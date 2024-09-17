Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Maveryck Akers, Willamette
The junior running back had 36 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns and a 19-yard reception for the Wolverines in their 31-27 win over Corvallis in a nonleague game at Willamette High School.
Kris Baldwin, Mazama
The senior running back had another strong performance for the Vikings, having 26 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 41-14 nonleague loss at Mountain View.
Noah Boria, Nelson
The senior receiver had six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawks in their 39-15 win over Newberg in a nonleague tilt at Nelson High School.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior quarterback had an efficient night, completing 12 of 18 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Cougars to a 41-14 win over Mazama in a nonleague game at Mountain View High School.
Daniel Cooper, McNary
The senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman, who was on the field for all but four plays, powered his way through double teams to get two sacks and two tackles for loss for the Celtics in their Special District 1 contest at Grants Pass.
Cope Christensen, Harper Charter
The junior had a huge performance for the Hornets in a 45-6 win at South Wasco County. He had 16 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns to go with two receptions for 71 yards and two scores. He had 13 unassisted tackles, two assisted tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Christian Davis, Gladstone
The senior running back, who had a 97-yard touchdown run in the first week, had 29 carries for 231 yards and two scores for the Gladiators in their 28-18 nonleague victory at St. Helens.
Riley Donahue, McMinnville
The senior running back had 29 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 35-28 win over Glencoe in a nonleague contest at McMinnville High School.
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian
The junior quarterback/defensive back had a huge performance for the Challengers in their 68-28 win over Hidden Valley. He had 11 carries for 61 yards and three touchdowns and completed 18 of 26 passes for 178 yards and a score. He had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Zan Galton, Lincoln
The junior running back/linebacker had a huge performance for the Cardinals in their 28-21 win over Reynolds in a nonleague game at Mt. Hood Community College. He set a school record with 22 total tackles (12 solo, 10 assists), and he had 12 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Xzavier Garcia, Century
The senior quarterback had 24 carries for 269 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars in their 32-20 win over McDaniel in a nonleague contest at Hillsboro Stadium.
Terrell Granberg, McDaniel
The junior receiver/defensive back shined on both sides of the ball for the Mountain Lions in a 32-20 loss against Century. He had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, and he had three solo tackles, two assists, a tackle for loss, an interception return for a score and a forced fumble.
Caystin Harral, McDaniel
The junior linebacker stepped up with seven solo tackles, nine assists, one sack and two tackles for loss for the Mountain Lions in their 32-20 nonleague road loss against Century.
Ty Hellenthall, Glide
The senior quarterback passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards for the Wildcats in their 58-16 nonleague victory at Reedsport.
Nolan Hudgins, Forest Grove
The senior quarterback completed 9 of 11 passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 37-8 victory at Southridge in nonleague competition.
Kenya Johnson, Sprague
The senior running back had another huge performance for the Olympians, rushing for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 36-12 win over North Medford in a Special District 1 contest at Sprague High School.
Jaydin Jordan, McDaniel
The junior receiver/defensive back had five receptions for 159 yards and had three tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery in the Mountain Lions’ 32-20 loss to Century in a nonleague game at Hillsboro Stadium.
Caden Knips, Tualatin
The senior receiver had nine catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns for the Timberwolves in their 66-22 win at South Salem in a nonleague contest.
David Logan, South Umpqua
The senior running back/linebacker had a strong all-around performance for the Lancers with 22 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns as well as four receptions for 65 yards and a score on offense to go with eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup on defense in a 42-7 nonleague win at Elmira.
Keaton Moore, Oregon City
The senior receiver/defensive back had five catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score in the Pioneers’ 35-28 loss to Mountainside in a nonleague game at Pioneers Memorial Stadium.
Jeremy Ness, Santiam Christian
The senior running back rushed for 214 yards and had three touchdowns in helping the Eagles soar to a 30-6 home victory against Santiam Christian.
Ceville Pasi, Churchill
The senior running back powered his way for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries for the Lancers in their 30-6 victory at Roseburg in a Special District 4 contest.
Kameron Rague, South Medford
The senior running back had 14 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 28-6 win over North Salem in a Special District 1 game at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Valentin Rodriguez, Crater
The senior running back turned in a huge performance on the ground, rushing for 402 yards in the Comets’ 45-37 nonleague victory at Springfield.
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass
The sophomore quarterback completed 11 of 13 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns for the Cavemen in their 49-9 win over McNary in a Special District 1 game at Grants Pass High School.
Ryder Sawyer, Douglas
The junior quarterback had three touchdown passes and ran for a score in helping lead the Trojans to a 41-0 nonleague victory at Harrisburg. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-7 win over St. Mary’s of Medford.
Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep
The senior quarterback completed 15 of 22 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards and a score in helping lead the Falcons to a 34-13 win over Westview in a nonleague game at La Salle Prep.
Kane Sullivan, McMinnville
The senior quarterback completed 7 of 9 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards and a score on 11 carries in the Grizzlies’ 35-28 home win against Glencoe.
Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge
The junior defensive lineman had two sacks to help lead the Pacers’ defensive effort in a 55-3 win over Barlow in a nonleague game at Lakeridge High School.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back had an amazing performance for the Warriors in an 88-38 nonleague home win over Country Christian. He had four kickoff returns for 310 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on five carries.
Bryson Walker, Cascade Christian
The sophomore running back had 11 caries for 115 yards and three touchdowns for the Challengers in their 68-28 home win against Hidden Valley.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats in their 34-7 nonleague win at Summit.
Gabe Williamson, Oakland
The senior running back had 10 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Oakers in their 36-0 nonleague win at Weston-McEwen/Griswold.
Spencer York, Beaverton
The junior quarterback accounted for 315 yards and four touchdowns for the Beavers in their 39-7 victory at Franklin in a nonleague tilt.
