Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior center had another big double-double for the Panthers with 24 points and 17 rebounds in their 59-32 win over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference clash played at South Medford High School.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson
The senior forward scored a game-high 25 points for the Democrats in a 64-25 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at Lincoln High School.
Audrey Bayless, Jesuit
The senior guard scored 22 points, with four 3-pointers and four steals for the Crusaders in a 59-44 nonleague loss at West Linn. She also had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 57-49 win at Mountain View, Wash.
Theo Bradford, Central Catholic
The junior came off the bench to have 12 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks in the Rams’ 59-29 win at David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference clash.
Emma Burlison, South Salem
With the Saxons missing multiple players, the junior wing stepped up to score 21 points, shooting at a 3-for-5 clip from 3-point range, while also having 12 rebounds in a 57-39 win at Sprague in a Central Valley Conference opener. She also had 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-50 victory against Oregon City.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore had a solid all-around performance for the Lions with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 59-44 nonleague victory at Jesuit.
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville
The senior guard scored 23 points on 11 of 13 shooting and added eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Wildcats in their 84-7 win at Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Gwen Feld, Oakland
The senior post turned in a double-double for the Oakers with 20 points and 10 rebounds in their 67-23 home win over Reedsport in a Sunset Conference opener.
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit
The freshman post had 12 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Crusaders in a 57-49 nonleague victory at Mountain View, Wash. She also had 11 points and four blocks in a loss at West Linn.
Hadley Foster, Regis
The junior post tallied a game-high 22 points for the Rams in a 53-45 setback to Santiam in a Tri-River Conference game played at Regis High School.
Andi Harmon, Klamath Union
The senior post had 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help lead the Pelicans to a 51-25 win at Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference tilt.
Isabella Harms, Willamette
The senior wing had a big week for the Wildcats. She started off by scoring 27 points, with four 3-point baskets and five steals in a 75-17 Southwest Conference win over South Eugene. The then had 18 points, with five 3-pointers, and six rebounds in a 56-48 conference showdown victory over South Medford.
Rachel Jones, Barlow
The senior wing/guard averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game while shooting at 48.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range for the Bruins in Mt. Hood Conference contests against David Douglas and Clackamas.
Lilian Jordan, Central Catholic
The senior scored 15 points and had three deflections for the Rams in their 59-29 victory at David Douglas in Mt. Hood Conference action.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior turned in a double-double for the Lions with 12 points and 13 rebounds while also having five assists in a 59-44 win at Jesuit in a nonleague contest. She then had 18 points, 10 steals, five assists and four rebounds in a 79-5 win at St. Mary’s Academy in Three Rivers League play.
Mariah Lane, North Medford
The senior scored 15 points on five 3-point baskets for the Black Tornado in a 51-36 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference clash played at North Medford High School.
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit
The junior guard tallied 21 points, sinking four 3-pointers in the process, and added six rebounds in the Crusaders’ 57-49 victory at Mountain View, Wash.
Izabella Macris, Sherwood
The senior guard had 17 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Bowmen in their 63-36 victory at Glencoe in Pacific Conference action.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had a strong all-around performance for the Challengers with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists in their 49-16 home win over North Valley in a Southern Oregon Conference clash. She then had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 53-15 win over Rogue River.
Alyssa McMullen, Amity
The junior wing poured in 31 points for the Warriors in their 75-24 win over Santiam Christian in a PacWest Conference contest played at Amity High School.
Gretchen Orton, Jefferson (3A)
The senior guard scored 26 points, while also going over the 1,500-point career scoring milestone, in the Lions’ 67-36 win at Dayton in a PacWest Conference clash.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman keeps recording double-doubles for the Hornets. She had 17 points and 19 rebounds in a 53-49 nonleague victory at Summit and she had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a Skyline Conference win at Mazama.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore guard scored 26 points, going 5 for 6 from 3-point range, while also having eight assists and eight steals for the Bulldogs in a 74-35 win at McKay in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Taylar Thingvall, Glide
The senior had a double-double, albeit a big of an unusual one, with 12 points and 14 blocks for the Wildcats in their 42-26 win over South Umpqua in a Far West League opener played at Glide High School.
Ashlyn Weiler, Lakeridge
The junior wing/guard had a double-double for the Pacers with a game-high 12 points and 12 rebounds, while also having three steals and two blocks in a 36-35 win over Tigard in a Three Rivers League opener played at Lakeridge High School.
Annalise Woicke, Central Catholic
The senior scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds to help lead the Rams to a 72-27 win at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference opener.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard posted a game-high 20 points for the Comets in their 98-15 win over Ashland in a Midwestern League contest played at Crater High School. She also scored 24 points in a 74-28 win over Thurston.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App