Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Enrike Aguilar, North Salem
The senior offensive tackle/defensive end had seven total tackles, five sacks, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble for the Vikings in a 34-31 nonleague win over McMinnville played at North Salem High School.
Tyler Basey, Dallas
The senior linebacker had nine tackles, five tackles for a loss, two pass break-ups and a blocked punt for the Dragons in their 17-6 win over Lebanon in a Special District 3 finale played at Dallas High School.
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
The junior running back had 167 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries for the Lakers in their 28-18 win over rival Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League showdown played at Lake Oswego High School.
Noah Boria, Nelson
The senior receiver/defensive back had a big game for the Hawks in their 37-7 win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference finale played at Nelson High School. On defense, he had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown and five tackles. On offense, he had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown while also having 77 kick return yards.
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley
The senior receiver had 13 catches for 239 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders in a 36-34 loss to Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference finale.
Jordan Braziel, Dallas
The senior defensive lineman had a big game for the Dragons with seven tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack and an interception in a 17-6 home win over Lebanon.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior quarterback completed 22 of 27 passes for 354 yards and five touchdowns, going to four different receivers, in the Cougars’ 42-7 win at Bend in an Intermountain Conference finale. The 354 passing yards is the second most in school history and the five TD passes ties for most in a game in school history.
Calvin Evans, Tualatin
The senior linebacker/kicker had seven tackles, three tackles for losses, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts, one resulting in a safety, in the Timberwolves’ 44-0 win over rival Tigard in a Three Rivers League finale played at Tualatin High School. He also went 6 for 6 in extra-point kicks in the win, giving him a school record 129 career PATs.
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian
The junior quarterback ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and completed six of 12 passes for 128 yards and two more scores in the Challengers’ 39-0 win over Lakeview in a Special District 5 finale.
Danner Frost, Ridgeview
The junior defensive end had 12 tackles and four sacks for the Ravens in a 7-0 win over Redmond in an Intermountain Conference finale played at Ridgeview High School.
Baird Gilroy, West Linn
The senior quarterback completed 14 of 18 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions in their 63-0 win over Oregon City in a Three Rivers League finale played at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic
The sophomore running back had 21 carries for 126 yards and four touchdowns for the Spartans in their 34-6 win at Philomath in a Special District 3 finale.
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe
The junior running back had another huge game for the Crimson Tide, running for 318 yards and a touchdown while also having an interception in the end zone in a 21-7 win at Hood River Valley in a Special District 1 showdown.
Darwin Hudson, Elkton
The junior quarterback completed 12 of 24 passes for 244 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in the Elks’ 45-13 win over Siletz County in a nonleague game played at Creswell High School.
Wyatt Hurler, Cascade Christian
The sophomore linebacker had 11 tackles and one tackle for a loss in the Challengers’ 39-0 win over Lakeview in a Special District 5 contest.
Xander Kekaualua, Westview
The sophomore running back had 15 carries for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns in helping the Wildcats score a 46-7 win over Southridge in a Metro League finale played at Westview High School.
Colton Kowalski, Gladstone
The senior running back had 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Gladiators in their 38-12 win at Parkrose. He now has scored 11 touchdowns in the past four games.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had another huge game for the Bowmen, running for 241 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 55-14 win at Newberg in a Pacific Conference showdown.
Caden McMahon, Sandy
The junior running back/linebacker had nine carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns on offense to go with six and a half tackles, including two sacks and a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense for the Pioneers in their 49-0 win at David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference finale.
AJ Reverman, Lincoln
The senior tight end/linebacker had a big game for the Cardinals in their 42-0 home win over Cleveland. On defense, he had two interceptions, returning one 61 yards for a touchdown, and three tackles while also adding an 11-yard touchdown run on offense.
Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe
The senior left tackle helped anchor the Crimson Tide offensive line, which paved the way for the team to run for 424 yards in a 21-7 win at Hood River Valley in a Special District 1 finale.
Ryder Sawyer, Douglas
The junior quarterback completed 15 of 27 passes for 277 yards and five touchdowns in the Trojans’ 36-18 home win over Brookings-Harbor in a Special District 4 finale.
Mason Strong, Pendleton
The senior receiver had seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a TD and had a 90-yard kickoff return for another score in the Buckaroos’ 39-35 win over La Grande in a Special District 5 finale.
Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon
The senior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns for the Irish in a 52-7 win at Sprague in a Special District 1 showdown.
Kane Sullivan, McMinnville
The senior quarterback ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while also completing 12 of 21 passes for 176 yards and two more scores in the Grizzlies’ 34-31 nonleague loss at North Salem.
Maverick Tidwell Stone, Cove
The senior quarterback/tight end/defensive end had a big performance for the Leopards in their 48-42 triple overtime win at Powder Valley in a Special District finale. In the victory, he had four rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, many big blocks leading to other scores and a goal line solo tackle at the 1-yard line in third-overtime defensive stand.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back had another impressive performance for the Warriors, running for 242 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries and adding a 75-yard kickoff return for another score in a 70-6 home win over Glendale.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior quarterback completed 15 of 22 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns for the Wildcats in their 55-14 win at McKay in a Special District 3 finale. For the season, he has more than 3,000 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns.
Gabe Williamson, Oakland
The senior running back ran for 191 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries for the unbeaten Oakers in their 57-8 win at Reedsport in a Special District 4 finale.
