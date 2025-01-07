Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/6/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Aubrey Adams, McNary
The junior guard had 15 points and five rebounds for the Celtics in their game with Sheldon and 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals against Skyview, Wash., during play at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at McDaniel High School.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior center had another double-double for the Panthers with a team-high 15 points and 12 rebounds while also having a pair of steals in a 63-58 win over Bishop O’Dowd, Calif., in the Platinum Bracket third-place game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School. She also scored 25 points in a 68-63 win over Acalanes, Calif.
Alissa Alvarez, Phoenix
The senior guard had a huge game for the Pirates with 28 points, eight rebounds and four steals in their 56-38 win over Cottage Grove in a nonleague game played at Phoenix High School.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson
The senior forward tallied a game-high 20 points while also having nine rebounds, two assists and a block for the Democrats in their 59-36 win over Jesuit in a Platinum Bracket consolation game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The senior guard had a huge double-double for the Grizzlies with a game-high 27 points and 17 rebounds in their 69-64 overtime win over West Linn in a consolation game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Lincoln High School.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The senior guard scored 15 points on five 3-point baskets to help the Cavaliers edge Tualatin 55-53 in a Class 6A nonleague showdown played at Tualatin High School.
Audrey Bayless, Jesuit
The senior guard had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Crusaders post a 50-29 win over West Salem in a nonleague game played at Jesuit High School.
Kira Butler, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior post recorded a double-double for the Monarchs with 14 points and 14 rebounds in their 52-35 home win over Illinois Valley in nonleague action.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard had a solid performance for the Warriors with 18 points, seven assists and five steals in their 65-26 win over Pacific in the third place game at the Bandon Dunes Tournament, held at Bandon High School.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard poured in a game-high 34 points on 13 of 22 shooting while also having seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in leading the Cavaliers to a 63-61 overtime win over Faith Family, Texas, in the Diamond Bracket championship game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Kendall Dawkins, Tualatin
The freshman guard scored a game-high 22 points, going 6 for 9 from the field and a perfect 8 for 8 from the foul line, while also having seven rebounds for the Timberwolves in their 40-32 win over Benson in the Platinum Bracket championship game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Reese Filkins, Jesuit
The junior wing had a double-double for the Crusaders with 10 points and 12 rebounds while also having two steals in a 50-29 win over West Salem in a nonleague tilt played at Jesuit High School.
Lily Fussell, Henley
The junior had a solid performance for the Hornets with 21 points, 10 steals, two rebounds and two assists in their 64-30 win over Lakeview in a nonleague game played at Henley High School.
Lydia Gray, Newberg
The senior forward scored a game-high 16 points while also having four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block for the Tigers in a 40-21 win over Westview in the Ruby Bracket title tilt at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Lincoln High School.
Izzy Hale, McDaniel
The junior forward/center pulled down 18 rebounds while also scoring six points and having an assist for the Mountain Lions in their game with David Douglas in a Ruby Bracket game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at McDaniel High School.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior scored a team-high 26 points while also having six assists, five rebounds, five steals and a block for the Lions in a 69-64 overtime loss against McMinnville in a Diamond Bracket consolation game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Lincoln High School.
Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point
The junior post turned in an impressive performance for the Eagles with a game-high 19 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists in their 61-53 win over Roseburg in a nonleague game played at Eagle Point High School.
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit
The junior guard stepped up for the Crusaders with 19 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals in a 50-29 victory against West Salem in a nonleague game played at Jesuit High School.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had a strong all-around performance for the Challengers with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds, seven steals and three assists in a 54-11 win over Trinity Lutheran in an opening contest at the Crusader Classic, played at Salem Academy High School.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior had a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lancers in a 63-48 loss against Santiam Christian during play at the Bandon Dunes Tournament, held at Bandon High School.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman turned in an impressive double-double for the Hornets with 15 points and 18 rebounds in their 64-30 victory against Lakeview in a nonleague contest played at Henley High School. She then had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 60-53 win over Banks. She also had 21 points and 16 rebounds in a 63-41 win over Caldera and 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 61-58 victory against Valley Catholic.
Rozalyn Schmunk, Cascade
The junior stepped up for the Cougars with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a 50-43 win over Marist Catholic in a nonleague game played at Cascade High School.
Brezlyn Schwalm, South Salem
The senior wing scored a game-high 21 points, on 6 of 11 shooting from 3-point range, and five rebounds in helping the Saxons get a 67-58 win over Evergreen, Wash., in the Pearl Bracket third place game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, held at Grant High School. She also had 19 points, going 4 for 6 on 3-pointers, and four steals in a 64-22 home win over Bend.
Brynn Smith, Willamette
The senior scored a team-high 25 points on 8 of 14 shooting while also having four assists and a pair of steals for the Wolverines in a 79-75 win over AC Davis, Wash., in the Diamond Bracket third-place game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Asia St. John, McNary
The senior guard had 13 points and three steals for the Celtics against Sheldon and nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals against Central Catholic during play at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, held at McDaniel High School.
Samantha Willett, Grants Pass
The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points, including 10 in the first quarter, for the Cavers in their 62-30 nonleague win over Eagle Point in a game played at Grants Pass High School.
Diamond Wright, Willamette
The senior scored 22 points on a 10-for-11 shooting night from the field while also having six rebounds and two steals in helping the Wolverines post a 79-75 victory against AC Davis, Wash., in the Diamond Bracket third-place contest at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
