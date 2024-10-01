Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (9/30/2024)?
Alex Adams, Valley Catholic
The junior quarterback passed for 347 yards and six touchdowns for the Valiants in their 46-42 loss at Rainier in a Special District 1 contest.
Easton Berry, Weston-McEwen
The senior quarterback threw for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns and he ran for 132 yards and two more scores for the TigerCats in their 33-6 home win against Stanfield in a Special District 6 game.
Noah Boria, Nelson
The senior receiver/defensive back had a 63-yard touchdown catch, a 93-yard interception return for a score and five tackles for the Hawks in their 55-6 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Nelson High School.
Kellen Bowman, South Salem
The sophomore quarterback completed 31 of 46 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns for the Saxons in a 55-54 loss to Grants Pass in a Special District 1 game played at Grants Pass High School.
Dylan Brower, Clackamas
The junior quarterback completed 26 of 50 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns for the Cavaliers in a 54-28 loss against Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Liam Eldridge, Lincoln
The senior quarterback/safety had a big game for the Cardinals in their 38-27 win over Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League contest played at Lincoln High School. In the victory, he had 261 rushing yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) while also having two tackles and two passes defended on defense.
Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove
The senior receiver/defensive back had a huge all-around performance for the Vikings in their 55-0 win over Putnam in Special District 1 play. In the victory, he had two rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown, two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown, a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD, a 2-point conversion run, three extra-point kicks, and four tackles, including one for a loss.
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian
The junior quarterback had 14 carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns while also completing 16 of 23 passes for 164 yards and another score for the Challengers in a 37-36 loss to Henley in a nonleague game played at Henley High School.
Ryan Fullerton, Oakland
The sophomore quarterback threw four touchdown passes, including three in the opening quarter, for the Oakers in their 48-12 nonleague home win against Toledo.
D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic
The senior receiver pulled in eight passes for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Rams in their 54-28 win against Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Brady Greer, South Salem
The senior linebacker had 17 tackles and an interception for the Saxons in a 55-54 loss at Grants Pass in a Special District 1 contest. He now has had 17 tackles in back-to-back games.
Delvin Harper, Elkton
The junior running back had 219 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for the Elks in a 27-26 home loss against Days Creek in Special District 2 action.
JW Haskins, Prairie City/Burnt River
The senior defensive back had 10 total tackles (nine solo, two assists) and two key pass defenses late in the game to help the Panthers wrap up a 45-43 home win over Echo.
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe
The junior running back ran for 255 yards on 41 carries and he scored three touchdowns, including a 43-yard TD run with 45 seconds left to play in the Crimson Tide’s 27-20 win at La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Eli Hess, Dallas
The senior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 62 yards on six carries for the Dragons in their 64-0 win over Prairie, Wash., in a nonleague game played at Dallas High School.
Joe Janney, Henley
The junior quarterback completed 20 of 35 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 106 yards and another score to help the Hornets edge Cascade Christian 37-36 in a nonleague showdown played at Henley High School.
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic
The senior receiver had eight catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams in their 54-28 victory over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Bam Layna, Hood River Valley
The senior running back had 177 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries to help the Eagles soar to a 46-6 win over Centennial in a Special District 1 opener played at Hood River Valley High School.
Robbie Long, Central Catholic
The senior quarterback continued his hot play, completing 28 of 34 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for two more scores for the Rams in their 54-28 win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Romyl Luster, South Salem
The senior receiver had 15 catches for 175 yards and he also scored five total touchdowns for the Saxons in their 55-54 setback at Grants Pass in a Special District 1 contest.
Tucker Mack, Sutherlin
The junior running back ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries for the Bulldogs in their 49-35 nonleague win at Klamath Union.
Jaycen Marois, North Douglas
The junior running back had touchdown runs of 58, 50 and 47 yards for the Warriors in their 90-6 win at Riddle in a Special District 1 contest.
Dominic Mason, Nelson
The senior defensive lineman had five tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks to pace the Hawks’ defense in a 55-6 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Nelson High School.
Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton
The junior running back had 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns while also adding a receiving TD for the Buckaroos in their 59-28 nonleague win at Estacada.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood
The senior running back had another big game on the ground for the Bowmen, rushing for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 21-14 home nonleague win over Tigard.
Kingdon Mitchell-Kirby, Prairie City/Burnt River
The junior lineman had eight tackles, a sack, a strip sack, two fumble recoveries and a kickoff return for a touchdown to help the Panthers edge Echo 45-43.
Kayl Mock, Sisters
The senior running back had 168 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just six carries in the Outlaws’ 42-0 home league victory against La Pine.
Marcos Mueller, Valley Catholic
The junior receiver/defensive back had five catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns while also having 11 tackles on defense in the Valiants’ 46-42 loss at Rainier in a Special District 1 tilt.
Hunter Mustin, Creswell
The junior running back/linebacker had a strong performance for the Bulldogs in a 25-22 win against Elmira. On offense, he had 27 carries for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On defense, he had 10 tackles and a quarterback pressure.
Cameron Nix, North Medford
The senior running back/linebacker scored three second-quarter touchdowns, one coming on a 66-yard fumble return and the other two on receptions, for the Black Tornado in a 35-0 win at West Salem in a Special District 1 contest. For the game, he had seven catches for 96 yards to go with seven tackles, including one for a loss, on defense.
Mataio Olomua, Sandy
The senior running back had another big game for the Pioneers, rushing for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 28-13 win over Barlow in Mt. Hood Conference play.
Ceville Pasi, Churchill
The senior running back had 20 carries for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Lancers in their 34-0 win over Crater in a Midwestern Conference game played at Churchill High School.
Colson Primus, Pendleton
The senior quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Buckaroos to a 59-36 win at Estacada in nonleague play.
Caleb Russell, Philomath
The senior quarterback had a huge game for the Warriors, completing 18 of 27 passes for 375 yards and 365 yards and seven touchdowns in their 56-0 nonleague home win against The Dalles.
Noah Scharer, South Salem
The senior running back/linebacker had 16 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns while also having 12 tackles on defense for the Saxons in a 55-54 loss at Grants Pass in a Special District 1 contest.
Clay Smith, St. Paul
The senior running back had 18 carries for 200 yards and four touchdowns in helping the Buckaroos post a 48-12 home win over Salem Academy in nonleague action.
Maison Teel, Prairie City/Burnt River
The senior running back/linebacker had another big game for the Panthers, running for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, having 84 receiving yards, two tackles, including two for losses, and two forced fumbles in a 45-43 home win over Echo.
Mason Vela, Central
The junior defensive end stepped up with 17 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, and a forced fumble that he scooped up and returned 70 yards for a touchdown in leading the Panthers to a 28-24 win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Central High School.
Sean Ward, Dallas
The senior running back/defensive back ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries while also having three tackles and two pass break-ups on defense in the Dragons’ 64-0 home win against Prairie, Wash.
Owen Wright, Tigard
The senior had 13 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown to go with four catches for 99 yards and another score on offense and seven tackles and an interception on defense for the Tigers in a 21-14 nonleague setback at Sherwood.
