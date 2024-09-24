Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Dylan Brower, Clackamas
The junior quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 21 yards in the Cavaliers’ 34-31 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Clackamas High School.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior quarterback completed 19 of 25 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars in their 41-14 nonleague victory at Canby.
Tre’Marion Crawford, McDaniel
The junior receiver, who was forced to quarterback duties because of an injury and an ejection, completed 5 of 7 passes for 81 yards, had five carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and had three receptions for 34 yards and two scores for the Mountain Lions in a 52-20 loss against Wells.
Chase Eriksen, Dallas
The senior receiver/defensive back had two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on offense to go with seven tackles, including one for loss, and two pass breakups on defense in the Dragons’ 38-11 win at Beaverton in nonleague play.
John Erkeneff, North Valley
The senior running back had 34 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Knights to a 40-15 win over rival Hidden Valley in a nonleague game at North Valley High School.
Jack Foley, Mountain View
The senior receiver had seven catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Cougars’ 41-14 win at Canby in a nonleague contest.
Baird Gilroy, West Linn
The senior quarterback completed 25 of 36 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 41 yards and a score – with all three touchdowns coming in the second half – helping the Lions rally for a 34-27 win over Sumner, Wash., at West Linn High School.
Caystin Harral, McDaniel
The junior linebacker had 10 solo tackles and six assists for the Mountain Lions in a 52-20 loss to Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League game at McDaniel High School.
Justin Larsen, Clackamas
The junior receiver had seven catches for 143 yards and four touchdowns in helping the Cavaliers post a 34-31 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Clackamas High School.
Bam Layna, Hood River Valley
The junior running back had 149 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for the Eagles in their 39-14 home win over Aloha in a Special District 1 opener.
Dominic Locati, Jesuit
The senior running back had 29 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders in a 38-15 win over Oregon City in a nonleague game at Jesuit High School.
Maddox King, Weston-McEwen
The senior running back rushed for 177 yards and scored three touchdowns for the TigerScots in their 47-30 win over Gold Beach at Summit High School.
Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton
The senior running back had 14 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns in addition to having a 47-yard reception for the Foxes in their 44-34 nonleague win at West Albany.
Hayden McMahon, Heppner
The senior running back had 102 yards and two touchdowns on six carries for the Mustangs in their 44-6 win at Irrigon in a Special District 6 opener.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had 363 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries for the Bowmen in a 55-35 nonleague home loss against Tualatin.
Kayl Mock, Sisters
The senior running back had 15 carries for 135 yards and four touchdowns in the Outlaws’ 49-7 win at Elmira in a Special District 3 opener.
Jeremy Ness, Santiam Christian
The senior running back ran for 278 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles in their 42-6 home win against Willamina in a Special District 3 contest.
Mataio Olomua, Sandy
The senior running back/cornerback had 24 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns and played lockdown defense for the Pioneers in a 34-31 loss at Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview
The senior running back rushed for 144 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Ravens’ 42-35 nonleague victory at Corvallis.
Trayton Powers, Grants Pass
The sophomore running back had 29 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown and had two receptions for 44 yards and two scores for the Caveman in their 46-20 win at North Salem in Special District 1 play.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale
The senior running back amassed 289 rushing yards and he scored three touchdowns for the Vikings in their 48-19 win over Baker in a nonleague game at Vale High School.
Chris Sickles, Falls City
The senior running back/linebacker had 345 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries as well as an 80-yard kickoff return for the Mountaineers in a 54-6 victory against CS Lewis.
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit
The junior receiver stepped up in a big way for the Crusaders in their 38-15 nonleague home win over Oregon City. He had six catches for 140 yards and a touchdown, eight carries for 96 yards and a score, three punt returns for 43 yards and two kickoff returns for 47 yards.
Jack Strange, Dallas
The senior running back/defensive back had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and seven tackles on defense to go with four carries for 75 yards and a score as well as three catches for 44 yards on offense in the Dragons’ 38-11 nonleague win at Beaverton.
Keegan Stufflebeam, Days Creek
The senior tight end had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and a score for the Wolves in their 41-37 home win over Gilchrist in a Special District 2-South tilt.
Maison Teel, Prairie City/Burnt River
The senior running back/defensive end had 12 carries for 252 yards and six touchdowns in addition to recording three tackles, including two tackles for loss, in the Panthers’ 56-0 win over Dayville/Monument/Long Creek.
Heath Thompson, Westview
The junior running back had 14 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns to help the Wildcats post a 38-22 win over McKay in a nonleague game at Westview High School.
Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford
The junior kicker booted three field goals for the Panthers in their 30-20 victory over South Salem in a Special District 1 game at South Salem High School.
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon
The senior running back had 11 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown to help power the Irish to a 40-7 win over North Medford in a Special District 1 contest at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back had another huge performance for the Warriors, rushing for 301 yards and six touchdowns on 13 carries in a 58-30 home win over Camas Valley in a Special District 1 opener.
Bryson Walker, Cascade Christian
The sophomore running back had 12 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns for the Challengers in a 40-35 loss at Siuslaw in a nonleague contest.
Sean Ward, Dallas
The senior running back/defensive back had 12 rushes for 113 yards and a touchdown on offense as well as an interception and three tackles on defense in the Dragons’ 38-11 nonleague win at Beaverton.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
The senior had another big game at quarterback for the Wildcats, completing 25 of 41 passes for 363 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-34 nonleague victory at Sunset. He added seven rushes for 33 yards, two solo tackles and two assisted tackles, and he recovered an onside kick.
Gavin Williams, Madras
The receiver/safety/returner had a strong all-around performance for the White Buffaloes in a 28-13 win at La Pine. He had three catches for 71 yards and a score, four solo tackles and four assists and a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Bryce Wilson, McMinnville
The senior receiver had seven catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns for the Grizzlies in a 38-28 loss at West Salem in a nonleague contest.
