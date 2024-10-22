Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Olivia Boger, South Medford
The senior forward scored a pair of goals to help the Black Tornado post a 5-0 win over rival South Medford on a Southwest Conference match played at South Medford High School.
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder, and a team captain, had two goals and an assist for the Spartans in Sky Em League wins at North Bend and Cottage Grove. She now has seven goals and four assists for the season.
Ketsia Carvalhaes, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The senior forward scored a goal and added an assist to help the Crusaders post a 5-1 home win over Cascade Christian in a Special District 4 contest.
Ella Cohen, Cleveland
The sophomore forward picked up the second hat trick of her high school career, scoring three goals for the Warriors in their 3-0 victory at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League contest. She also scored a goal in a 4-0 win over Roosevelt.
Paige Comerford, North Marion
The junior midfielder/forward had a big performance for the Huskies with three goals and two assists in their 6-3 win over Cascade in an Oregon West Conference match played at North Marion High School. She finished the week with four goals in addition to controlling and winning balls in the midfield.
Isabella Driskell, North Medford
The senior forward stepped up with two goals and two assists for the Black Tornado in a 5-0 win at rival South Medford in a Southwest Conference tilt.
Bethany Dunn, North Marion
The junior forward scored a pair of goals to help the Huskies score a 6-3 victory against Cascade in an Oregon West Conference match played at North Marion High School.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior forward/midfielder had a huge performance for the Tigers with five goals and two assists in their 8-0 victory at Ontario in a Greater Oregon League match.
Faith Gaines, Roseburg
The senior forward stepped up to score a pair of goals for the Indians in their 3-1 win over South Medford in a Southwest Conference match played at Roseburg High School.
Kelsey Graham, Pendleton
The had a big game for the Buckaroos with five goals in their 6-2 win at Baker/Powder Valley in a Greater Oregon League contest.
Madi Groshong, Valley Catholic
The senior scored the game-winning goal for the Valiants in their 1-0 victory over Catlin Gabel in a Special District 1 showdown played at Valley Catholic High School.
Halle Hammer, Cascade
The sophomore forward/midfielder scored a pair of goals to help the Cougars post a 6-0 win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference match played at Cascade High School.
Abby Harris, Newberg
The freshman forward has scored a total of five goals in the Tigers’ past three matches, including a 4-0 victory at Liberty in a Pacific Conference contest.
Audrey Haycock, Canby
The junior midfielder, who provides the Cougars with a spark off the bench, scored a pair of goals in a 9-1 win at Milwaukie in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Maddison Holstege, West Salem
The senior midfielder has scored three goals in the Titans’ past four games, including a stunning header goal off a set piece in a 3-1 home win over North Salem in Central Valley Conference action.
Thalia Lazarus, Blanchet Catholic
The senior midfielder, and a team captain, scored three goals for the Cavaliers in their 7-0 home win over Sheridan/Willamina in a Special District 2 finale.
Rylee Madison, North Eugene
The junior had a big week for the Highlanders, scoring three goals and adding an assist in wins over Thurston and Eagle Point in Midwestern League play.
Claire Masters, Tigard
The forward continued her standout senior season, scoring the only goal of the match, coming in the second half of the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League match played at Tigard High School.
Natalie McClure, North Eugene
The junior midfielder/forward had a goal and three assists for the Highlanders in a 3-0 win at Thurston and an 8-0 victory at Eagle Point in Midwestern League matches.
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward had a total of three goals and four assists for the Spartans in a 2-0 win at North Bend and an 8-0 victory at Cottage Grove in Sky Em League matches. She now has 14 goals and 21 assists for the season.
Haylee Noland, Crook County
The senior midfielder/forward, and a team captain, scored a goal for the Cowgirls while also being a part of most of the team’s other scoring opportunities in wins over Molalla and Estacada in Tri-Valley Conference matches.
Lyla Perry, Beaverton
The junior goalkeeper had more than 20 saves in the Beavers’ Metro League match with Jesuit while also helping provide strong communication in back for the team.
Giavanna Rutigliano, North Medford
The sophomore forward had both a goal and an assist and she also tipped away a penalty kick when she had to fill in at goalkeeper for the Black Tornado in a 3-0 win over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford High School.
Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder had a goal and an assist to help the Spartans post wins at North Bend and Cottage Grove in Sky Em League play. She now has eight goals and three assists for the season.
Tori Sherman, Marist Catholic
The sophomore midfielder had a pair of goals for the Spartans in Sky Em League victories against North Bend and Cottage Grove. She now has four goals and five assists on the season.
Bella Smith, North Valley
The senior stepped up to score three goals in helping the Knights notch a 5-2 victory at Glide in a Special District 4 match.
Ema Streng, Tualatin
The junior forward, who missed her entire sophomore season due to health reasons, had a big week for the Timberwolves, scoring the game-winning goals in a 1-0 win over Oregon City and a 1-0 victory against Lake Oswego in Three Rivers League matches.
Opal Taylor, North Valley
The junior recorded a pair of goals to help the Knights score a 4-1 home victory against Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.
Kensley Tegman, Cascade
The sophomore midfielder/forward scored twice for the Cougars in their 6-0 win against Stayton in an Oregon West Conference contest played at Cascade High School.
Payton Thoune, Tualatin
The freshman defender has already made her presence known in the back line for the Timberwolves, helping them get 1-0 wins over both Oregon City and Lake Oswego in Three Rivers League matches this past week.
Justein Tido, Riverside
The senior midfielder/defender scored all three of the Pirates’ goals in their 3-1 victory at Nyssa in a Special District 5 match.
Brooke Wesener, Grant
The junior midfielder scored a goal for the Generals in a 2-0 win over Lincoln in Portland Interscholastic League play and then she had two assists in a 4-0 victory against McDaniel.
Lexie Wilkie, Tualatin
The junior defender has shined in the back for the Timberwolves, helping get shutouts in three of their past four matches, including 1-0 wins over both Oregon City and Lake Oswego this past week.
