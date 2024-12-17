Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Mariah Bailey, Cottage Grove
The junior guard had a big performance for the Lions with 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists in their 49-38 win over Hidden Valley in a nonleague game played at Cottage Grove High School.
Kyoko Beasley, Benson
The freshman scored 15 points on five 3-point baskets for the Astros in a 61-55 win over Sherwood in a nonleague game played at Benson High School.
Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep
The junior forward had a huge performance for the Falcons with 27 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, three assists, a steal and no turnovers in their 64-43 win over North Eugene in a nonleague game played at La Salle Prep.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The freshman guard tallied a game-high 24 points on a 10-of-14 shooting night to help lead the Timberwolves to a 63-24 win over South Salem in a nonleague game played at Tualatin High School. She also had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 49-37 victory against Willamette.
Emma Burlison, South Salem
The junior wing had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Saxons in a 65-30 win over Sunset in a nonleague game played at South Salem High School. She also had 12 points, six rebounds and a steal in a loss at Tualatin.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore stepped up with 19 points, six steals, four rebounds, four assists and a block for the Lions in their 71-55 win over Wilsonville in a nonleague tilt played at Wilsonville High School.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard had 29 points, including seven in the final 1 minute and 11 seconds of overtime, and 11 rebounds to help the Cavaliers tip Willamette 66-65 in a nonleague game played at Clackamas High School.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
The junior had 24 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks in a 69-47 setback to Crater in a nonleague game played at Crater High School.
Gracie English, Canby
The senior contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Cougars in a 58-46 nonleague loss at Springfield and then had 13 points and six rebounds in a 54-47 home victory over Lebanon.
Reese Filkins, Jesuit
The junior wing pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in a 43-31 victory at Barlow. She also had 12 points and six rebounds in a 50-31 win against Liberty.
Kalli Gallagher, Sunset
The sophomore guard stepped up with 19 points, six assists and seven steals for the Apollos in their 66-24 win over Milwaukie in a nonleague tilt played at Sunset High School.
Kiara Green, Century
The 6-foot-5 junior post had a huge week for the Jaguars, having totals of 32 points, 23 rebounds and 10 blocks in nonleague victories against Tigard and Lincoln.
Sailor Hall, Springfield
The sophomore had a big opening game performance for the Millers with 20 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 58-46 win over Canby in a nonleague game played at Springfield High School.
Angelique Hulstine, David Douglas
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 19 points, sinking five 3-pointers in the process, for the Scots in their 59-41 home win over Roosevelt in a nonleague game.
Rayana Iverson, Marist Catholic
The junior wing scored a team-high 20 points for the Spartans in their 52-47 win over Creswell in a nonleague contest played at Creswell High School.
Celia James, Salem Academy
The senior guard had 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Crusaders post a 66-19 home win over Blanchet Catholic in a nonleague clash.
Jordynn Jones, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had 15 points and nine rebounds to help the Challengers tip Marshfield 38-36 in a nonleague game played at Marshfield High School.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior recorded a game-high 23 points while also having six rebounds, four assists and two steals an a block for the Lions in their 71-55 victory at Wilsonville in a nonleague contest.
Karris Johnson, Eagle Point
The junior guard scored a game-high 26 points, sinking five 3-point baskets in the process, for the Eagles in a 51-39 nonleague setback at North Medford.
Elliette Kinney, Creswell
The junior forward stepped up with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals to help the Bulldogs post a 49-44 win at Central Linn in a nonleague contest.
Sahara Kramer, Oakland
The sophomore guard tallied 26 points, including 19 in the second half, for the Oakers in their 43-33 nonleague victory at Kennedy.
Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson
The senior guard poured in a game-high 31 points to pace the Democrats in their 74-39 victory at McMinnville in a nonleague contest. She averaged 24 points, five assists and five rebounds a game for the week.
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit
The junior guard scored 16 points, sinking three 3-pointers, in the Crusaders’ 43-31 win at Barlow. She also sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in a 50-31 victory over Liberty.
Karlee Martirano, West Albany
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 25 points while also having five assists to help the Bulldogs run to a 65-35 win at Thurston in a nonleague game.
Dylan Mogel, Clackamas
The senior guard scored 20 points on a 100-percent shooting night from the field while also having seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Cavaliers in their 66-65 overtime win over Willamette in a nonleague game played at Clackamas High School.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard had 21 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats in a 71-55 loss to West Linn in a nonleague game played at Wilsonville High School.
Mila Nguyen, Creswell
The sophomore guard had a solid game for the Bulldogs with 17 points, five assists and six steals in their 49-28 win over Oakland in a nonleague game played at Creswell High School.
Tori Noffsinger, Yoncalla
The freshman post had an impressive double-double for the Eagles with 20 points and 20 rebounds in their 41-35 nonleague home win against Crow.
Dara Oluwafemi, Beaverton
The sophomore point guard had a big game for the Beavers with 29 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals while also going 8 for 8 from the foul line in a 70-53 win over Benson in a nonleague game played at Beaverton High School.
Leighton Osborn, Roseburg
The sophomore forward poured in 26 points, including 16 in the second half, in the Indians’ 55-27 victory at McKay in a nonleague contest.
Caileigh Raines, North Medford
The senior had a near triple-double for the Black Tornado with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals, as well as three blocks, to help the Black Tornado post a 51-39 nonleague win over Eagle Point in a game played at North Medford High School.
Aliya Saad, Jefferson (3A)
The freshman guard poured in 31 points to lead the way for the Lions in their 64-17 home win against Rainier in a nonleague contest.
Liberty Sexton, Camas Valley
The sophomore guard/wing sank six 3-pointers on her way to scoring 36 points for the Hornets in their 61-18 home win over Rogue River in a nonleague clash.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore guard had a big night for the Bulldogs, with 20 points while sinking six 3-pointers, nine assists and seven steals in a 65-35 win at Thurston in a nonleague contest.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard scored a game-high 25 points while also having five steals and three assists for the Comets in their 69-47 win over South Albany in a nonleague game played at Crater High School.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App