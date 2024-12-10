Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior center opened the season with a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds for the Panthers in their 67-32 win over Beaverton in a first round game at the Barlow Trail Tournament, held at Barlow High School. She then had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-49 win against West Salem in the title contest.
Ella Barron, Central Catholic
The senior scored a total of 25 points for the Rams in games against Atwater, Calif., and Bullard, Calif., in play at the California Invitational, held in Fresno, Calif.
Olivia Boger, North Medford
The senior scored a game-high 17 points and added four rebounds for the Black Tornado in a 47-40 win over Summit during play at the Luke Roth Invitational, held at Sheldon High School.
Mia Brownson, Century
The junior guard, and a team captain, had a double-double for the Jaguars with 19 points and 10 steals, while also dishing out seven assists in their season-opening 66-29 nonleague win at Thurston.
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville
The senior guard had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Wildcats in their season-opening 93-32 nonleague victory at Caldera.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard had a game-high 15 points as well as eight assists and five steals for the Warriors in their 63-9 win over Rogue River in the third place game at the Bill Spelgatti Invitational, held at Sutherlin High School.
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit
The freshman post had quite a debut for the Crusaders, having 10 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in their 51-23 win over Seton Catholic in a nonleague game played at Jesuit High School.
Angelique Hulstine, David Douglas
The sophomore guard sank four 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 16 points for the Scots in a 72-43 loss to Cleveland in a first round game at the Tigard Memorial Tournament, played at Tigard High School.
Amelia Hyde, South Eugene
The sophomore post had a double-double for the Axe with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a 63-22 nonleague win at Sandy and then she had another double-double, with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 55-44 setback to Gresham.
Cate Kelly, Cleveland
The junior forward/post tallied a team-high 15 points to help lead the Warriors to a 72-43 win over David Douglas in a first round game at the Tigard Memorial Tournament. She then scored 13 points, while also sinking a key 3-point basket, in a 47-38 win over Sunset in the title contest.
Sahara Kramer, Oakland
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 18 points while also having three assists and three steals for the Oakers in a 51-9 win over Rogue River in a first round game at the Bill Spelgatti Invitational, held at Sutherlin High School.
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit
The junior guard scored 26 points, going 6 for 9 from 3-point range, in the Crusaders’ 51-23 win over Seton Catholic, Wash., in a nonleague game played at Jesuit High School.
Izabella Macris, Sherwood
The senior guard scored 20 points on 64-percent shooting while also having four steals and eight deflections in the Bowmen’s 58-41 win over La Salle Prep in a nonleague season-opener played at Sherwood High School.
Patricia Mike, McNary
The senior guard scored 23 points in addition to having six rebounds and three steals for the Celtics in a season-opening 57-48 nonleague setback at Summit.
Maddy Miramonte, Liberty
The senior guard scored 22 points, including 18 in the first half, while also having five rebounds for the Falcons in their 52-33 nonleague win over Lakeridge in a season-opener played at Liberty High School.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard turned in a huge season-opening performance for the Wildcats with 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals in a 93-32 nonleague victory at Caldera.
Gretchen Orton, Jefferson (3A)
The senior guard tallied 25 points, tying her for game-high honors, in the Lions’ 62-52 win against Corbett in a nonleague contest played at Jefferson High School.
Leighton Osborn, Roseburg
The sophomore forward scored a game-high 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, for the Indians’ in a season-opening 47-33 nonleague home loss to Thurston. She also scored a game-high 19 points in a loss at South Salem.
Caileigh Raines, North Medford
The senior scored a game-high 26 points, including 21 in the first half, in the Black Tornado’s 52-49 loss to West Albany in a first round game at the Luke Roth Invitational, held at Sheldon High School. She also had nine points and 12 rebounds in a 47-40 win over Summit.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior scored a game-high 21 points for the Lancers in a 55-30 loss at Myrtle Point in a nonleague season-opening contest.
Aziza Saad, Jefferson (3A)
The junior guard connected on seven 3-point shots on her way to scoring 25 points for the Lions in their 62-52 win over Corbett in a nonleague game played at Jefferson High School.
Cass Sandgren, Bend
The sophomore had nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, four steals and 11 deflections for the Lava Bears in a 51-16 win over Mazama, and she had 14 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and six steals in a 52-28 victory against Seaside.
Lilly Schimel, Corbett
The senior guard sank five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the Cardinals in a 62-52 setback at Jefferson (3A) in a nonleague contest.
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford
The senior guard scored a team-high 20 points while also having four steals and two assists for the Panthers in their 63-49 win over West Salem in the championship game of the Barlow Trail Tournament, held at Barlow High School.
Brezlyn Schwalm, South Salem
The senior wing tallied a team-high 17 points, sinking five 3-point baskets in the process, and three rebounds in leading the Saxons to an 80-35 win over Roseburg in a nonleague game played at South Salem High School. She also had 15 points, going 5 for 8 in 3-point attempts, in a 57-47 loss to Southridge, Wash.
Grace Terbush, Willamina
The sophomore guard/wing scored a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs while also having four steals, three assists and three rebounds in a 46-16 win over Gervais in a season-opening nonleague game played at Willamina High School.
Natalie Tidwell, West Albany
The sophomore tallied 15 points, coming on five 3-point baskets, to help the Bulldogs edge North Medford 52-49 in a first round game at the Luke Roth Invitational, held at Sheldon High School.
Maddy Warberg, South Medford
The senior guard scored a game-high 19 points, shooting at a 5-for-9 clip from 3-point range, in the Panthers’ 67-32 victory against Beaverton in a first round contest at the Barlow Trail Tournament, held at Barlow High School.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points while also having seven steals, six assists and four rebounds for the Comets in their 87-20 win over Bend in a first round game at the Central Oregon Tip Off Classic, played at Crook County High School.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard had 15 points, eight steals, four assists and two rebounds for the Comets in an 87-20 victory against Bend in a first round contest at the Central Oregon Tip Off Classic, held at Crook County High School. She then scored 24 points in a 61-43 win over Redmond.
Emma Zuniga, West Salem
The junior tallied a game-high 21 points for the Titans in a 63-49 loss to South Medford in the championship game of the Barlow Trail Tournament, held at Barlow High School.
