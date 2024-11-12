Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Grace Alderton, David Douglas
The senior midfielder, and a team captain, scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick and also had an assist for the Scots in their 3-2 win over St. Mary’s Academy in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at David Douglas High School.
Juliette Azizi, Lincoln
The sophomore midfielder/forward stepped up with two goals for the Cardinals in their 3-0 victory over Mountainside in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at Lincoln High School.
Malia Banry, North Eugene
The junior center back, who played all 100 minutes in the Highlanders’ 2-1 Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal loss to Bend, has been a big reason why the team has given up just 11 goals on the season.
Olivia Bunke, Banks
The sophomore midfielder stepped up to score three goals for the Braves in their 4-2 win at St. Mary’s of Medford in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal contest.
Paige Comerford, North Marion
The junior midfielder/forward scored a pair of second-half goals for the Huskies in a 3-2 win at The Dalles in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal contest.
Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel
The junior striker had a huge game for the Eagles, scoring five goals in their 8-0 win against Lakeview in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round tilt played at Catlin Gabel. She then scored three goals in an 8-0 quarterfinal victory over Blanchet Catholic.
Cruz Donawa, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward had a goal and an assist for the Spartans in their 3-1 win over Newport in a Class 4A state playoff first round match played at Marist Catholic.
Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep
The junior scored both of the Falcons’ goals in their 3-2 overtime setback at Bend in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest.
Josephine Frischknecht, Jesuit
The junior midfielder/defender had a pair of assists for the Crusaders in their 4-0 win over Barlow in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at Jesuit High School.
Olivia Hays, Beaverton
The junior forward scored the game-winning goal for the Beavers in their 1-0 state playoff quarterfinal win at Westview, marking the second postseason match for her notching a game-winner.
Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel
The sophomore dished off four assists to help lead the Eagles to an 8-0 victory against Lakeview in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round contest played at Catlin Gabel.
Chloe Horton, Lincoln
The sophomore midfielder/defender had both a goal and an assist to help the Cardinals triumph 3-0 over Mountainside in a Class 6A state playoff second round tilt played at Lincoln High School.
Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande
The senior goalkeeper had seven saves to help the Tigers come away with a 2-0 win over Astoria in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal tilt played at Eastern Oregon University.
Kylee Jerome, Caldera
The senior midfielder/forward scored three times for the Wolfpack in a 6-0 win against Hood River Valley in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Caldera High School.
Kendel Johnson, Canby
The senior forward scored twice for the Cougars in their 4-0 win against West Albany in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at Canby High School.
Brystol Leslie, West Linn
The freshman recorded the only goal of the match for the Lions in their 1-0 win over North Medford in a Class 6A state playoff second round contest played at West Linn High School.
Charlotte Martin, Bend
The junior forward scored a pair of goals for the Lava Bears in their 3-2 overtime win against La Salle Prep in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at Bend High School.
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward had both a goal and an assist in the Spartans’ 3-1 win over Newport in a Class 4A state playoff first round match played at Marist Catholic. She also had a goal in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Philomath, giving her 19 goals and 27 assists on the season.
Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic
The junior goalkeeper has a total of seven key saves for the Spartans in Class 4A state playoff victories against both Newport and Philomath.
Adeline Mitchell, Summit
The junior forward/defender tallied the only goal of the match for the Storm in its 1-0 victory against Ashland in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at Summit High School.
Paige Nakada, Grant
The senior recorded the only goal of the match for the defending state champion Generals in their 1-0 win over Lake Oswego in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Delta Park. She also had a goal and an assist in a quarterfinal win over Lincoln.
Kolbi Priaulx, North Eugene
The senior forward scored a pair of goals to help the Highlanders roll to a 6-0 win over McKay in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at North Eugene High School.
Kendall Quinney, Sheldon
The junior midfielder tallied a pair of goals for the Irish in its 3-0 win over Oregon City in a Class 6A state playoff second round contest played at Sheldon High School.
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville
The junior forward had both a goal and an assist to help the Wildcats tip Crescent Valley 3-2 in a Class 5A state playoff first round match held at Wilsonville High School.
Annika Sitori, Catlin Gabel
The senior scored two goals and added an assist to help the Eagles soar to an 8-0 victory against Lakeview in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round match played at Catlin Gabel. She then scored three goals in an 8-0 quarterfinal win over Blanchet Catholic.
Doris Rios Valencia, Newport
The junior defender/forward scored a pair of first-half goals for the Huskies in their 3-1 win over Gladstone in a Class 4A state playoff first round match played at Newport High School.
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville
The junior forward recorded a goal and an assist for the Wildcats in a 2-0 win at Summit in a Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal contest.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward tallied a pair of goals for the Generals in their 3-1 home win over Lincoln in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal match.
Sophia Stiles, Jesuit
The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Crusaders post a 4-0 win over David Douglas in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal match played at Jesuit High School.
Vanessa Valenzuela, North Marion
The senior midfielder had two assists to help the Huskies top Gladstone 3-1 in a Class 4A state playoff first round contest held at North Marion High School. She also had an assist in a 3-2 quarterfinal win at The Dalles.
Timmery Waldron, Caldera
The freshman forward had a goal and an assist to help lead the Wolfpack to a 6-0 victory against Hood River Valley in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Caldera High School.
Maddie Walter, Silverton
The junior midfielder assisted on both of the Foxes’ goals in their 2-1 win against Mountain View in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest played at Silverton High School.
