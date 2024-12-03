Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (12/2/2024)?
Viggo Anderson, West Linn
The junior running back had 28 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions in their 44-30 victory against Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open title contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Colten Bayes, Adrian
The senior had 20 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns for the Antelopes in their 66-12 victory over North Douglas in the Class 1A 8-man championship contest, played at Summit High School.
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
The junior running back had 20 carries for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also having five catches for 37 yards and another score for the Lakers in a 44-30 loss to West Linn in the Class 6A Open championship game, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic
The junior linebacker had a game-high 14 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss, in helping the Spartans roll to a 30-6 win over Henley in the Class 4A championship game, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior quarterback completes 13 of 24 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns while also having an 8-yard touchdown catch for the Cougars in a 56-35 loss to Wilsonville in the Class 5A championship contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Nick Crowley, Wilsonville
The senior receiver/defensive back had five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns while also having an interception on defense for the Wildcats in their 56-35 win over Mountain View in the Class 5A championship game, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Cole Dixon, West Linn
The junior linebacker was in on 11 total tackles, had a sack and an interception for the Lions in their 44-30 win over Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open championship game, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Baird Gilroy, West Linn
The senior quarterback completed 12 of 22 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 43 yards on two carries for the Lions in their 44-30 win over Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open championship tilt, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic
The sophomore running back had 177 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries while also having two catches for 52 yards in a 30-6 victory over Henley in the Class 4A championship game, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford.
Traeger Healy, North Medford
The junior quarterback had a very efficient performance for the Black Tornado, completing seven of eight passes for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 31-13 win against rival South Medford in the Class 6A title contest, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford.
Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic
The senior quarterback completed 15 of 27 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in helping lead the Spartans to a 30-6 win against Henley in the Class 4A title contest, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford.
Joe Janney, Henley
The junior quarterback/safety completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown while also having a team-high nine total tackles in a 30-6 loss against Marist Catholic in the Class 4A championship game, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford.
Rance Jordan, Adrian
The senior had a huge game for the Antelopes with nine carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns as well as a 20-yard reception in the 66-12 victory against North Douglas in the Class 1A 8-man title contest, played at Summit High School.
Diego Medina, St. Paul
The senior had six receptions for 47 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Buckaroos in their 28-20 victory over Oakland in the Class 2A title contest, played at Cottage Grove High School.
Cameron Nix, North Medford
The senior running back had 21 carries for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help lead the Black Tornado to a 31-13 win over South Medford in the Class 6A championship game, played at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale
The senior running back had 43 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings in a 42-16 loss to Burns in the Class 3A championship game, played at Summit High School.
Rene Sears, Powers
The senior running back ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries while also throwing a touchdown pass for the Cruisers in their 32-13 win over Harper Charter in the Class 1A 6-man championship game, played at Caldera High School.
Jayce Shorb, Powers
The senior running back had 22 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns for the Cruisers in their 32-13 victory against Harper Charter in the Class 1A 6-man title contest, played at Caldera High School.
Clay Smith, St. Paul
The senior running back/linebacker had 21 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown while also having a team-high nine total tackles, including one tackle for a loss, for the Buckaroos in their 28-20 win over Oakland in the Class 3A championship game, played at Cottage Grove High School.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back had six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown as well as an 88-yard kickoff return for another score in the Warriors’ 66-12 loss to Adrian in the Class 1A 8-man title contest, played at Summit High School.
Danny Wideman, West Linn
The senior receiver had four catches for 46 yards and three touchdowns to help the Lions post a 44-30 win against Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open title contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior quarterback had an amazing performance for the Wildcats in their 56-35 win over Mountain View in the Class 5A championship game, played at Hillsboro Stadium. In the victory, he had 169 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries while also completing 17 of 26 passes for 271 yards and three more scores.
Gabe Williamson, Oakland
The senior running back had 128 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries for the Oakers in a 28-20 loss to St. Paul in the Class 2A championship contest, played at Cottage Grove High School.
Canon Winn, Burns
The senior receiver had five receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Hilanders in their 42-16 victory over Vale in the Class 3A title tilt, played at Summit High School.
Grady Wolf, St. Paul
The senior quarterback completed seven of nine passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 103 yards and another score for the Buckaroos in their 28-20 victory against Oakland in the Class 2A title tilt, played at Summit High School.
Jack Wright, Burns
The junior quarterback/defensive back had a huge game for the Hilanders in their 42-16 win over Vale in the Class 3A championship contest played at Summit High School. In the victory, he completed 11 of 21 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 33 yards and four more scores while also having an interception on defense.
