Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor's Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition.
Mackai Adams, Willamette
The senior receiver/defensive back had four receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns while also returning an interception 50 yards for another score in the Wolverines’ 49-14 home win over Springfield.
Maveryck Akers, Willamette
The junior running back had 11 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, a 19-yard receiving TD and he threw a 24-yard touchdown pass for the Wolverines in their 49-14 victory against Springfield.
Kaden Austin, Roseburg
The senior had 160 yards on just eight touches for the Indians in their 28-21 setback at North Eugene in a Special District 4 contest.
Max Baker, Beaverton
The junior linebacker had eight unassisted tackles and two assists for the Beavers in their 28-14 win at Southridge in a Metro League opener.
Kris Baldwin, Mazama
The senior running back had 29 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings in a 27-20 win over Marshfield in a Special District 4 game played at Mazama High School.
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
The senior running back had 245 yard and three touchdowns on 24 carries for the Lakers in their 45-31 win over Tualatin in a Three Rivers League opener played at Lake Oswego High School.
Dillon Brink, Beaverton
The junior outside linebacker had five unassisted tackles, two assists and a tackle for a loss in the Beavers’ 28-14 victory at Southridge in a Metro League opener.
Leonardo Correani, Lincoln
The sophomore linebacker had 10 tackles, including four for losses, and an interception for the Cardinals in a 3-0 win at Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego
The junior linebacker had three of the Lakers’ five sacks in their 45-31 victory against Tualatin in a Three Rivers League showdown played at Lake Oswego High School.
Tre’Marion Crawford, McDaniel
The junior completed 10 of 17 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the Mountain Lions in their 53-43 win at Cleveland in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Tony Cumberland, Willamette
The junior defensive lineman had five solo tackles, four assists, two tackles for losses, two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Wolverines in a 49-14 win over Springfield in a Special District 4 game played at Willamette High School.
Riley Donahue, McMinnville
The senior running back had 20 carries for 187 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Grizzlies to a 42-36 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference opener played at McMinnville High School.
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson
The senior quarterback had an incredible performance for the Hawks, completing 21 of 26 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns in their 56-14 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Nelson High School.
Chase Eriksen, Dallas
The junior receiver/defensive back had eight tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense to go with three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on offense in the Dragons’ 35-0 win at South Albany in a Special District 3 opener.
Ross Garalde, Beaverton
The junior linebacker had two tackles for losses and a sack to help the Beavers post a 28-14 win at Southridge in a Metro League opener.
Baird Gilroy, West Linn
The senior quarterback had a huge game for the Lions, completing 22 of 27 passes for 314 yards and seven touchdowns in their 55-0 win over Tigard in a Three Rivers League opener played at West Linn High School.
Terrell Granberg, McDaniel
The junior receiver/defensive back had three catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 56-yard interception return for a score in the Mountain Lions’ 53-43 victory at Cleveland in a Portland Interscholastic League tilt.
Devlin Harper, Elkton
The junior running back/linebacker had 16 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown and a 65-yard TD catch on offense and a 57-yard interception return for another score and eight tackles on defense for the Elks in their game at Crow.
Eli Hess, Dallas
The senior quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards and another score on six carries in the Dragons’ 35-0 win at South Albany.
Davis Jones, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The senior kicker booted a school-record 50-yard field goal for the Crusaders in their 39-3 loss at Lakeview in a Special District 5 contest.
Jaydin Jordan, McDaniel
The junior receiver had a big performance for the Mountain Lions in their 53-43 win at Cleveland, having four catches for 82 yards, seven rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns and three kickoff returns for 108 yards, including a 76-yard TD return.
Maximilian Kane, Beaverton
The senior defensive lineman had two unassisted tackles, an assist, a tackle for a loss and a sack in the Beavers’ 28-14 win at Southridge in a Metro League opener.
Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade
The junior running back ran for 182 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns before suffering an injury in the third quarter of the Cougars’ 24-16 victory at Stayton.
Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton
The junior running back had 25 carries for 224 yards and five touchdowns in helping lead the Buckaroos to a 57-40 win over Baker in a Greater Oregon League opener played at Baker High School.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had another huge game for the Bowmen, running for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a 36-14 home win over North Medford.
Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep
The senior had 14 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown in helping the Falcons post a 21-7 win at Aloha in a Special District 1 contest.
Marcus Pulliam, McDaniel
The senior defensive lineman had four solo tackles, two assists, two sacks and three tackles for losses in the Mountain Lions’ 53-43 win at Cleveland in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass
The sophomore quarterback threw for 339 yards and four touchdowns for the Cavemen in their 42-30 win at South Medford, giving him 1,140 yards and 18 touchdowns with only three interceptions on the season.
Caleb Russell, Philomath
The senior quarterback completed 27 of 41 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 37-0 win at Sweet Home in a Special District 3 contest.
Caleb Scaglione, Cascade Christian
The junior running back had 159 yards and two touchdowns on only three carries for the Challengers in their 50-7 win against Klamath Union.
Peyton Smith, Eagle Point
The senior running back rushed for more than 100 yards and he scored a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles in their 16-8 Midwestern League win at South Eugene.
Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin
The senior receiver had 10 catches for 174 yards and a 73-yard kickoff return for the Timberwolves in a 45-31 loss at Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League opener.
Hudson Waples, Silverton
The senior receiver had four catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns for the Foxes in their 32-7 win over McKay in a Special District 2 game played at Silverton High School.
Klein Willems, Beaverton
The senior outside linebacker had three unassisted tackles and two tackles for losses in the Beavers’ 28-14 win at Southridge in a Metro League opener.
Zaryk Winters, Lakeview
The senior quarterback had a huge game for the Honkers, rushing for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries while also completing six of eight passes for 106 yards and two more scores in a 39-3 win over St. Mary’s of Medford.
Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague
The senior quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns in the Olympians’ 48-0 win at South Salem in a Special District 1 contest.
