Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (9/9/2024)?

Viggo Anderson, West Linn
The junior running back had 15 carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns and had a touchdown reception for the Lions in their 51-14 win at Eagle, Idaho.
Luke Baker, Clackamas
The versatile junior got his season off to a strong start, rushing for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns, having a touchdown reception and getting an interception in the Cavaliers’ 27-16 nonleague victory at Wells.
Kris Baldwin, Mazama
The senior had 17 carries for 342 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings in their 55-24 victory at Klamath Union in a nonleague contest.
Max Copus, Cleveland
The senior running back/linebacker had 14 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns on offense and eight tackles on defense for the Warriors in their 30-22 home win over Parkrose.
Tony Cumberland, Willamette
The junior defensive lineman caused all sorts of havoc in the Wolverines’ 28-0 home win over North Eugene. He had four sacks, three quarterback hurries (two of which resulted in interceptions) and a forced fumble.
Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath
The junior receiver had a 90-yard touchdown reception and returned a kickoff 83 yards for another score in the Warriors’ 46-10 nonleague win at Newport.
Baird Gilroy, West Linn
The senior quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Lions’ 51-14 victory at Eagle, Idaho.
Micah Hall, McDaniel
The senior running back/receiver had six carries for 63 yards to go with six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Mountain Lions in a 40-24 nonleague home loss against Hillsboro.
Tucker Halstead, Riddle
The senior ran for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and completed 7 of 10 passes for 117 yards and three scores, and he had 12 tackles (three for loss) for the Irish in a 60-44 win at Yoncalla in a Special District 1 opener.
James Ho, Cleveland
The senior receiver/defensive back had an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six tackles on defense to go with four catches for 43 yards, a 2-point conversion and a 2-point conversion pass to help the Warriors post a 30-22 home win over Parkrose in nonleague play.
Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas
The senior linebacker had 13 tackles, including two for loss, one fumble recovery and two key fourth-down stops for the Dragons in their 10-7 win over Glencoe in a nonleague game at Hare Field.
Kenya Johnson, Sprague
The senior running back/linebacker ran for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries and had a receiving touchdown and 12 tackles in the Olympians’ 48-35 win at West Salem in a Special District 1 opener.
Reese Johnson, Klamath Union
The sophomore quarterback had four touchdown passes for the Pelicans in their 55-24 home loss to Mazama in a nonleague contest.
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin
The senior quarterback completed 9 of 14 passes for 233 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 62 yards on five carries in the Timberwolves’ 54-19 win over Jesuit in a nonleague opener at Tualatin High School.
Corey Kimball, Roseburg
The junior, making his starting debut at quarterback, ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and passed for 111 yards and two scores in a 41-7 nonleague home win over Gresham.
Romyl Luster, South Salem
The senior receiver had 13 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Saxons to a 28-6 win at North Salem in a Special District 1 opener.
Johnny Mariano, Gervais
The junior running back ran for 169 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Cougars in their 46-0 win over Nestucca in a nonleague game at Gervais High School.
Madoxx Martinez, Harper Charter
The sophomore scored three touchdowns to help the Hornets zoom to a 53-6 win over Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler in a Special District 3 opener.
Asher Maxwell, Dayton
The junior running back had 20 carries for 221 yards and two touchdowns and a 13-yard reception for the Pirates in their 34-12 win over Elmira in a nonleague game at Dayton High School.
Marlan McCowan, McDaniel
The sophomore quarterback, in his starting debut, completed 21 of 30 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountain Lions in a 40-24 home loss to Hillsboro.
Marcus Mueller, Valley Catholic
The senior receiver/defensive back had four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on offense and an interception, a forced fumble and nine tackles (including one tackle for loss) for the Valiants in a 17-13 nonleague loss against Blanchet Catholic.
Cameron Nix, North Medford
The senior running back/linebacker rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns and forced a fumble in the Black Tornado’s 33-28 win over Grants Pass in a Special District 1 opener at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
The senior quarterback completed 32 of 37 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another touchdown in a 55-28 win over Baker.
Mataio Olomua, Sandy
The senior running back/cornerback/returner had a huge all-around performance for the Pioneers in their 38-13 win at Franklin. He had 15 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, and he had three tackles and played lockdown pass coverage. He had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as part of a 100-yard return-yardage game.
Jayden O’Reilly, Sheridan
The senior running back rushed for 209 yards and scored on an 83-yard run to help the Spartans wrap up a 28-18 win over Jefferson (3A), snapping their losing streak at 23 games.
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview
The senior running back/linebacker had a huge performance for the Ravens in a 42-28 nonleague win over Crescent Valley, rushing for 440 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries. He added a 6-yard catch, and he recorded three tackles and an interception on defense.
Nathan Otte, McMinnville
The junior had two tackles, a sack and the winning safety for the Grizzlies in their 15-13 nonleague win over Westview at McMinnville High School.
Asa Pritchard-Moa, Central
The senior running back/linebacker shined on both sides of the ball for the Panthers in their 29-22 nonleague win at Beaverton. On offense, he had eight carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss and two sacks.
Cavan Rogers, Oregon City
The sophomore receiver/defensive back had an impressive all-around performance for the Pioneers in their 36-14 win over Grant in a nonleague game at Pioneer Memorial Stadium. On offense, he had three catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had six tackles, a one-handed interception and a fumble recovery.
Kellan Sabo, Oakland
The senior receiver had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Oakers in their 42-35 win at Lowell in a Class 2A nonleague showdown.
Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin
The senior receiver/defensive back, making his debut for the Timberwolves, had four catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns, a 97-yard kickoff return for another score and an interception on defense in a 54-19 win over Jesuit in a nonleague game at Tualatin High School.
Maison Teel, Prairie City/Burnt River
The junior running back/linebacker had 10 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 47-yard touchdown reception, and he had four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Panthers’ 54-0 win over Wallowa.
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas
The junior running back had a huge night for the Warriors, rushing for 298 yards and five touchdowns on seven carries in an 80-24 win at Chiloquin in a Special District 1 opener.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn
The senior quarterback/defensive back had a big performance for the Bulldogs in their 52-21 victory at Molalla. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards and a score on 13 carries. On defense, he came up with an interception.
Riley Wolfe, Camas Valley
The senior running back/linebacker had an impressive all-around performance for the Hornets in a 46-26 win at Prospect/Butte Falls. He ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and had four catches for 48 yards and another score. On defense, he had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
