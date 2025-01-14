Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/13/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
—
Aubrey Adams, McNary
The junior guard scored 27 points, with five 3-point baskets, and had eight rebounds for the Celtics in a 65-60 nonleague loss at Century.
Alissa Alvarez, Phoenix
The senior guard had another impressive performance for the Pirates with 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 44-27 win over Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference opener at Phoenix High School.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson
The senior forward poured in a game-high 35 points and added five rebounds for the Democrats in a 98-7 win at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League opener. She had 28 points in a 109-20 win over Roosevelt. She capped her week by scoring 32 points in a 76-60 win over Benson.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The senior guard had 33 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Grizzlies in a 66-60 home win over Nelson in nonleague play. She had 27 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 57-42 victory at Beaverton. For the season, she’s averaging 25.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Audrey Bayless, Jesuit
The senior guard and team captain sank four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Crusaders in a 57-33 nonleague loss to Tualatin.
Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep
The junior forward recorded a double-double for the Falcons with 15 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 49-33 win over Canby in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener at La Salle Prep.
Reese Bradbury, Caldera
The senior post had 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Wolfpack in a 64-51 win over South Salem in a nonleague game at Caldera High School.
Hailey Carbajal, McNary
The senior guard scored 18 points, shooting 100 percent from 3-point range, and had six rebounds and four assists for the Celtics in their 62-49 win over Sprague in a Central Valley Conference opener at McNary High School.
Sammy Chandler, Caldera
The junior guard had 22 points, four rebounds and seven steals to help lead the Wolfpack to a 64-51 home win over South Salem in nonleague play. She had 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 59-46 victory against Forest Grove.
Audrey Corcoran, Sisters
The sophomore guard had 24 points to help the Outlaws run to a 58-18 victory at Douglas in a nonleague contest.
Sophia Costarella, Jesuit
The junior guard scored 13 points and dished off four assists in the Crusaders’ 53-31 nonleague victory at Central Catholic.
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville
The senior guard turned in a double-double for the Wildcats with 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals in an 82-25 win at Hood River Valley in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard poured in 31 points with four 3-pointers and five steals for the Warriors in their 51-34 win over Bandon in a nonleague contest. She had 19 points in a 57-22 win over Days Creek.
Finley Dalton, Grant
The sophomore guard connected on four 3-point baskets on her way to scoring a game-high 21 points for the Generals in their 55-40 win at Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Dakota Davis, North Eugene
The freshman guard/wing scored a game-high 20 points, sinking four 3-pointers, in leading the Highlanders to a 63-29 win over Roseburg in a nonleague game at North Eugene High School.
Amira Edwards, McDaniel
The freshman forward led the way for the Mountain Lions with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals in their Portland Interscholastic League contest at Cleveland.
Reese Filkins, Jesuit
The senior wing recorded a double-double for the Crusaders with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 53-31 nonleague victory at Central Catholic.
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit
The freshman post was a force for the Crusaders with nine rebounds and seven blocks in their 53-31 victory at Central Catholic in a nonleague contest.
Kiara Green, Century
The junior center scored a game-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals for the Jaguars in their 66-28 win at David Douglas in a nonleague contest. She had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in a 65-60 win over McNary.
Reaiah Hall, Mannahouse Academy
The senior tallied a game-high 29 points for the Lions in a 45-42 loss at North Clackamas Christian in a Valley 10 League contest.
Grace Hayashida, Silverton
The senior wing scored a team-high 21 points, sinking two 3-pointers, in helping the Foxes post a 52-40 win over West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Silverton High School.
Ali Heinly, Caldera
The senior guard had a solid all-around performance for the Wolfpack with 19 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists in a 59-46 win over Forest Grove in a nonleague game at Caldera High School.
Charisma Johnson, Jefferson
The senior guard had 20 points and 15 steals in the Democrats’ 98-7 win at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League opener.
Elliette Kinney, Creswell
The junior forward poured in 25 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-21 win over Glide in a nonleague game at Glide High School.
Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson
The senior guard turned in a triple-double for the Democrats with 10 points, 11 assists, 12 steals and five rebounds in a 98-7 win at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League opener.
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit
The junior guard had 13 points and three steals for the Crusaders in their 53-31 victory over Central Catholic in a nonleague clash at Central Catholic High School.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior guard scored a game-high 23 points with four 3-pointers and five rebounds in the Challengers’ 42-31 win over Sutherlin in a nonleague game at Cascade Christian.
Wynn Pistole, Ashland
The sophomore had a double-double for the Grizzlies with 12 points and 15 steals in their 51-31 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League opener at Ashland High School. She had 20 points in a nonleague loss at Hidden Valley.
Aziza Saad, Jefferson (3A)
The junior guard had another big scoring night for the Lions, tallying a game-high 27 points on nine 3-point baskets, in a 63-42 win over Willamina in a PacWest Conference game at Jefferson High School.
Addie Sale, Lake Oswego
The junior forward scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range and added six rebounds for the Lakers in their 48-39 nonleague win at Sunset. She had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 42-37 loss to Sheldon.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman turned in yet another double-double for the Hornets, having 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-36 win at Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference opener.
Savanah Schuck, Sheldon
The senior post had a double-double for the Irish with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 42-37 win at Lake Oswego in a nonleague contest.
Brezlyn Schwalm, South Salem
The senior wing has been on fire from 3-point range for the Saxons, making 6 of 8 attempts against Caldera. She shot 18 for 30 on 3-pointers and led the team in steals in the past four games.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard had a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and six steals for the Comets in a 60-44 win over Philomath in a nonleague game at Philomath High School.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App