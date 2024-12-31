Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/30/2024)?
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior center had a huge double-double for the Panthers with 29 points and 15 rebounds in their 65-48 win over Jesuit in a Platinum Bracket first round contest at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Makya Alsup, Cottage Grove
The junior post had a double-double for the Lions with 23 points and 11 rebounds in their 57-44 win over Molalla in an opening round game at the STCT Holiday Classic, held at Stayton High School.
Alissa Alvarez, Phoenix
The senior turned in a strong all-around performance for the Pirates with 16 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 45-44 win over Trinity Lutheran in a first round game at the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson
The senior forward scored a team-high 24 points while also having six rebounds, three blocks and an assist for the Democrats in a 55-48 loss to Tualatin in a Platinum Bracket first round game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School. She then had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-52 consolation win over Nelson.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The senior guard had a huge double-double for the Grizzlies with 30 points and 10 rebounds while also having five assists and a steal in a 77-71 win over Wilsonville in a Diamond Bracket consolation game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Audrey Bayless, Jesuit
The senior guard stepped up with 17 points and six assists for the Crusaders in their Platinum Bracket game against South Medford at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, held at Franklin High School. She then had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals in a tournament game against Benson.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The freshman guard scored a game-high 29 points, sinking five 3-pointers in the process, while also having three assists and three rebounds for the Timberwolves in a 55-48 win over Jefferson in a Platinum Bracket first round contest at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School. She then had 21 points, five steals and three assists in a 66-29 semifinal win over Bishop O’Dowd.
Callie Brandes, Grants Pass
The senior forward has been a defensive dynamo for the Cavers with multiple games of five or more blocks and five or more steals while averaging eight rebounds a contest.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore had a solid all-around performance for the Lions with a game-high 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks in a 77-52 win over West Salem in a Diamond Bracket Consolation game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, held at Franklin High School.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior wing scored a game-high 29 points on 12 of 17 shooting while also having seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in leading the Foxes to a 55-50 win over Alameda, Calif., in an Emerald Bracket first round contest at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Lincoln High School.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard had a game-high 25 points on 10 of 16 shooting, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist for the Cavaliers in a 79-36 win over West Salem in a Diamond Bracket first round game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School. She then had 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 73-62 semifinal win over AC Davis.
Bella Donohue, Douglas
The senior sank seven 3-point baskets on her way to scoring 27 points for the Trojans in a 54-47 loss against Lowell at the Harrisburg Tournament.
Adia Fancher, Corbett
The freshman guard poured in 32 points to help lead the Cardinals to a 49-48 win over Cascade Christian in the championship game of the Seaside Holiday Classic.
Bailey Griffin, Southridge
The freshman scored 23 points, tying her for game-high honors, on 9 of 11 shooting while also having a pair of rebounds for the Skyhawks in a 67-57 win over Auburn, Wash., in an Emerald Bracket first round game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Lincoln High School.
Emary Hanning, Eagle Point
The sophomore forward had 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Eagles in a 53-22 win over South Eugene. She then had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in a 56-43 victory against Century.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The sophomore scored a game-high 18 points on an 8-for-8 shooting night from the field to help lead the Warriors to a 46-17 win over Haines, Alaska, in a first round game of the Clarke Cochan Christmas Classic, held in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior had a big double-double for the Lions with 25 points and 14 rebounds, as well as four steals and two assists in a 65-63 overtime loss to AC Davis, Wash., in a Diamond Bracket first round game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit
The junior guard sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Crusaders in their game against South Medford in a Platinum Bracket game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, held at Franklin High School. She then had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a tournament game against Benson.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals for the Challengers in their 60-19 win over Westside Christian in a first round game at the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School. She then had 25 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 55-34 win over Phoenix.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard poured in 37 points on 15 of 26 shooting, with six 3-pointers, for the Wildcats in a 96-60 loss to Faith Family, Texas, in a Diamond Bracket first round game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Wynn Pistole, Ashland
The sophomore wing had a big performance for the Grizzlies with 29 points and nine rebounds in a 54-50 win over Westside Christian during play at the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School.
Aziza Saad, Jefferson (2A)
The junior guard sank six 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 24 points for the Lions in their 62-18 win over Harrisburg in the championship game of the Harrisburg Tournament.
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford
The senior guard had a double-double for the Panthers with 20 points and 12 rebounds while also having six steals in a 55-49 loss to Benson in a Platinum Bracket semifinal game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, held at Franklin High School.
Rozalyn Schmunk, Cascade
The junior had a crucial double-double for the Cougars with 17 points and 14 rebounds in their 51-43 win over Cascade Christian in the championship game of the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School.
Brynn Smith, Willamette
The senior guard averaged a tournament-best 21.3 points a game and helped lead the Wolverines to a 52-42 win over West Salem in a Tundra Bracket third-place game at the Capitol City Classic, held at Chemeketa Community College.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin
The senior post turned in a double-double for the Timberwolves with 10 points and 18 rebounds while also having four assists, three blocks and a pair of steals in a 55-48 win over Jefferson in a Platinum Bracket first round tilt at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore poured in 30 points to lead the way for the Bulldogs in their 66-44 win over Grant in the Navy Bracket championship game at the Nike Interstate Shootout, held at Lake Oswego High School. She averaged 27 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds a game during the tournament.
Lisette Watah, Klamath Union
The sophomore forward had 20 points, six rebounds and four steals to help lead the Pelicans to a 60-37 win over Heritage, Wash., at the STCT Holiday Classic, held at Stayton High School.
Taylor Young, Crater
The senior guard poured in 35 points, getting 14 of those in the first quarter, in leading the Comets to a 67-54 win over Barlow in a Sapphire Bracket first round game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Grant High School.
Emma Zuniga, West Salem
The junior tallied 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting while also having five rebounds and two assists for the Titans in a 77-52 loss to West Linn in a Diamond Bracket consolation game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School.
