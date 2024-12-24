Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/23/2024)?
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior center turned in another double-double for the Panthers with 13 points and 18 rebounds in their 67-31 victory against Redmond in a nonleague game played at South Medford High School.
Kira Butler, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior post had a double-double for the Monarchs with 11 points and 14 rebounds in their 49-31 home win over Triangle Lake in a nonleague contest.
Kayln Christ, Summit
The junior tallied a game-high 24 points, including 13 in the first quarter, to help lead the Storm to a 64-42 win at Eagle Point in nonleague action.
Kaylee Cordle, South Albany
The junior sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points for the RedHawks in their 47-44 win over Philomath in a nonleague game played at South Albany High School.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points while also having eight rebounds for the Warriors in their 41-33 home win over Umpqua Valley Christian in nonleague play.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard poured in 31 points for the Cavaliers in their 66-41 win over Princeton, Ohio, in a first round game at the Nike Tournament of Champions, played at Skyline High School in Mesa, Ariz.
Jissel Garza, Kennedy
The sophomore guard tallied a game-high 22 points for the Trojans in their 60-31 victory at Chemawa in a Tri-River Conference contest.
Emary Hanning, Eagle Point
The sophomore forward had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles in their 56-43 win over Century during play at the Spartan Holiday Showcase, played at Corvallis High School.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The sophomore post averaged 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.3 steals a game while shooting at a 52-percent clip from the field in helping the Warriors go 3-0 at the South Coast Les Schwab Holiday Tournament, held at Marshfield High School.
Ameyah Higheagle, McKay
The freshman guard had 19 points, three rebounds and three blocks for the Royal Scots in a 58-34 loss to Canby in play at the Nike Interstate Shootout, held at Lake Oswego High School.
Dyllyn Howell, South Medford
The junior guard/forward scored a game-high 17 points, sinking three 3-pointers in the process, while also having four assists and three steals in the Panthers’ 67-31 win over Redmond in a nonleague game played at South Medford High School.
Madison Huntley, Sutherlin
The senior wing sank four 3-point baskets on her way to scoring a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs in their 49-38 win over Marshfield in play at the South Coast Les Schwab Holiday Tournament, held at Marshfield High School.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior wing/point guard had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lions in their 50-38 win over Bishop O’Dowd, Calif., during play at the Tournament of Champions, played in Phoenix, Ariz. She then had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 57-39 victory against Bingham, Utah.
Ella Keller, McNary
The junior forward/guard turned in a double-double for the Celtics with 10 points and 10 rebounds as well as having three steals for the Celtics in their 51-40 win over Central during play at the Capitol City Classic, played at Chemeketa Community College.
Sahara Kramer, Oakland
The sophomore guard poured in 31 points, sinking five 3-pointers, in leading the Oakers to a 52-30 win over Lowell in a nonleague game played at Oakland High School.
Kady Ledbetter, Eagle Point
The junior post had a big double-double for the Eagles with 26 points and 10 rebounds in their 62-22 win over Mazama in a nonleague game played at Eagle Point High School.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward scored a game-high 24 to help lead the Challengers to a 49-41 win over Madras in an opening game at the Seaside Holiday Classic, held at Seaside High School.
Erica McClintock, North Bend
The junior wing had a huge week for the Bulldogs. She started the week with 30 points on 12 of 19 shooting (including four 3-pointers) and 12 rebounds in a 49-33 win over Newport. She then had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals in a 40-18 victory against North Valley and she capped things off with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-22 win against Dallas.
Kintyre McNaught, Rogue Valley Adventist Academy
The junior tallied a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the first half, in the Red Tail Hawks’ 54-24 victory at Elkton in a nonleague contest.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard had 28 points, seven assists, seven steals and three rebounds in a 61-59 setback at South Albany in a nonleague contest.
Gretchen Orton, Jefferson (3A)
The senior guard stepped up to score 28 points for the Lions in their 53-25 win over Blanchet Catholic in a PacWest Conference game played at Jefferson High School.
Wynn Pistole, Ashland
The sophomore guard, who is averaging about five steals a game, scored 22 points to lead the way for the Grizzlies in a 61-25 win at Reynolds in a nonleague contest.
Morgan Raleigh, Sheldon
The senior guard had 27 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds for the Irish in a 61-37 nonleague win at Ridgeview. She also had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 45-37 nonleague victory at Gresham.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior turned in a double-double for the Lancers with 18 points and 13 rebounds while also having four blocks and three steals in a 54-30 nonleague home win over Rogue River.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman turned in a big-time performance for the Hornets with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 72-29 win over Yreka, Calif., in a nonleague game played at Henley High School.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin
The senior post had 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks in limited minutes in the Timberwolves’ 65-25 nonleague win at Grant. She then had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals, again in limited minutes, in a 67-11 home win over Liberty.
Anneka Steen, Philomath
The senior guard was named the Most Valuable Player at the South Coast Les Schwab Holiday Tournament, held at Marshfield High School. She averaged 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 5.3 steals a game in helping the Warriors go 3-0 at the event.
Brook Tate, South Salem
The junior forward had an impressive double-double for the Saxons with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-56 loss to Grants Pass at the Capitol City Classic, played at Chemeketa Community College.
Lydia Traore, Crater
The senior post had 27 points and 11 rebounds in leading the Comets to a 62-44 win over Corvallis in the championship game of the Spartan Holiday Showcase, played at Corvallis High School.
Lela Truong, McKay
The senior guard had a strong performance for the Royal Scots with 19 points, three steals and two rebounds in their 43-40 win over Franklin in a nonleague game played at McKay High School.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard had 18 points and six steals to help the Comets soar to an 83-54 victory against Henley in a nonleague game played at Crater High School.
Kylie Yamanaka, Sherwood
The senior guard had a double-double for the Bowmen with 16 points and 12 rebounds in their 40-31 win over North Medford in a nonleague game played at Sherwood High School.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard scored a game-high 23 points, including 20 in the first half, for the Comets in their 83-54 win over Henley in a nonleague game played at Crater High School.
