Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/18/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Viggo Anderson, West Linn
The junior running back had 14 carries for 192 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions in their 49-14 win over Sherwood in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal contest played at West Linn High School.
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
The junior running back had 194 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for the Lakers in their 35-0 win over McMinnville in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal game played at Lake Oswego High School.
Carter Condon, Cascade
The senior running back ran for 173 yards and he scored three touchdowns for the Cougars in their 44-26 home win over Pendleton in a Class 4A quarterfinal clash.
Easton Curtis, North Medford
The senior receiver/defensive back had a 38-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter and a key interception late in the fourth quarter for the Black Tornado in a 15-8 win over Tigard in a Class 6A quarterfinal tilt played at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Tyson Davis, Central Catholic
The junior running back had 28 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams in their 40-17 victory at Lakeridge in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal contest.
Bridger Foss, South Medford
The senior running back had 12 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns to go with two receptions for 112 yards and two more scores for the Panthers in their 41-21 win over Sandy in a Class 6A quarterfinal game played at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego
The junior defensive back had four solo tackles, on assist, two pass break-ups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery to help the Lakers post a 35-0 shutout victory over Mountainside in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal game played at Lake Oswego High School.
Lane Gilbert, Banks
The junior quarterback had 19 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 10 of 15 passes for 221 yards and another score for the Braves in their 27-20 home victory over Cascade Christian in a Class 3A quarterfinal contest.
Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany
The senior running back had another big performance for the Bulldogs, rushing for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries in a 23-13 win at Dallas in a Class 5A quarterfinal contest.
Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic
The senior defensive lineman had two sacks and another tackle for a loss in the Rams’ 40-17 victory at Lakeridge in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal contest.
Joe Janney, Henley
The junior quarterback completed 10 of 21 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 97 yards and another score on 16 carries for the Hornets in their 21-14 home win over Philomath in a Class 4A quarterfinal contest.
Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville
The junior running back rushed for 180 yards and he scored three touchdowns for the Wildcats in their 34-6 win over Churchill in a Class 5A quarterfinal contest played at Wilsonville High School.
Chace Macken, Newberg
The junior running back/inside linebacker had a big game for the Tigers in their 36-33 home win over Grants Pass in a Class 6A quarterfinal contest. On offense, he had 22 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 34 yards. On defense, he had seven total tackles, including six solo tackles.
Johnny Mariano, Gervais
The junior running back had 109 yards on 17 carries to help the Cougars come away with an 18-6 win over Stanfield in a Class 2A quarterfinal game played at Woodburn High School.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had 17 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns for the Bowmen in a 49-14 setback at West Linn in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal contest.
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
The senior quarterback competed 20 of 27 passes for 317 and six touchdowns in the Indians’ 41-0 win over Tillamook in a Class 4A quarterfinal game played at Scappoose High School.
Cameron Nix, North Medford
The senior running back had 22 carries for 108 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for the Black Tornado in a 15-8 win over Tigard in a Class 6A quarterfinal game played at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Sawyer Quinton, Prairie City/Burnt River
The junior quarterback had 11 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers in their 54 -0 win over Eddyville Charter in a Class 1A 6-man quarterfinal game played at Toledo High School.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale
The senior running back had another huge game for the Vikings with 38 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns in their 46-24 home win over Taft in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.
Parker Sellner, Newberg
The junior quarterback completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 26 yards on five carries in the Tigers’ 36-33 win over Grants Pass in a Class 6A quarterfinal game played at Newberg High School.
Clay Smith, St. Paul
The senior running back/linebacker had 11 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the Buckaroos in tackles and coming up with an interception in their 48-3 win at Culver in a Class 2A quarterfinal game.
Maison Teel, Prairie City/Burnt River
The junior running back had 181 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries for the Panthers in their 54-0 win over Eddyville Charter in a Class 1A 6-man quarterfinal game played at Toledo High School.
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton
The senior quarterback passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and he ran for two more scores for the Foxes in their 36-23 win over Summit in a Class 5A quarterfinal game played at Silverton High School.
Mana Tuitoti, Sheldon
The senior running back had 113 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 carries for the Irish in a 45-17 win over Sprague in a Class 6A Open quarterfinal tilt played at Sheldon High School.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back rushed for 253 yards and he scored five touchdowns to help the Warriors edge Dufur 42-36 in a Class 1A 8-man quarterfinal game played at Sutherlin High School.
Gabe Williamson, Oakland
The senior running back ran for 207 yards and four touchdowns for the Oakers in their 29-14 home win against Myrtle Point/Pacific in a Class 2A quarterfinal clash.
Owen Wright, Tigard
The senior had 17 carries for 127 yards and he scored on a 2-point conversion run for the Tigers in a 15-8 loss at North Medford in a Class 6A quarterfinal contest.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App