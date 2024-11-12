Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Lukas Babbitt, Churchill
The junior running back had a huge performance for the Lancers, running for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries while also having two catches for 64 yards in a 28-0 win over Central in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Churchill High School.
Tyle Basey, Dallas
The senior linebacker stepped up for the Dragons’ defense with 14 tackles, two tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 28-13 win against Hood River Valley in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Dallas High School.
Jordan Best, Mountain View
The senior receiver had five catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 42-18 victory against Thurston in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Mountain View High School.
Jordan Braziel, Dallas
The senior defensive lineman had 11 tackles, four tackles for a loss and a sack in the Dragons’ 28-13 win over Hood River Valley in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Dallas High School.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior quarterback completed 14 of 29 passes for 410 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 42-18 win over Thurston in a Class 5A state playoff first round game held at Mountain View High School. He now holds school records for yards in a game, in a season and touchdowns in a season.
Trey Cleeland, Jesuit
The senior quarterback had a big game for the Crusaders, completing 12 of 20 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores in a 41-12 win over Liberty in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Jesuit High School.
Carter Condon, Cascade
The senior running back had 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries for the Cougars in their 46-14 win over Molalla in a Class 4A state playoff first round game played at Willamette University.
Nick Crowley, Wilsonville
The senior receiver had 10 catches for 198 yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats in their 63-34 win over Bend in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Wilsonville High School.
Rocco De La Rose, Philomath
The junior receiver had nine catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring on a 5-yard run for the Warriors in a 39-27 win over La Grande in a Class 4A state playoff first round game played at Corvallis High School.
Chase Eriksen, Dallas
The junior receiver/defensive back came up big for the Dragons in their 28-13 win over Hood River Valley in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Dallas High School. In the victory, he had five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown to go with seven tackles and an interception on defense.
Calvin Evans, Tualatin
The senior running back/linebacker/kicker had an impressive performance for the Timberwolves in their 44-39 loss at Mountainside in a Class 6A state playoff Open first round game. In the contest, he kicked 48 and 43-yard field goals, scored on a 12-yard run, had a sack and two other tackles for losses.
Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany
The senior had 10 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns to go with three catches for 61 yards and another score to help the Bulldogs roll to a 41-6 win over Hillsboro in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at West Albany High School.
Joe Janney, Henley
The junior quarterback threw five touchdown passes and he ran for another score to help lead the Hornets to a 43-35 win over Seaside in a Class 4A state playoff first round game played at Mazama High School.
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic
The senior receiver had six catches for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Rams in a 38-14 win over Wells in a Class 6A state playoff Open first round clash played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Diego Lara, Tillamook
The senior kicker booted 43 and 32-yard field goals to help the Cheesemakers edge Crook County 20-17 in a Class 4A state playoff first round game played at Crook County High School.
Johnny Mariano, Gervais
The junior running back ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in the Cougars’ 50-14 home win against Lowell in a Class 2A state playoff first round game.
Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton
The junior running back had 14 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Buckaroos to a 41-0 home win against Mazama in a Class 4A state playoff first round game.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had 21 carries for 181 yards and four touchdowns for the Bowmen in a 42-21 win over Nelson in a Class 6A state playoff Open first round game played at Sherwood High School.
Cade Mitchell, Mountainside
The junior quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 44-39 win over Tualatin in a Class 6A state playoff Open first round tilt played at Mountainside High School.
Jeremy Ness, Santiam Christian
The senior running back/linebacker rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns while also having five tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss on defense in the Eagles’ 42-21 home win over Kennedy in a Class 3A state playoff first round contest.
Alex Nevarov, Summit
The senior defensive end had five sacks and a forced fumble for the Storm in a 55-20 win over Willamette in a Class 5A state playoff first round game played at Summit High School.
Cameron Nix, North Medford
The senior running back had 15 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns while also having a TD reception for the Black Tornado in a 28-14 win over Roosevelt in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Southern Oregon University.
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
The senior quarterback completed 20 of 26 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns while also running for another score in the Indians’ 42-0 win over Hidden Valley in a Class 4A state playoff tilt played at Scappoose High School.
Mataio Olomua, Sandy
The senior running back rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while also returning an interception 45 yards for another TD for the Pioneers in a 39-16 win over McMinnville in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Sandy High School.
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass
The sophomore quarterback completed 16 of 30 passes for 332 yards an a school-record six touchdowns in a 49-27 win over Sunset in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Grants Pass High School.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale
The senior running back had 24 carries for 167 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 56-14 win over South Umpqua in a Class 3A state playoff first round contest played at Vale High School.
Maison Teel, Prairie City/Burnt River
The junior running back/linebacker had a huge performance for the Panthers in an 89-22 home win over Falls City in a Class 1A 6-man first round playoff game. In the victory, he had 371 rushing yards and five touchdowns, an 80-yard TD pass, a 44-yard touchdown reception, a blocked extra point and three tackles. He now has 38 touchdowns for the season.
Grant Valley, Jesuit
The senior receiver/defensive back had a huge performance for the Crusaders in a 41-12 win over Liberty in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played at Jesuit High School. In the victory, he had five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, three kickoff returns for 153 yards and a TD, nine tackles and three pass break-ups.
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside
The junior tight end had nine carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns to go with five catches for 104 yards and another score in the Mavericks’ 44-39 win over Tualatin in a Class 6A state playoff Open first round game played at Mountainside High School.
Bryson Walker, Cascade Christian
The sophomore running back/safety had 10 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns and a 21-yard TD reception on offense and two interceptions and a forced fumble on defense in the Challengers’ 57-7 home win over Yamhill-Carlton in a Class 3A state playoff first round contest.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior quarterback threw for 302 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to a 63-34 win over Bend in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at Wilsonville High School.
