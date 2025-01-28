Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The senior guard had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies in their 57-48 win over Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference game at McMinnville High School.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The senior guard sank seven 3-point baskets on her way to scoring 30 points for the Cavaliers in a 96-11 victory at Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Tenley Bozeman, Sherwood
The junior forward had 16 points, six rebounds, five deflections, three steals and three blocks for the Bowmen in a 54-45 loss to Century in a Pacific Conference game at Sherwood High School.
Maggie Brown, Days Creek
The freshman guard/post recorded a triple-double for the Wolves with 12 points, 17 rebounds and 11 steals in their 40-29 home loss to Pacific in a Skyline League contest.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore tallied a game-high 20 points with six steals, three blocks, three rebounds and two assists for the Lions in their 88-16 win over Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League contest at West Linn High School.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
The junior post scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down five rebounds to help the RedHawks notch a 42-33 win at Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference showdown.
Makayla Ford, Canby
The senior post scored a total of 32 points in the Cougars’ first two Northwest Oregon Conference games, including 18 points in a 49-39 victory against Putnam. She also excels on defense and provides the squad with strong leadership.
Love Forde, Nelson
The sophomore forward averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game for the Hawks in wins against Central Catholic and Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference contests.
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit
The freshman post, playing in her first two Metro League contests, had totals of 25 points, 25 rebounds and 13 blocks for the Crusaders in wins against Mountainside and Sunset.
Ali Heinly, Caldera
The senior reached the 1,000 points milestone in the Wolfpack’s 63-29 win over Ridgeview in an Intermountain Conference game at Caldera High School. For the season, she’s averaging 11.4 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.
Dyllyn Howell, South Medford
The junior guard/forward stepped up with a game-high 23 points and had six rebounds and four steals for the Panthers in a 62-39 win over rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference game at South Medford High School.
Sahara Kramer, Oakland
The sophomore guard poured in 33 points, including 16 in the second quarter, and added three steals for the Oakers in their 59-34 home win over Illinois Valley in Sunset Conference action. She had 25 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in a 59-40 win over Regis.
Millie Lathen, Grants Pass
The freshman guard scored a game-high 25 points in the Cavers’ 60-11 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game at Grants Pass High School.
Karlee Martirano, West Albany
The sophomore guard stepped up with 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs in their 69-67 double-overtime victory at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Courtney Phillips, Pacific
The senior guard and team captain tallied a game-high 20 points to help lead the Pirates to a 40-29 win at Days Creek in a Skyline League contest.
Payton Ratcliffe, Wilsonville
The senior post scored 18 points, tying her for team-high honors, and had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats in a 73-53 victory at Canby in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Kathryn Samek, Stayton
The sophomore tallied a game-high 19 points to help the Eagles post a 41-28 win over Cascade in an Oregon West Conference opener at Cascade High School.
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford
The senior guard recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 steals and added seven rebounds and four assists for the Panthers in a 70-10 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Conference contest at South Medford High School.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman had yet another double-double for the Hornets, this time with 18 points and 18 rebounds in a 53-44 win over Cascade Christian in a nonleague contest at Henley High School. She had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 63-42 victory over Phoenix.
Kaitlyn Siegner, Crane
The sophomore poured in a game-high 32 points to help propel the Mustangs to a 75-57 victory at Adrian in a High Desert League contest.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore guard had another big performance for the Bulldogs with 26 points (including five 3-pointers), seven assists and seven steals in a 69-67 double-overtime victory at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest. She had 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals, in addition to getting three stitches, in a 76-27 win over Woodburn.
Brooklynn Summers, McMinnville
The junior forward had a double-double for the Grizzlies with 18 points and 12 rebounds in their 57-48 win over Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference contest at McMinnville High School.
Payton Tovey, Thurston
The sophomore guard has provided the Colts with a strong outside shooting threat, sinking four 3-pointers in a Midwestern League game at Springfield and then connecting on four more 3-point shots in a 51-27 nonleague win over Roosevelt.
Lela Troung, McKay
The senior guard had 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Royal Scots in a 49-45 setback at Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Nylah Webster, Nelson
The sophomore guard averaged 24.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game in helping the Hawks post wins over Central Catholic and Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference play.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard had a double-double with 24 points and 11 steals and added four rebounds and three assists in the Comets’ 97-27 win at Churchill in a Midwestern League tilt.
Diamond Wright, Willamette
The senior wing stepped up for the Wolverines with 27 points and nine rebounds in their 67-47 victory at Sheldon in a Southwest Conference contest.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard had another big game for the Comets, scoring a game-high 25 points, including 10 in the first quarter, with three steals in a 76-45 win at Eagle Point in a Midwestern League contest. She scored 22 points in a 97-27 victory at Churchill.
