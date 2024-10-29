Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
—
Mackai Adams, Willamette
The senior receiver had seven catches for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines in their 36-14 win at Crater in a Special District 4 contest.
Viggo Anderson, West Linn
The junior running back had a huge game for the Lions, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while also having three catches for 103 yards in a 56-26 win over Tualatin in a Three Rivers League game played at Tualatin High School.
Aadon Asbill, Prospect Charter
The senior quarterback completed 13 of 21 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score in the Cougars’ 58-32 home win over Chiloquin in a Special District 1 contest.
Kris Baldwin, Mazama
The senior running back had 22 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 48-32 win over Ashland in a Special District 4 game played at Mazama High School.
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove
The senior defensive lineman had a whopping seven tackles for losses for the Vikings in their 28-21 loss at Aloha in a Special District 1 contest.
Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic
The senior receiver had eight catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans in their 47-0 win over Cascade in a Special District 3 game played at Marist Catholic.
Luca Blanchet, Aloha
The sophomore receiver had 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 2-point conversion catch, in the Warriors’ 28-21 win over Forest Grove in a Special District 1 game played at Aloha High School.
Dylan Browner, Clackamas
The junior quarterback had big night for the Cavaliers, completing 18 of 20 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns in their 50-21 win over Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Clackamas High School.
Leonardo Correani, Lincoln
The sophomore running back/linebacker had a big performance for the Cardinals in their 29-28 overtime win at Jefferson in a Portland Interscholastic League tilt. On offense, he ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while also catching a go-ahead 24-yard TD pass in overtime. On defense, he had five tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a sack.
Riley Donahue, McMinnville
The senior running back had 18 carries for 190 yards and a touchdown while also having three catches for 29 yards in the Grizzlies’ 41-33 win over Century in a Pacific Conference game played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Brison Edwards, Lebanon
The junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for another two scores for the Warriors in their 50-27 win over Crescent Valley. He now has passed for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns and has rushed for 512 yards and 11 scores for the season.
Coen Egner, Oakland
The senior ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on just three carries in the Oakers’ 54-6 home win over Bandon in a Special District 4 game.
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian
The senior quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes 168 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 62 yards and another score on 15 carries and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Challengers in their 41-6 win at North Valley in a Special District 5 contest.
Stephen Fielder, Gladstone
The senior linebacker intercepted a pair of passes in the Gladiators’ 54-0 win over Baker in a nonleague game played at Baker High School.
Baird Gilroy, West Linn
The senior quarterback completed 14 of 21 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for another score in the Lions’ 56-26 win at Tualatin in a Three Rivers League contest.
Logen Grassman, North Lake
The senior running back scored five rushing touchdowns, including three in the first quarter, leading the Cowboys to a 62-0 win at Days Creek in a Special District 2 South contest.
Rocco Graziano, Sheldon
The senior receiver/linebacker/kicker converted all nine of his extra-point kicks, had all 10 of his kickoffs go for touchbacks and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass for the Irish in a 63-6 win over Grants Pass in a Special District 1 contest.
Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany
The senior running back had 21 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in their 34-20 win over Dallas in a Special District 3 contest.
Kenya Johnson, Sprague
The senior running back/linebacker had 24 carries for 210 yards and a touchdown to go with seven catches for 119 yards and a TD on offense while having 12 tackles and two forced fumbles on defense for the Olympians in a 41-40 win at Grants Pass.
Colton Kowalski, Gladstone
The senior running back had 20 carries for 237 yards and four touchdowns in the Gladiators’ 54-0 win at Baker in a nonleague contest.
Jason Kwasnik, Aloha
The sophomore quarterback completed 26 of 42 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored the game-winning TD on a 1-yard run with 8 seconds left to play in the Warriors’ 28-21 win over Forest Grove in a Special District 1 game played at Aloha High School.
Kellen Lefebvre, South Medford
The junior running back had 21 carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers in their 30-10 win at West Salem in a Special District 1 contest.
Devyn Lobdell, Mazama
The senior defensive back had two interceptions and four tackles for the Vikings in their 48-34 home win over Ashland in a Special District 4 contest.
Stephen Macias, Dayton
The junior running back/linebacker stepped up on both sides of the ball for the Pirates in their 14-7 win over Blanchet Catholic in a Special District 2 game played at Dayton High School. On offense, he ran for 109 yards on 23 carries. On defense, he had 14 solo tackles and four assists.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had another big game for the Bowmen, running for 206 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 35-6 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference game played at Sherwood High School.
Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep
The senior receiver/defensive back had a strong all-around performance for the Falcons with five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns to go with two carries for 10 yards on offense and three solo tackles, two assisted tackles and a fumble recovery on defense in a 28-0 win over Hillsboro in a Special District 1 game played at La Salle Prep.
Jordyn Nederhood, Elkton
The senior ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries for the Elks in their 32-13 home win over McKenzie in a Special District 2-South tilt.
Tre People, Willamette
The senior quarterback completed 17 of 23 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 47 yards on three carries in the Wolverines’ 36-14 win at Crater in a Special District 4 contest.
James Richards, Sandy
The sophomore running back/receiver/linebacker stepped up for the Pioneers, having five catches for 81 yards and the game-winning touchdown on offense to go with 11 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery on defense in a 27-22 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Mt. Hood Community College.
JD Self, Gladstone
The senior defensive back came up with a pair of interceptions for the Gladiators in their 54-0 victory at Baker in a nonleague tilt.
Chris Sickles, Falls City
The senior running back had a huge performance for the Mountaineers, rushing for 553 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries while also throwing a touchdown pass in a 53-27 win at Gilchrist in a Special District 2-North contest.
Manu Tanzambi, La Salle Prep
The senior running back had 20 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons in their 28-0 win over Hillsboro in a Special District 1 game played at La Salle Prep.
Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep
The senior linebacker came up with 13 total tackles, with one tackle for a loss, in the Falcons’ 28-0 home win over Hillsboro in Special District 1 play.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back had 17 carries for 375 yards and five touchdowns in addition to having a 72-yard kickoff return for a score in the Warriors’ 58-12 win at Crosspoint Christian in a Special District 1 contest.
Zaryk Winters, Lakeview
The senior running back had 245 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries for the Honkers in their 28-14 win at Phoenix in a Special District 5 clash.
