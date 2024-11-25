Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/25/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
The junior running back had another huge game for the Lakers, running for 258 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries while also having four catches for 42 yards in their 33-24 win over Central Catholic in a Class 6A Open semifinal game played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic
The senior receiver stepped up for the Spartans with five catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Scappoose in a Class 4A semifinal tilt played at McMinnville High School.
Mark Carpenter, Henley
The senior ran for 100 yards on 30 carries and scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in overtime while also throwing a touchdown pass for the Hornets in a 21-14 win over Cascade in a Class 4A semifinal contest played at Grants Pass High School.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior quarterback completed 14 of 19 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars in their 40-17 win over West Albany in a Class 5A semifinal contest played at McNary High School.
Troy Dayton, Vale
The junior defensive back intercepted a pair of passes, returning one 42 yards, for the Vikings in their 20-3 win over North Valley in a Class 3A semifinal contest played at Summit High School.
Michael Duclos, South Medford
The senior receiver/defensive back had three interceptions and an 11-yard reception to help the Panthers post a 17-0 win over Newberg in a Class 6A semifinal game played at Roseburg High School.
Baird Gilroy, West Linn
The senior quarterback completed 33 of 44 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions in their 28-21 win over Sheldon in a Class 6A Open semifinal played at Willamette University.
Gavin Hagan, South Wasco County
The senior had seven catches for 190 yards and a touchdown in the Redsides’ 40-30 loss to Powers in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal game played at Cottage Grove High School.
Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany
The senior running back had 22 carries for 151 yards to go with two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs in a 40-17 loss to Mountain View in a Class 5A semifinal contest played at McNary High School.
Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic
The senior quarterback completed 17 of 28 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns to help the Spartans roll to a 41-7 win over Scappoose in a Class 4A semifinal game played at McMinnville High School.
Richard Joyce, Harper Charter
The sophomore intercepted three passes and also threw three TD passes in helping the Hornets come away with a 65-22 win over Prairie City/Burnt River in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal tilt played at Eastern Oregon University.
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic
The senior receiver had eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 33-24 setback to Lake Oswego in a Class 6A Open semifinal contest played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Kellen Lefebvre, South Medford
The junior running back had 15 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 17-0 win over Newberg in a Class 6A semifinal contest played at Roseburg High School.
Patrick Mahmoud, Powers
The senior receiver/defensive back had three catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns while also having an interception for the Cruisers in a 40-30 win against South Wasco County in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal contest played at Cottage Grove High School.
Johnny Mariano, Gervais
The junior running back rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars in a 28-14 loss to Oakland in a Class 2A semifinal contest played at Cottage Grove High School.
Storm McCoy, South Wasco County
The senior quarterback completed 18 of 33 passes for 431 yards and four touchdowns for the Redsides in a 40-30 loss to Powers in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal game played at Cottage Grove High School.
Riddick Molatore, Wilsonville
The junior linebacker stepped up for the Wildcats with 13 total tackles, three tackles for losses and a pair of sacks in a 32-29 victory against Silverton in a Class 5A semifinal contest played at McMinnville High School.
Cameron Nix, North Medford
The senior running back ran for 137 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Black Tornado in a 42-32 victory against Jesuit in a Class 6A semifinal contest played at Willamette High School.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale
The senior running back had 32 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings in a 20-3 victory over North Valley in a Class 3A semifinal contest played at Summit High School.
Rene Sears, Powers
The senior had 18 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns while also completing six of 14 passes for 94 yards and two more scores for the Cruisers in a 40-30 win over South Wasco County in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal game played at Cottage Grove High School.
Jayce Shorb, Powers
The senior linebacker had four sacks and seven total tackles to help the Cruisers post a 40-30 win over South Wasco County in a Class 1A 6-man semifinal contest played at Cottage Grove High School.
Clay Smith, St. Paul
The senior running back had 123 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for the Buckaroos in an 18-12 win against Heppner in a Class 2A semifinal contest played at Caldera High School.
Kody Sparks, Crosspoint Christian
The senior quarterback ran for 116 yards and a touchdown while also completing nine of 16 passes for 99 yards in the Warriors’ 50-6 loss to North Douglas in a Class 1A 8-man semifinal contest played at Grants Pass High School.
Keona Tam, Wilsonville
The junior had three catches for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 32-29 win over Silverton in a Class 5A semifinal tilt played at McMinnville High School.
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton
The senior quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 53 yards and another score in the Foxes’ 32-29 loss to Wilsonville in a Class 5A semifinal game played at McMinnville High School.
Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View
The junior running back/defensive lineman turned in a big-time performance for the Cougars in their 40-17 win over West Albany in a Class 5A semifinal contest played at McNary. On offense, he ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. On defense, he had two sacks and six total tackles.
Grant Valley, Jesuit
The senior receiver/defensive back had nine catches for 144 yards, a 68-yard punt return and a team-high seven total tackles for the Crusaders in a 42-32 loss to North Medford in a Class 6A semifinal game played at Willamette High School.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back/linebacker had another huge performance for the Warriors, coming in their 50-6 win over Crosspoint Christian in a Class 1A 8-man semifinal game, played at Grants Pass High School. In the victory, he ran for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, had a 60-yard TD catch and an interception.
Hudson Waples, Silverton
The senior receiver had nine catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns for the Foxes in a 32-29 loss to Wilsonville in a Class 5A semifinal clash played at McMinnville High School.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior quarterback ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while also completing nine of 16 passes for 266 yards and three scores in the Wildcats’ 32-29 win over Silverton in Class 5A semifinal contest played at McMinnville High School.
Danny Wideman, West Linn
The senior receiver stepped up for the Lions with 13 catches for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns in their 28-21 win over Sheldon in a Class 6A Open semifinal contest played at Willamette University.
Gabe Williamson, Oakland
The senior running back had a huge game for the Oakers, running for 287 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 28-14 win over Gervais in a Class 2A semifinal game played at Cottage Grove High School.
