Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Paige Allen, La Grande
The senior forward, and a team captain, scored a pair of goals for the Tigers in a 7-0 home win over Baker/Powder Valley in a Greater Oregon League match.
Mattie Andrus, Marist Catholic
The senior forward, and a team captain, had a pair of assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 home win over Marshfield in a Sky Em League contest.
Anna Bales, Crook County
The sophomore forward had a big week for the Cowgirls with three goals and two assists in their wins over Madras and Gladstone in Tri-Valley Conference play.
Janery Bautista, McKay
The senior forward has stepped up for the Royal Scots in their past few matches, setting plays for the midfielders and putting pressure on the opponents. She helped the team score a 3-0 win at Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Ketsia Carvalhaes, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The senior forward scored three goals for the Crusaders in their 8-0 home victory over Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.
Paige Comerford, North Marion
The junior midfielder/forward had another big performance for the Huskies with three goals and an assist in their 9-0 win over Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference match played at North Marion High School.
Campbell Cutsforth, Canby
The freshman defender, the only freshman on the Cougars’ varsity roster, has shined for the team’s defense, as she’s known for her consistently patient defending and her ability to pass the ball out of the back. She helped the team get a 2-1 win over Putnam.
Cruz Donawa, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward had two goals and an assist for the Spartans in a 2-2 tie at Catlin Gabel and an 8-0 win over Marshfield. She now has six goals on the season.
Bethany Dunn, North Marion
The junior forward had two goals and an assist to help the Huskies post a 9-0 win against Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference contest played at North Marion High School. She also had a goal in 1-0 win over Philomath.
Jaida Easter, Sheldon
The senior forward scored the game-winning goal midway through the second half of the Irish’s 2-1 win at North Medford in a Southwest Conference finale.
Sarah Edwards, Henley
The sophomore forward scored the only goal of the match in the Hornets’ 1-0 win over Mazama in a Skyline Conference contest played at Mazama High School.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior forward/midfielder continued her strong season, scoring four goals for the Tigers in a 7-0 win over Baker/Powder Valley in a Greater Oregon League match played at La Grande High School.
Kate Firth, Marist Catholic
The senior forward had two assists to help the Spartans sprint to an 8-0 win over Marshfield in a Sky Em League match played at Marist Catholic.
Lucy Hays, Beaverton
The junior midfielder, who boasts strong ball skills and movement off the ball, had an assist for the Beavers in their 1-0 win at Sunset in a Metro League finale. She now has 13 goals and six assists on the season.
Addie Hensley, Tualatin
The junior holding midfielder came back strong from an illness and helped the Timberwolves lock things down in back in Three Rivers League competition.
Jayla Leata, North Eugene
The junior defender, and a team captain, has help hold the Highlanders’ defense together while bringing a commanding presence on the field. She’s played a key role in the team getting three straight shutout victories, including a 6-0 win over Springfield in a Midwestern League match played at North Eugene High School.
Ella Lulich, Silverton
The senior goalkeeper helped the Foxes score shutout wins over Crescent Valley and South Albany in Mid-Willamette Conference play, while also playing in the field some, and scoring a pair of goals in the 8-0 victory against South Albany.
Haley Miersma, Amity
The junior forward tallied the only goal of the match for the Warriors in their 1-0 win over Blanchet Catholic in the Special District 2 championship match, held at Dayton High School.
Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic
The junior defender, and a team captain, had both a goal and an assist for the Spartans in their 8-0 home win over Marshfield in Sky Em League action.
Yvette Espinosa Sanchez, Eagle Point
The junior center midfielder took control in the Eagles’ Midwestern League match with Springfield, contributing to the team’s attack on both offense and defense.
Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder scored twice for the Spartans in their 8-0 victory against Marshfield in a Sky Em League contest played at Marist Catholic.
Macy Taylor, Thurston
The senior forward had a huge performance for the Colts with three goals and three assists in their 7-1 victory at Churchill in a Midwestern League contest.
Khloe Tesauro, South Eugene
The sophomore forward recorded the only goal of the match, coming in the first half of the Axe’s 1-0 win at South Medford in a Southwest Conference contest.
