home win over Myrtle Point/Pacific in a Special District 4 game.
Owen Wright, Tigard
The senior had 14 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown, a 43-yard TD reception and five tackles on defense to help lead the Tigers to a 35-19 win over Oregon City in a Three Rivers League game played at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Jacob Zawadzki, Lakeridge
The senior defensive lineman had an astounding five sacks to help the Pacers score a 33-22 win over Tualatin in a Three Rivers League game played at Lakeridge High School.
