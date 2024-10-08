Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Paige Allen, La Grande
The senior forward stepped up to score four goals for the Tigers in their 8-1 win at Baker/Powder Valley in a Greater Oregon League match.
Danika Anderson, South Medford
The sophomore forward/midfielder had three assists for the Panthers in their 4-2 home win against Crater in a nonleague contest.
Mattie Andrus, Marist Catholic
The senior forward, and a team captain, had three assists for the Spartans in their 6-0 win over Cottage Grove in a Sky Em League match played at Marist Catholic.
Alyna Bravo, McKay
The junior goalkeeper made multiple clutch stops, many times stepping outside the box to make one-on-one saves for the Royal Scots in a 0-0 tie at Ridgeview.
Raegan Burke, South Medford
The junior midfielder tallied a pair of second half goals to help the Panthers post a 4-2 win over Crater in a nonleague match played at South Medford High School.
Lola Chamberlain, West Albany
The sophomore goalkeeper is having a strong season for the Bulldogs, reportedly stopping at least 10 shots in both matches against Crescent Valley and Silverton, while helping the team allow just an average of 1.5 goals a game for the season.
Bethany Dunn, North Marion
The junior forward had three goals and an assist for the Huskies in their 8-0 win at Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference contest.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior forward/midfielder turned in a hat trick, scoring three goals for the Tigers in their 8-1 victory at Baker/Powder Valley in Greater Oregon League play.
Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic
The senior scored the Rams’ first two goals in their 4-2 win over West Linn in a nonleague match played at the Eastside Sports Complex.
Kelsey Graham, Pendleton
The senior had both a goal and an assist for the Buckaroos in their 3-1 victory at Ontario in Greater Oregon League action.
Grace Hankins, Marist Catholic
The freshman midfielder scored the opening goal of the contest in the Spartans’ 6-0 win over Cottage Grove in a Sky Em League match played at Marist Catholic.
Emma Hart, Marist Catholic
The senior defender scored on a volley shot off a corner kick for the Spartans in their 6-0 home win over Cottage Grove in Sky Em League action.
Olivia Hays, Beaverton
The junior, who helped the Beavers get a 5-0 win over Southridge in a Metro League match, leads the team with 10 goals on the season while shining with her hustle and distribution of the ball to teammates.
Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin
The senior forward scored five goals for the Pioneers in their 7-2 home win over Grant Union in a Special District 5 contest.
Achiraya Junwiang, Illinois Valley
The senior stepped up to score four goals for the Cougars in their 7-2 victory at Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.
Morgan McKinney, Sutherlin
The senior forward scored three goals for the Bulldogs in their 5-0 win over Rogue River in a Far West League match played at Sutherlin High School.
Sinah Pederson, Douglas
The junior recorded both of the Trojans’ goals in their 2-1 come-from-behind win at Glide in a Special District 4 contest.
Emily Ruiz, Crook County
The senior helped the Cowgirls hold possession 57 percent of the time in a match with Estacada and then hold possession 61 percent of the time, as she scored three goals in a 6-0 home win against Madras.
Maycee Samuelson, Crater
The sophomore forward scored both of the Comets’ goals in their 4-2 loss to South Medford in a nonleague match played at South Medford High School. She then had two goals in a 2-1 home win against Thurston.
Kylee Schreck, West Linn
The junior forward scored both of the Lions’ goals in their 4-2 loss to Central Catholic in a nonleague match played at the Eastside Sports Complex.
Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder scored a goal for the Spartans, helping them roll to a 6-0 win over Cottage Grove in a Sky Em League game played at Marist Catholic.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward scored two goals for the Generals in a 10-0 win at Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League match and then she added another goal in a 2-0 victory against Wells.
Willa Stockton, Grant
The junior forward scored a pair of goals for the Generals in their 10-0 win over Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Doris Rios Valencia, North Marion
The junior forward/defender scored a pair of goals for the Huskies in their 3-0 victory at Cascade in an Oregon West Conference match. She also had two more goals in an 8-0 win at Sweet Home.
Deisy Zavala, Riverside
The senior forward scored three goals to lead the way for the Pirates in their 8-0 home win over Irrigon in a Special District 5 contest.
