Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Madi Bigej, Canby
The senior goalkeeper, and a team captain, has been solid for the Cougars all season, helping them record six shutouts so far on the season, including an 8-0 win over Parkrose in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Olivia Boger, North Medford
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Black Tornado in a 3-0 victory at Roseburg in a Southwest Conference contest.
Payton Buschelman, North Eugene
The sophomore midfielder had a big week for the Highlanders, having two goals and two assists in a 7-0 victory at Springfield and then scoring four goals in an 8-1 victory against Crater.
Camden Dewitt, North Eugene
The freshman midfielder/forward stepped up for the Highlanders, scoring two goals in a 7-0 win at Springfield and having an assist in an 8-1 home win over Crater,
Bethany Dunn, North Marion
The junior forward had three goals and an assist for the Huskies in their 6-0 win at Stayton in an Oregon West Conference contest.
Marian Dunne, Jesuit
The junior forward had a huge performance for the Crusaders with three goals and two assists in their 8-0 victory at Sunset in a Metro League contest.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior forward/midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Tigers in their 4-1 win at Pendleton in a Greater Oregon League match.
Brooke Frederick, Lakeview
The senior forward scored three goals to help the Honkers run to an 8-0 home victory against Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.
Angie Gonzalez, McKay
The junior midfielder/forward brought energy and creativity to the center of the field and she created many scoring opportunities for the Royal Scots before scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Kelsey Graham, Pendleton
The senior scored three goals to help lead the Buckaroos to a 6-1 victory at Umatilla in Greater Oregon League play.
Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin
The senior forward scored three goals for the Pioneers in their 8-0 home win against Umatilla in a Special District 5 contest.
Jordynn Jones, Cascade Christian
The senior midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Challengers in their 3-1 win at North Valley in a Special District 4 match.
Eva Kato, South Eugene
The junior had a big week for the Axe, having two goals and two assists in a 4-0 win over Willamette and two more goals in a 2-1 victory against North Medford.
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward scored three goals and added an assist for the Spartans in their 8-0 win at Marshfield in a Sky Em League contest. She then had four goals and three assists in an 8-0 victory at Junction City.
Ava Mendoza, La Grande
The freshman forward/midfielder scored a pair of goals in the Tigers’ 4-1 victory at Pendleton in a Special District 4 match.
Lilli Miller, Silverton
The junior forward scored the only goal of the contest in the Foxes’ 1-0 win over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference match played at Silverton High School.
Jamie Mitsuyoshi, Tualatin
The junior has been a versatile player for the Timberwolves throughout the season, excelling at attacking the opposing goal and doing recovery runs and tackles to help on defense. She helped the team open Three Rivers League play with a 0-0 tie against Lake Oswego.
Paige Owens, Lakeview
The junior midfielder/forward tallied three goals for the Honkers in their 8-0 home win against Douglas in Special District 4 play.
Marely Lopez Rodriguez, Woodburn
The sophomore midfielder accounted for the only goal of the match in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest played at Woodburn High School.
Addi Rice, Tualatin
The junior goalkeeper stepped up to make around 10 saves for the Timberwolves in their 0-0 tie with Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League opener.
Giavanna Rutigliano, North Medford
The sophomore forward had both a goal and an assist for the Black Tornado in a 3-0 win at Roseburg in a Southwest Conference contest.
Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder had two goals and two assists for the Spartans in their 8-0 win at Marshfield in Sky Em League play. She then scored twice in an 8-0 victory at Junction City.
Tori Sherman, Marist Catholic
The sophomore midfielder had a goal and two assists in helping the Spartans notch an 8-0 win at Marshfield in Sky Em League action. She then had a goal and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Junction City.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward had a goal and an assist in the Generals’ 7-0 victory against Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at the Grant Bowl.
Willa Stockton, Grant
The junior forward scored a pair of goals for the Generals in a 7-0 win over Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at the Grant Bowl.
Macy Taylor, Thurston
The senior forward, and a team captain, scored a pair of goals to help the Colts bounce back to score a 5-1 win at Ashland in a Midwestern League contest.
Harlyn Tischhauer, Tigard
The junior forward scored the only goal of the match, coming in the final 10 minutes of play, in the Tigers’ 1-0 win over St. Mary’s Academy in a Three Rivers League match played at Tigard High School.
Vanessa Valenzuela, North Marion
The senior midfielder dished off three assists for the Huskies in their 6-0 win at Stayton in an Oregon West Conference match. She also plays a key role as the holding midfielder, helping win balls defensively and then connecting with the offense.
Sadey Woodrum, Marist Catholic
The junior midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Spartans in wins over Marshfield and Junction City while also playing strong as the holding defensive midfielder.
